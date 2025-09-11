Pete Rose’s Record – El Récord de Pete Rose

It’s much better to live rich than to die rich… Milton Berle.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: From 1937 to 1961, no one was elected to the Cooperstown Hall of Fame in their first year as a candidate. Everyone from that era had appeared in previous years. But one who was a pitcher and another who was an infielder didn’t have to wait until 1962. They were elected on their first opportunity. Do you remember who those two were?

The Answer: After 26 years without first-time Hall of Fame inductees, in 1962, it was Bob Feller, pitcher for the Indians, and Jackie Robinson, infielder for the Dodgers.

Qualification Now

Any moment now, we can celebrate the first postseason qualification of the year. And it seems inevitable that it will be the Brewers’, who entered last night’s game in Texas with a resounding 89-57 record.

The closest as of yesterday were the Phillies, 85-60, and the Cubs, 82-63… You’re doing great guys, doing great!

-o-o-o-

Once innocence is lost, it can never be recovered… Ana María Polo.

-o-o-o-

The Yankee Bullpen

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says his bullpen is extraordinary now.

He highlights the arrival of right-hander David Bednar, nicknamed The White Bear, acquired from the Pirates in a trade for three minor league players on July 31.

Boone emphasizes that after the fifth inning, runners getting to home against the Yankees, is “mission impossible.”

They woke up today, second in the AL East, behind the Blue Jays, and with a good lead over the others in the race for a spot in the postseason.

Pete Rose’s Record

Today marks 40 years since Pete Rose surpassed Ty Cobb as the all-time major league hitter, with his 4,192nd hit. He finished with 4,256, batting .303.

The record-breaking hit came off the Padres’ Eric Show, a line drive single to left-center. The Reds won 2-0 in front of 47,237 at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati.

Closing verse:

This way of loving…

I can’t find a way out…

I’m dying to see you…

And seeing you, I have no life…

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

El Récord de Pete Rose

Es mucho mejor vivir rico que morir rico… Milton Berle.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Desde 1937 hasta 1961, no fue elegido nadie para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown en su primer año de candidato. Todos los de esa época habían aparecido en años anteriores. Pero uno que fue lanzador y otro era infielder, no tuvieron que esperar después de 1962. Fueron elegidos en su primera oportunidad. ¿Recuerdas quiénes fueron esos dos?.

La Respuesta: Después de 26 años sin elegidos para en Hall de la Fama en el primer chance, en 1962, lo fueron Bob Feller, pitcher de los Indios, y Jackie Robinson, infielder de los Dodgers.

Clasificación Ya

De un momento a otro podremos celebrar la primera clasificación del año para la postemporada. Y parece inevitable será de los Cerveceros, quienes llegaron al juego de anoche, en Texas, con el estruendoso récord de 89-57.

Los más cercanos hasta ayer, los Phillies, 85-60 y los Cachorros, 82-63… ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien.

-o-o-o-

Un vez perdida la inocencia, jamás se puede recuperar… Ana María Polo.

-o-o-o-

El Bullpen Yankee

El manager de los Yankees, Aaron Boone, dice que ahora su bullpen es extraordinario.

Destaca la llegada del derecho, David Bednar, llamado El Oso Blanco, y adquirido vía Piratas en un cambio por tres de las menores, el 31 de julio.

Recalca Boone, que después del quinto inning, llegarle a home a los Yankees es una “misión imposible”.

Amanecen hoy segundos en la División Este, tras de los Blue Jays y con buena ventaja sobre los otros en lucha por el pase a la postemporada.

Récord de Pete Rose

Hace hoy 40 años de cuando Pete Rose superó a Ty Cobb, como el mejor bateador de hits en Grandes Ligas, al disparar su 4,192 incogible. Terminó con 4,256, promedio de .303.

El hit del nuevo récord, se lo conectó a Eric Show, de los Padres, una línea al sector left-center, sencillo. Los Rojos ganaron, 2-0, ante 47,237 espectadores, en el Riverfront Stadium, de Cincinnati.

Copla para cerrar:

A esta forma de querer…

ya no le encuentro salida…

me estoy muriendo por verte…

y al verte no tengo vida…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota, en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

