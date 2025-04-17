Dodgers Sweep Rockies In Series Finale 8-7

Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — After watching the Dodgers starting rotation over the past five days, I have concluded that they are looking down the barrel of a 12-gauge shotgun as it pertains to how many decisions they will have to make when all their starters are back from various stints on the IL/DL. The core of their starting rotation is performing at a high level; a few on the roster will probably find themselves riding a bus to away games or looking for a new residence in a new city.

On Wednesday night, Dodger Stadium saw LA’s Bobby Miller, one of their top young arms, on the hill to face the Rockies in their three-game series finale.

I got the feeling that the Dodgers wanted to get a good look at him as well as showcase him. Trust me, there were major league scouts in the ballpark tonight, and it is not for the free “Dodger Dogs” in the press lounge.

The Rockies counter with Germán Márquez, San Felix, Venezuela, who, like his fellow countryman, Antonio Senzatela, Valencia, Venezuela, has only played for the Rockies and is also in his tenth season in the big leagues. Márquez is 0-2 with an ERA of 4.60.

While Miller got off to a somewhat interesting first inning, throwing 29 pitches and giving up one run, Márquez was greeted by Shohei Ohtani’s leadoff, towering 427-foot blast into the right-field pavilion, followed by a Freddie Freeman 409-foot shot, also to the right-field pavilion.

Then, with two outs, the Dodgers started cooking with four more hits to plate five more runs as they batted 12, giving Miller a six-run lead in the first inning.

But that didn’t last long as the Rockies got to Miller for five runs in the next inning, four coming on a grand-slam home run from Michael Toglia, who is batting all of .167, making it a one-run game.

It was not a stellar game for either starter, and as one pro scout who came specifically to see Miller stated, “Nothing to see here for me.”

With this 8-7 win on Wednesday, the Dodgers swept the Rockies and are headed to Texas to begin a five-game road trip. One awful note from this game was that the Rockies struck out 15 times, with one player fanning three times and two striking out four times!

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports