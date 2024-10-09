Division 1 baseball schools to play in Puerto Rico in inaugural, “Puerto Rico Challenge”

New York, NY – For the first time in Puerto Rico’s history, from February 13-16, 2025, the cities of Ponce and Caguas together will welcome eight elite Division I collegiate baseball teams to play in the inaugural Puerto Rico Challenge. Produced by Bronx based, JoGi Sports and Puerto Rico based, MB Sports, the Puerto Rico Challenge is already recognized as the most anticipated, early season annual series in college baseball.

Committed to play in 2025 are the University of Connecticut, University of Michigan, University of Missouri, Penn State, Rice University, Stetson University, Villanova University, and University of Virginia. Thousands of family, friends, and fans from the US and across the island are expected to enjoy high level games between these teams, with some of the Caribbean’s most unforgettable beaches and cultural attractions in the background.

The series will be played in two professional quality stadiums on tournament fields that are annually approved and inspected by the MLB Commissioner’s Office. Both fields will be equipped with TrackMan services for use by participating teams, and Rawlings has been selected as the official baseball. In Ponce, games will be played in Francisco “Paquito” Montaner Stadium. Used for winter training by many MLB players and home stadium to the Puerto Rico Winter Baseball League’s Leones de Ponce, the stadium boasts seating capacity of 8,000 and new artificial turf. In Mayagüez, Isidoro García Stadium, home of the Indios de Mayaguë z, is freshly renovated including new turf, and seats up to 10,000 spectators.

Both cities are ideal locations for The Puerto Rico Challenge. Featuring a climate perfect for year-round baseball, Ponce and Mayaguë z are also home to an array of upscale hotels, dining attractions, cultural experiences, and are accustomed to hosting large scale events. Unlike other Caribbean destinations, no passport is required to travel from the US to Puerto Rico. As well, no currency exchange is needed as Puerto Rico’s only currency is the US dollar. And, US cell phones require no international upgrades or special plans. “The Puerto Rico Challenge is a tremendous opportunity for the island to welcome the best teams in college baseball to our world class facilities in an incomparably beautiful setting,” said Edwin Rodriguez, Special Advisor to the Puerto Rico Challenge. The former Florida Marlins Manager – and the first Puerto Rican Manager in Major League Baseball history continued, “So many teams have already reached out about playing in 2026 and 2027. It’s thrilling to be able to help showcase Division I play on our island and our baseball rich culture, all in the same event.”

The Puerto Rico Challenge aims equally to underscore to the island’s young athletes that attending a US college is a legitimate option for them. Veteran MLB player, coach, and ESPN Baseball Analyst Eduardo Perez will lead a group of former collegiate players in meaningful Q&A sessions with area youth, discussing how baseball can help them get admitted to prestigious universities which can then yield potential MLB opportunities, as well as set them up for successful careers beyond baseball. A college fair attended by US-based university representatives will introduce local students, parents, and families to a number of schools across the United States.

Free baseball clinics will be offered to the island’s grammar school-aged children by coaches and players from participating teams, potentially sparking dreams to pursue university admission. And, an exhibit illustrating the storied baseball culture of Puerto Rico, including the impressive roster of Puerto Rican players who not only made it to the Major Leagues, they made HISTORY, earning themselves a place in MLB’s Hall of Fame, will be showcased. Said Eduardo Perez, Special Advisor to the Puerto Rico Challenge who, since 2016, has served as ESPN’s broadcast analyst for the College World Series, “I played and coached in the Majors for 16 years after graduating high school in San Juan and Florida State University. It’ll be a privilege to talk with the island’s young athletes. Hopefully, my path to MLB and career within it will inspire them to consider the world of opportunities a college education can produce. He continued, “At the same time, we’re looking forward to bringing some fantastic college baseball to Puerto Rico.”

The Puerto Rico Challenge is owned and operated by JoGi Sports and MB Sports, sports marketing partners specialized in producing premium sporting events. Headquartered in New York and Puerto Rico, their team of seasoned executives are deeply committed to baseball and to delivering exceptional experiences for their partner cities, teams, players, fans, sponsors, broadcasters, hospitality companies, and others. Puerto Rico Challenge Special Advisors include MLB veterans Eduardo Perez, Edwin Rodriguez, and Lou Melendez, each having performed at the highest levels as an MLB player, coach, and/or executive. To speak learn more about sponsorship opportunities for the Puerto Rico Challenge 2025 and ensuing years, please contact us at info@jogisports.com.

For more information on the Puerto Rico Challenge, please visit www.PRBaseballChallenge.com.