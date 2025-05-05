Detroit’s Riley Greene named AL Player of the Week; Miami’s Kyle Stowers named NL Player of the Week

Image Credit: MLB

Outfielder Riley Greene of the Detroit Tigers has been selected the American League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet, and outfielder Kyle Stowers of the Miami Marlins has been named the National League Player of the Week presented by Chevrolet. The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network.

Greene, who won his first career weekly honor, is the first Tiger to win since Keider Montero won on September 16th last season, and is Detroit’s first position player to win the award since Miguel Cabrera on April 25, 2022. Stowers also earned his first career honor and is the first Marlin to win the award since Sandy Alcantara earned the honor on May 23, 2022. He is Miami’s first position player to be tabbed as Player of the Week since Starling Marte was named on June 14, 2021.

Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

The 24-year-old hit .464 (13-for-28) with four homers, eight RBI, a walk, seven runs scored, an .893 slugging percentage and a .500 on-base percentage in seven games.

The Orlando, Florida native led the Majors in hits; tied for the Major League lead in homers and total bases (25); ranked third in slugging and OPS (1.393); ranked fifth in batting average; and tied for fifth in runs.

The 2024 All-Star slugged two home runs in the ninth inning on Friday at Los Angeles (AL) as part of Detroit’s eight-run rally, hitting a go-ahead solo blast to lead off the frame and closing the rally with a three-run shot. He became the 62 nd player in AL/NL history with multiple homers in an inning and the first player in history to do so in the ninth inning. Additionally, he is third Tiger to accomplish the feat, joining Magglio Ordóñez (2 nd inn. on August 12, 2007) and Hall of Famer Al Kaline (6 th inn. on April 17, 1955).

Tiger under the age of 25 with at least four homers and seven RBI in a five-game span and the first since to do so since his teammate Spencer Torkelson accomplished the feat June 27-July 2, 2023. Greene tallied four hits on Wednesday at Houston, tying his career high and his 11 hits from Monday through Friday are the most by a Tiger in a five-game span since Colt Keith last May. Additionally, Greene became the first Tiger under the age of 25 with at least 10 hits, four homers and five RBI in a five-game span since Lance Parrish in July 1980.

Kyle Stowers, Miami Marlins (@kjstowers3)

The 27-year-old hit .421 (8-for-19) with four homers, 10 RBI, a double, five runs scored, a 1.105 slugging percentage and a .412 on-base percentage in five games.

The El Cajon, California native tied for the Major League lead in homers; ranked second in RBI; and tied for third in total bases.

The second-round pick in the 2019 Draft by Baltimore slugged two home runs on Saturday against the Athletics, hitting a game-tying two-run blast in the third inning, followed by a walk-off grand slam against All-Star flamethrower Mason Miller. The walk-off slam was the sixth in Miami’s franchise history and the first since Giancarlo Stanton on April 18, 2014. The Marlins’ six walk-off grand slams are tied for fifth-most in the Majors since 1997 with St. Louis and Los Angeles (NL), trailing Cleveland (9); San Diego (8); Boston (7); and Washington/Montreal (7). Overall, there has been at least one walk-off grand slam in 43 consecutive seasons since 1982.

The Stanford University product tallied a career-high four hits and hit two home runs on Wednesday at Los Angeles (NL), marking his first career multi-homer game. He became the first Marlin to tally four hits and multiple home runs in a game since Adam Duvall on April 13, 2021 at Atlanta and the youngest to accomplish the feat since 22-year-old Stanton on August 8, 2012 at New York (NL). Per Elias, Stowers is the first Marlin with two multi-homer games in a three-game span since Duvall went deep twice in back-to-back games on June 18-19, 2021.

His three-game stretch marks just the fifth time in Miami’s history that a player hit at least four home runs and tallied 10 RBI in a three-game span, joining Duvall (2x – June 15-19, 2021 & June 18-20, 2021); Hanley Ramírez (May 1-4, 2010); and Jorge Cantú (April 28-30, 2009). Acquired by Miami at last year’s Trade Deadline from Baltimore along with teammate Connor Norby, Stowers has excelled in his first full season with the Marlins, hitting .321 (35-for-109) with six homers, 25 RBI, 18 runs scored and a .928 OPS.

