Puerto Rican Jorge López Uncorks Old Grudges – Destapa Rencores el Boricua Jorge López

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today’s three quotes are from the book Yo quiero ser como Ariel (I Want to Be Like Ariel) by Abel Ibarra.

“Ariel protects the three… A murderous beam falls on the four and calls death as a witness.”

-o-o-o-

** The Mets are not satisfied at all with Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor or Dominican Juan Soto. Lindor is paid $34.1 million for each season, from 2022 through 2031, and Soto is paid $51.875 million this year and next, plus $51 million for each season through 2039; however, Lindor is batting .239 and Soto is hitting .231. The team leads the AL East, but because of the other guys’ offense, led by Pete Alonso…

** Puerto Rican Jorge López of the Nationals still holds grudges from previous seasons. He threw fastballs at the head of two consecutive Pirates batters, Bryan Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen, because they hit consecutive home runs against him when he was pitching for the Cubs. Fortunately, they have very good reflexes, and hit the ground in time…

-o-o-o-

“He opened his eyes with the vigor of a recovered drinker.”

-o-o-o-

** Luis Gil, 26, a Dominican right-hander for the Yankees, needs about eight more days without throwing a ball, according to doctors. This was announced by manager Aaron Boone. Gil suffered a right flank injury in early March…

** Other injured Yankees: Nicaraguan right-hander Jonathan Loáisiga is recovering from Tommy John surgery. He has begun throwing batting practice. He will then be assigned to a minor league team. And Giancarlo Stanton, with torn ligaments in both elbows, continues to suffer pain but says he’s feeling better…

** Among the first picks in this year’s draft, held July 13 and 14 in Atlanta, will be shortstops Alex Lodise, Aiva Arquette, and Ethan Holliday; as well as left-handed pitcher Jamie Arnold…

** 102 years since the opening of Yankee Stadium, with a 4-1 Yankees victory over the Red Sox in front of 74,217 spectators. Babe Ruth hit the first home run in the new house…

-o-o-o-

“He had a secret charm that made women tremble.”

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota, in Spanish, online at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Destapa Rencores el Boricua Jorge López

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Las tres frases de hoy son del libro Yo quiero ser como Ariel, de Abel Ibarra.

“Ariel protege a los tres… Una viga asesina cae sobre los cuatro y pone la muerte por testigo”.

-o-o-o-

** Los Mets no están satisfechos con el boricua Francisco Lindor, ni con el dominicano Juan Soto. A Lindor le pagan, 34 millones 100 mil dólares por cada temporada, desde 2022 y hasta 2031, y a Soto, $51 millones 875 mil este año y el siguiente más $51 millones por cada campaña hasta 2939; mas Lindor batea para .239 y Soto para .231. El equipo encabeza la División Este, pero por la ofensiva de los demás, encabezada por Pete Alonso…

** El puertorriqueño, Jorge López, de los Nationals, conserva rencores embotellados desde temporadas anteriores. A dos bateadores seguidos de los Piratas, Bryan Reynolds y Andrew McCutchen, les tiró rectas a la cabeza, porque ellos dos le conectaron jonrones consecutivos cuando él lanzaba para los Cachorros. Menos mal que los reflejos de esos dos son muy buenos y se tiraron a la tierra a tiempo…

-o-o-o-

“Abrió los ojos con ímpetu de bebedor recuperado”.

-o-o-o-

** Luis Gil, de 26 años, lanzador derecho, dominicano de los Yankees, necesita unos ocho días más sin tirar ni una pelota, indican los médicos. Así lo anunció el mánager Aaron Boone. Gil sufrió una lesión en el costado derecho a comienzos de marzo…

** Otros Yankees lesionados: El derecho nicaragüense, Jonathan Loáisiga, se recupera de la cirugía Tommy John. Ha comenzado a tirar en prácticas de bateo. Después será asignado a un equipo de las menores. Y Giancarlo Stanton, con desgarres de ligamentos en los dos codos, sigue sufriendo dolores, pero dice que siente mejoría…

** Entre los primeros escogidos en el draft de este año, 13 y 14 de julio, en Atlanta, estarán los shortstops, Alex Lodise, Aiva Arquette y Ethan Holliday; y también el lanzador zurdo, Jamie Arnold…

** Hace hoy 102 años de la inauguración de Yankee Stadium, con triunfo de los Yankees, 4-1, sobre los Medias Rojas, ante 74 mil 217 espectadores. Babe Ruth sacó el primer jonrón en la nueva casa…

-o-o-o-

“Tenía un encanto secreto que ponía a las mujeres a temblar”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

