Dodgers and Padres Settle Things Beaning Each Other – Dodgers y Padres Arreglan sus Cosas a Pelotazo Limpio

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: The first World Series in the current sequence, in 1903, was the only case in which the players of the losing team, the Pirates, received more money than the winners, the Boston Pilgrims. How and why?

The Answer: The owner of the Pirates was Barney Dreyfuss, a millionaire who loved baseball as a sport and as a spectacle, not as a business. In the end, despite the fact that his players had lost, he gave them all the money that corresponded to him as owner. Each Pirate received, $1,316.25. Each Pilgrim, $1,182.00.

Mexicans Are Celebrating

Mexican baseball is celebrating because the Astros signed the right-handed pitcher from the Tijuana Bulls, Leonel Murrieta. This is what Armando Esquivel tells me, who adds that the 17-year-old boy is a native of Mexicali and the scouts say he has the conditions to pitch in the Major Leagues.

-o-o-o-

Heteroflexibles are the heterosexuals who sometimes experiment. Now, heterocurious are those who spend their time finding out what it is like in other worlds… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-

A Game Very Different From Baseball

Another party is being held in California, but not to celebrate anything, but rather a hit by a pitch contest between the Padres and the Dodgers, during the series for the divisional title.

For example, Fernando Tatis hits a home run and a double, so in the next at-bat, Jack Flaherty hits him with a 90 mph fastball.

Manny Machado throws balls into the Dodgers dugout, and manager Dave Roberts claims that he considers that an insult.

Jurickson Profar steals a home run from slumping batter Mookie Betts, so the Los Angeles fans throw all kinds of useless things at them, not only at Profar, but also at Tatis.

Unique Case in History

First time all four division series have been tied at one win apiece.

The best thing about this situation is that the chances of fifth games are huge… You’re doing well, guys, you’re doing well!

116 Years Ago

Our Major League Baseball Writers Association will turn 116 on Monday. It was founded in Detroit, after the 1908 World Series, won by the Cubs over the Tigers, in five games.

-o-o-o-

That boxer hit me so hard, that I was left speaking old Spanish… Kid Flash.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

(En Español)

Dodgers y Padres Arreglan sus Cosas a Pelotazo Limpio

“Los toros siempre están de vacas… ciones”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: En la primera Serie Mundial de la actual secuencia, la de 1903, ha sido el único caso, en el cual los peloteros del equipo derrotado, los Piratas, recibieron más dinero que los ganadores, Peregrinos de Boston. ¿Cómo y por qué?

La Respuesta: El propietario de los Piratas era Barney Dreyfuss, un millonario que adoraba al beisbol como deporte y como espectáculo, no como negocio. Al final, no obstante que sus peloteros habían perdido, les obsequió todo el dinero que le correspondía como propietario. Cada Pirata recibió, mil 316.25 dólares. Cada Peregrino, mil 182.00.

Fiesta Mexicana

Está de fiesta el beisbol de México, porque los Astros firmaron al lanzador derecho, de los Toros de Tijuana, Leonel Murrieta. Así me lo informa Armando Esquivel, quien agrega que el muchacho, de 17 años, es nativo de Mexicali y los scouts afirman que tiene condiciones para lanzar en Grandes Ligas.

-o-o-o-

“Heteroflexibles, son los heterosexuales que algunas veces experimentan. Ahora, heterocuriosos son los que se lo pasan averiguando cómo es la cosa por otros mundos”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-

Un Juego muy Diferente al Beisbol

Otra fiesta está armada en California, pero no para celebrar nada, sino a puros pelotazos entre Padres y Dodgers, durante la serie por el título divisional.

Por ejemplo, Fernando Tatis conecta un jonrón y un doble, por lo que en el siguiente turno, Jack Flaherty lo golpea con una recta a 90 millas.

Manny Machado tira pelotazos al dugout de los Dodgers, y el mánager, Dave Roberts, reclama que eso lo considera él un insulto.

Jurickson Profar, le roba un jonrón al bateador en slump, Mookie Betts, por lo que los espectadores de Los Ángeles les tiran de todo lo inservible, no solo a Profar, sino también a Tatis.

Es Caso Único en la Historia

Primera vez las cuatro series divisionales han estado empatadas a una victoria por lado.

Lo mejor de esta situación, es que las probabilidades de quintos juegos son enormes… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!

Hace 116 Años

Nuestra Major League Baseball Writers Association, cumplirá 116 años el lunes. Fue fundada en Detroit, después de la Serie Mundial de 1908, ganada por los Cachorros a los Tigres, en cinco juegos.

-o-o-o-

“Aquel boxeador me pegó tan duro, que quedé hablando castellano antiguo”… Kid Flash.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, si entras con: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