Other noteworthy AL performances last week included right fielder Aaron Judge (.500, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 2 2B, 1 3B, 3 BB, 7 R, 1.042 SLG, .556 OBP) of the New York Yankees; infielder Maikel García (.500, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 2B, 2 BB, 4 R, 4 SB, .833 SLG, .538 OBP) of the Kansas City Royals; Greene’s teammates, outfielder Kerry Carpenter (.370, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 2 2B, 6 R, .778 SLG) and starting pitcher Reese Olson (1-1, 2.38 ERA, 2 GS, 11.1 IP, 7 H, 6 BB, 15 SO); center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (.381, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 1 2B, 4 BB, 5 R, .714 SLG) of the Chicago White Sox; center fielder Jake Meyers (.563, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 BB, 3 R, 1.125 SLG, .632 OBP) of the Houston Astros; starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (2-0, 0.82 ERA, 2 GS, 11.0 IP, 7 H, 2 BB, 10 SO) of the Texas Rangers; starting pitcher Bailey Ober (2-0, 1.32 ERA, 2 GS, 13.2 IP, 15 H, 1 BB, 8 SO) of the Minnesota Twins; designated hitter Rafael Devers (.400, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 3 2B, 3 BB, 2 R) of the Boston Red Sox; closer Félix Bautista (0.00 ERA, 3 G, 3 SV, 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 4 SO) of the Baltimore Orioles; and closer Emmanuel Clase (1-0, 2.25 ERA, 4 G, 3 SV, 4.0 IP, 4 H, 0 BB, 4 SO) of the Cleveland Guardians.

Other noteworthy NL performances for the week included first baseman Freddie Freeman (.476, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 2 2B, 5 BB, 6 R, .857 SLG, .577 OBP) and shortstop Mookie Betts (.375, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 1 2B, 1 3B, 2 BB, 9 R) of the Los Angeles Dodgers; left fielder Brandon Nimmo (.348, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 2 2B, 3 BB, 7 R, .826 SLG) and first baseman Pete Alonso (.385, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 2 2B, 7 BB, 8 R, .529 OBP) of the New York Mets; shortstop Geraldo Perdomo (.476, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 3 2B, 3 R, 3 SB, .520 OBP) of the Arizona Diamondbacks; Stowers’ outfield teammate Dane Myers (.583, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 1 2B, 4 BB, 3 R, 3 SB, 1.167 SLG, .688 OBP); starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (2-0, 1.50 ERA, 2 GS, 12.0 IP, 7 H, 4 BB, 12 SO) of the Milwaukee Brewers; starting pitcher Nick Martinez (1-0, 1.50 ERA, 2 GS, 12.0 IP, 9 H, 2 BB, 9 SO) of the Cincinnati Reds; and closer Robert Suarez (0.00 ERA, 3 G, 3 SV, 3.0 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 2 SO) of the San Diego Padres.

Electric Play of the Week presented by Chevrolet

Full-Extension Diving Catch by Tyrone Taylor of the New York Mets

April 29th at Citi Field – Watch It Here

New York Mets center fielder Tyrone Taylor earned his first career Play of the Week Award, marking the Mets 10th team honor and the first since Jose Iglesias won last year on August 26th. New York’s 10 awards are third-most among clubs, trailing only Baltimore (13 awards) and Milwaukee (11 awards) since the inception of the honor in 2019. With one out in the top of the fourth inning and the Mets leading 7-0, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. lined a ball deep into the left-center gap as Taylor covered nearly 90 feet in 4.7 seconds, topping out with a sprint speed of 29.4 feet per second to make the incredible catch. Additional Play of the Week candidates included Daulton Varsho’s great recovery and amazing catch; Ben Williamson’s run and nice catch in the outfield; Mark Vientos’ and Francisco Lindor’s combined effort for the out; Victor Scott II’s home run robbery; Taijuan Walker’s glove flip to first base; Luis Robert Jr.’s grand slam robbery; and Javier Báez’s home run robbery.

