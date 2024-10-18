Dodgers One Win Away, Mets On The Brink

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers are one win away from clinching the NL pennant, while the Mets trail the NLCS, 3-1 - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from clinching the National League pennant and appearing in this year’s Fall Classic, while the New York Mets stand on the brink, down 3-1 in the best of seven National League Championship Series.

One loss away from seeing their thrilling season, one included with countless magical moments, come to a bitter end.

“Take it one day at a time just like we’ve done it all year,” said Francisco Lindor following Thursday night’s 10-2 throttling by Los Angeles in Game 4 of the NLCS, as the Mets now have the ultimate challenge in front of them.

One of the most difficult tasks in October Baseball — down 3-1 — a series deficit that has only been overcome 14 different times in MLB postseason history, with the most recent occurring in the 2020 World Series (Los Angeles over Tampa Bay).

“If you have no belief you shouldn’t be here,” added the 30-year-old Mets superstar. “You have to fight for what you want. At the end of the day, it comes down to one day at a time and executing.”

“We have an opportunity to win one game in the NLCS. We have to play the game better than they do.”

The opportunities had gone on to appear for Lindor and the Mets in Games 3 and 4 of the NLCS, but the tale of the tape is New York failed to execute in the clutch — combining for 14 runners left in scoring position (0/14 with RISP in Games 3 and 4).

Compared to the Dodgers, proving to be the superior team, who capitalized at-the-plate, going 9-28 with RISP in both road wins at Citi Field on Wednesday and Thursday.

“You’ve got to give them credit because that’s a really good lineup and they can do a lot of different things,” stated Mets manager Carlos Mendoza of the Dodgers’ dynamic offensive output. “This is a team that controls the strike zone as well as anybody in the league.”

“Not only do they do that, but when they force you in the zone, they can do some damage.”

Damage indeed. Los Angeles leads this series in the home run department as well, which has made for an underlying indicator in years past for which side usually advances to the next respective postseason round.

Dodgers: six HR this series by four different players (Shohei Ohtani: 2, Max Muncy: 2, Kiké Hernández: 1, Mookie Betts: 1)

Mets: three HR this series by two different players (Mark Vientos: 2, Lindor: 1)

Despite the momentum all in the Dodgers’ favor, the Mets have the potential in flipping this series around as New York has proven to be resilient throughout their October run.

If so, it all starts in Game 5 on Friday with first pitch set for 5:08 PM ET (Fox Sports 1). A win or go home situation for the Mets on their home turf.

“We’ve gone through a lot this year and it’s made us who we are at this point,” said David Peterson, New York’s Game 5 starter. “I’m ready to go out there with the guys, compete our butts off and see where it gets us.”

