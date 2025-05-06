Yes, I’ve Been Biased About the Best Shortstop – Sí, He Sido Parcializado Por el Mejor Shortstop

“Donald Trump was asked to name the Seven Wonders of the World… and he included himself three times.”… La Pimpi.

“Donald Trump said yesterday: I’m wrong, but I’m right.”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Tuesday, and tomorrow, Wednesday, are Mail Days. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city you’re writing from. Thank you.

Alcibíades Rivadavia, from Montreal, asks: “Why are you so biased when you refer to Luisito Aparicio’s “wonders” in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Alci: I may seem biased. And maybe I am. But the truth is, Luisito was wonderful.

A good formula for measuring the quality of a big leaguer is the number of times he’s chosen for the All-Star Game. Aparicio was drafted 14 times in his 18 seasons. He missed one of those due to injury.

Hank Aaron was drafted 21 times. Pete Rose 17 times.

When Luis arrived at the Red Sox in 1971, it had been 25 years since I had first seen 12-year-old Luis field ground balls gently hit by his father, Luis El Grande (father), at Maracaibo’s Olympic Stadium, against pitches from Luisito himself.

And I enjoyed him throughout his career with the Tiburones de La Guaira and in the Major Leagues. No one in history has played shortstop, or served his team, like him.

Eddie Kasko was the manager of the Red Sox when Luis arrived at the club in 1971. I interviewed him about his new shortstop, and he told me:

“I’ve spoken with other managers who have managed Aparicio. They’ve all told me he’s great. He can handle the infield and get on base more than most. They agree he’s an exceptional shortstop and hitter.”

No one ever said he wasn’t. And in 1984, when the moment arrived to vote for the Hall of Fame, he received 341 votes out of 403, to this day the only Venezuelan with a niche in Cooperstown.

Honestly, I think taking sides for someone so valuable is worthwhile and fair. I’ve never seen anyone understand baseball and, at the same time, play it so well, like Luisito.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, online, if you type: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Sí, He Sido Parcializado Por el Mejor Shortstop

“A Donald Trump le pidieron mencionar Las Siete Maravillas del Mundo… y él se incluyó tres veces”… La Pimpi.

“Donald Trump dijo ayer: Estoy equivocado, pero tengo razón”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles, son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Alcibíades Rivadavia, de Montreal, pregunta: “¿Por qué Ud. es tan parcializado cuando se refiere a “las maravillas” de Luisito Aparicio en las Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Alci: Es posible que parezca parcializado. Y quizás sí lo soy. Pero es que Luisito fue maravilloso.

Una buena fórmula para medir la calidad de un bigleaguer, es las veces que lo eligen para El Juego de Estrellas. Aparicio lo fue 14 veces en sus 18 temporadas. Faltó a uno de esos por lesión.

A Hank Aaron lo eligieron en 21 oportunidades. A Pete Rose en 17.

Cuando Luis Llegó a los Medias Rojas, en 1971, hacía 25 años que yo había visto por primera vez al niño Luis, de 12 años, recoger roletazos que, suavemente le conectaba su padre, Luis El Grande, en el Estadio Olímpico de Maracaibo, contra lanzamientos del mismo Luisito.

Y le disfruté durante toda su carrera con los Tiburones de La Guaira, y en las Grandes Ligas. Nadie en la historia ha jugado en el shortstop, ni servido a su equipo, como él.

Eddie Kasko era mánager de los Medias Rojas, cuando en 1971, llegó Luis a ese club. Lo entrevisté sobre su nuevo shortstop, y me dijo:

“Hablé con otros mánagers que han dirigido a Aparicio. Todos me han dicho que es genial. Puede manejar el infield y embasarse más que la mayoría. Coinciden en que es un shortstop y un bateador excepcional”.

Nadie dijo nunca que no lo fuera. Y en 1984, a la hora de elegir para El Hall de la Fama, obtuvo 341 votos de 403 probables, hasta hoy el único venezolano con un nicho en Cooperstown.

Sinceramente, opino que parcializarse por alguien tan valioso, vale la pena y es justo. No he visto a nadie entender y a la vez, jugar tan bien al beisbol, como a Luisito

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5