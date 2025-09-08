Dodgers Need The Bullpen To Do Their Job

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — The Dodgers return from an awful road trip, where they went 1-5 against the 64-80 last-place Pirates in the NL Central and the 66-77 last-place Orioles in the AL East. The Dodgers are 3-7 over their last ten games.

Luckily for LA, their closest rival in the NL West, the Padres, have been just as dreadful, going 4-6 over their last ten games as they pull to within one game of LA in the NL West.

On Sunday, the Dodgers won on the bats of Shohei Ohtani, who hit two home runs, and Mookie Betts, who hit one home run, in a 5-2 win over Baltimore. That came after a disastrous game the night before on Saturday, as Dodger Ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto came within one out of pitching a no-hitter when he gave up a home run to Jackson Holliday. Yamamoto had thrown 112 pitches, and we know that the analytic Bible states that he can pitch no more, and that he can not get the next batter out to end the game and give LA a much-needed 3-1 win. 8.2 innings, one hit, two walks, and ten (10) strikeouts!

So here comes the bullpen to get that one out, and you guessed it, five batters later, the last-place Orioles had a walk-off win.

There is no need to get into the specific numbers of each reliever. The bottom line is, if the “Boys in Blue” want to win their Division, they need their bullpen to kick it up a notch. They only needed one out from them that night, compared to the average of nine outs in a normal Major League game in baseball today.

LA will be playing their third series in a row against a last-place team, that being the worst of them all as they entertain the 40-103 Rockies for three. The Dodgers should have gone 8-2 over their last ten games.

Los Angeles could be five games ahead of San Diego. But if you put all the could-haves, should-haves, and would-haves in a bucket with a nickel, you know what you end up with? A nickel.

