It Was Two Swings For The Guardians

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hit those back-to-back home runs in the 8th inning at Progressive Field Thursday evening. Judge’s home run was the first game-tying postseason homer for a Yankee in the 8th inning or later since 2019. The Stanton home run gave the Yankees a 4-3 lead.

Emmanuel Clase, the reliable and best closer in baseball gave the Yankees that opportunity to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the ALCS. Not so fast, this is baseball and the postseason.

The Yankees with their reliable and outstanding bullpen gave the Guardians their opportunity.

Luke Weaver and Clay Holmes out of the Yankees pen, who would figure they would gave it all away?

A game-tying and pinch-hit homer that Jhonkensey Noel hit with two outs in the ninth off a Weaver changeup became a memorable postseason moment.

And that David Fry walk-off two-run home run in the 10th, a sinker off Clay Holmes that went to left-center, two memorable swings in postseason history.

The Guardians have made this a series after their 7-5 win, a 2-1 Yankees advantage with Game 4 set for Friday evening.

Perhaps the Yankees’ bullpen is having the postseason syndrome of working too much, then again manager Aaron Boone did not want to hear that nonsense. He said this is postseason baseball. The Yankees had this in their hands and a commanding series lead was erased.

“We’ve had some tough losses that we’ve bounced back from,” Boone said. “That stings when you get left there like that, especially after you battle back against them like that.”

And the Yankees battled back against an elite closer. Weaver has pitched in all seven postseason games, superb in the closer role he assumed from Holmes in September. Go figure baseball, then again this is the postseason where moments and stars are made.

“One pitch away, honestly,” Weaver said about an 0-2 count to Lane Thomas, the next pitch he didn’t execute that went for a double and allowed an opening for the Guardians dramatics. “I have to execute. I really felt like I let the team down, myself down. It’s baseball and things like this happen with the twist of an arm.”

Execute a word heard more often in postseason baseball. Weaver and his manager said they will bounce back, the Yankees certainly have done that with adversity and share of inconsistency with pitching and lack of hitting during the regular season. And they were good enough to bounce back and found themselves in position with the best record in the AL and home field advantage in the ALCS.

But this one got away quick and momentum, another word heard often in October, has shifted to the Guardians. And it was those two swings that went for home runs. Back-to-back home runs for the Yankees and fighting back was an inning where momentum was temporary with them.

“We’re supposed to go out there and do our job,” Holmes said. “That’s our job, to go out there and shut things down. Our hitters did a great job to put us in position and we just didn’t make pitches. Our expectation out there is to put up zeroes every time.”

However they can’t always be perfect, baseball is that type of game. Holmes said the expectation is to put zeros on the board every time but the best over the years have failed in October. Though a devastating loss, the Yankees are still in control of the series before returning to New York for a Game 6 Monday night in the Bronx and in position to wrap up the series.

Except it won’t be a four-game sweep for the Yankees in their quest for another American League pennant, and seeking their first World Series championship since 2009. The goal now is get the win Friday night and prevent the Guardians from evening this series.

“It’s the playoffs, man,” Boone said. “You dust yourself off and get ready for a big one tomorrow..”

But a devastating loss like this is difficult to digest in the postseason. It’s different from a regular season ballgame. It’s a best four of seven series, not much time to moan or and bow your heads. It’s getting back on the field and continuing the mission instead of completing the job in Cleveland.

“That’s a great baseball game if you’re a fan watching on both sides,” said Anthony Rizzo, “It’s tough to be on this end of it.”

Regardless, the Yankees realize they are in control. Boone said it was a classic postseason game with big moments and good bullpens that failed. It was one better swing from the Guardians. Though it has to be a good start Friday night from Luis Gil, and a bullpen that has to shut down the Guardians from any late inning dramatics.

Don’t be concerned about the at-bats. The Yankees lineup always has the ability to make a difference and quickly have an impact, seen again in Game 3 with the Judge and Stanton home runs.

“You don’t come in ever thinking that you’re going to sweep a team, 4-0 is a very, very hard thing to do,” Weaver said.

