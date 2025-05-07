The Future of Vivas, Yankees 2B – El Futuro de Vivas, 2B de los Yankees

“I don’t know whether to have a rum and raisin ice cream or a cold rum ice cream to see what happens”… Trapichito.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the city or town where you are writing from.

Caciano Piñate R. from Caracas asks: “What do you know about the future of Venezuelan Jorbit Vivas as a Yankees second baseman?”

Friend Chano: The chances are very good, because the 24-year-old native of Puerto Cabello has proven in seven years in the minors to be a good bat and very effective infielder.

The injury to Bahamas native Jazz Chisholm, Yankees second baseman, who will be sidelined for at least four weeks, opened the doors to the majors for Jorbit.

And since the Yankees want to get rid of Chisholm, because he’s so problematic, the chance is perfect. You’re doing well, kid, you’re doing well!…

Fulgencio Viviani, from Camagüey, asks: “How can I buy the book your memoirs?”

Dear friend Chencho: Thank you for your interest. You can get it on Amazon.

Héctor Peña, from Los Teques, asks: “What is the record, and who holds it, for fewest strikeouts suffered by a batter in a season?”

Dear friend Jeity: Joe Sewell, of the Yankees, in 1932, at 33 years old, was struck out only three times in 606 home plate appearances. That’s the record.

José M. Dugarte B. from Barcelona, ​​Spain, asks: “What do you think of the Braves’ minor league system, in the short and medium term?”

Dear friend Pepe: That was carefully studied and tested. It should be very productive. Let’s wait and see what happens.

Nelson Bastidas, from Maracaibo, asks: “Why do they call the second baseman a ‘camarero’ (waiter)?”

Dear friend Nelly: The Cuban broadcaster Rafael Rubí, who was very creative in his broadcasts, said he called the second baseman a waiter because he was the one who laid the bed for the shortstop to turn in double plays.

Pástulo A. Martín, from Camagüey, asks: “Is it true that Cubans will no longer be able to play in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Pas: That’s not true. But, if they play in the Majors, the United States government prohibits them from returning to Cuba.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

