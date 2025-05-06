King’s Back: Michael King returns to Yankee Stadium with Padres

Image Credit: MLB

BRONX, NY — San Diego Padres’ right-hander Michael King will toe the rubber at a ballpark he once called home later today.

The 29-year-old from Warwick, Rhode Island, a key piece of the blockbuster trade between the Yankees and Padres in December of 2023, which sent superstar Juan Soto and outfielder Trent Grisham to the Bronx in exchange for King, RHP Jhony Brito, RHP Randy Vásquez, RHP Drew Thorpe, and catcher Kyle Higashioka—is set to make his eighth start of the 2025 MLB regular season Tuesday night and first of his career at Yankee Stadium as an opponent.

“It feels a little nostalgic,” said King on returning to Yankee Stadium during an interview Monday afternoon before the Padres and Yankees opened a three-game set.

“I had a ton of good memories here. A lot of good guys still over in that clubhouse that I used to be with, staff members and everything. A little more adrenaline than I’m used to but obviously, I gotta get the job done tomorrow.”

The former reliever, transitioning into an All-Star caliber starting pitcher, posting a 2.09 ERA across seven starts this year to go along with a 4-1 record and 46 strikeouts, believes he “hasn’t fully clicked the whole arsenal yet.”

King went on to explain how he is still adjusting while only being just over a handful of starts in for his 2025 campaign. With all Major League pitchers, it takes each individual time to return fully back into their rhythm and form, coming off the offseason and spring training.

“My fastball and command has been there so I think that’s the name of the game for me. Just taking it day by day and outing by outing to make sure I’m getting better every time.”

Throughout his outings and days leading up to them, King has a rare and versatile superstar support system behind him, as he walks into a clubhouse full of superstars, including Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Luis Arráez, among others.

“Coming from the Yankees, we had a ton of superstars over there,” he said. “I was thinking that the Yankees had the top of the top in terms of superstars. You come over here, it’s Gold Gloves, it’s MVPs, it’s All-Stars, and they are just as advertised. They are incredible on the field and off the field, they are all leaders.”

“We have a great clubhouse and we’re all friends. It’s been a really seamless transition from the Yankees to the Padres and I’m really happy to be a part of this locker room.”

Despite King now with San Diego, the former Yankee, spending five seasons in pinstripes from 2019-2023, still remains in touch with the Bronx Bombers, several of whom are close friends of his off the field.

“Clarke Schmidt and I were texting because now we’re facing each other on Tuesday. (Aaron) Judge, I saw yesterday. I’ve been in touch with him a bunch. It’s a brand new team over there. When I was scouting, it was (Austin) Wells, (Anthony) Volpe, and Judge that were the only three that were there when I was there in 2023 (pertaining to the Yankees’ lineup)…

A new team but still a lot of good friends and connections over there.”

When asked about Judge’s historic start to 2025, recording 55 hits in 35 games with a .414 batting average, 1.262 OPS and 11 home runs, King began shaking his head, smiling and stated, “I mean, what more can the guy do? I was thinking 2022 was the top of the top and he’s already showing that he’s surpassing that. I hope I can lower his numbers a little bit but the guy is going to have success for his entire career and I wish nothing but the best for him.”

