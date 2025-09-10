Gleyber Day Again At Yankee Stadium

Image Credit: Francisco Rodriguez/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Gleyber Torres is a homegrown New York Yankee and projections had it be a longtime stay in the Bronx. The Yankees turned down numerous trade offers for the Venezuelan infielder in demand.

An All-Star his first two seasons and there were struggles. The at-bats had rough patches, inconsistency on the infield, shifting from shortstop to second base, errors that diminished his billing as the Yankees’ highly touted prospect.

However the final two years before opting for free agency, Torres was the Yankees’ consistent hitter and got on base with the walk, singles, and extra base hits. The Detroit Tigers made the offer, one-year, $15 million and now part of the Tigers, the AL Central division leaders who are heading to the postseason.

He did not know what to expect Tuesday evening for his homecoming in the Bronx, Torres on a familiar field and Yankees fans’ reaction batting second in the Tigers lineup. Torres was an American League All-Star in July, the second half has not resembled the first, though he remains a catalyst at second base and continues to draw walks with a career-high and gets on base.

He admitted Tuesday about the Yankee Stadium return, “No idea, hopefully good, but who knows? Let’s see how they (fans) react on the first day.”

The fans gave Torres a nice Bronx welcome home, this after seven years in Yankees pinstripes. They cheered in the first inning when Torres stepped in the batters box. He would get hold of a 3-2 sinker off Yankees starter Will Warren that went for a grounds rule double, his 20th two-bagger of the season.

Second inning, another ovation that didn’t rock the house. The Yankees outfield video board displayed a brief tribute of his tenure with a Thank You message. In the Tigers visiting dugout on top of the steps, he waved his cap to say Thank You.

The Tigers had an eventful seventh inning off the Yankees bullpen (14 batters, 9 runs, 5 walks, 4 base hits, one hit batter, and a wild pitch) and Torres had the second bases-loaded walk of the inning. The Yankees lost the opening game of three, (12-2) as the Blue Jays AL East lead increased to three with a walk-off and comeback win over the Astros.

However it was Torres and his return to the Bronx, his first time at Yankee Stadium since last October after a World Series Game 5 ending to the Dodgers.

He met with former teammates, Aaron Judge in particular. Torres had time to reacquaint with the Yankees barber and got a nice groom for the occasion.

It was Gleyber being Gleyber prior to taking the field. The American League LatinoMVP Award recipient of the 2019 season was patient, responded to every question in the visitors dugout, even the Latino media he embraced over the years and every one of them got ample time.

“I know it’s a business,” he said about the Yankees numerous offers that were bypassed and led him to the Tigers. “It feels amazing, really really appreciate the video, the fans’ ovation. I really never forget it. I feel so happy. As a player when you do the right thing and the fans show some love for you, it’s really special.”

The Tigers have the second-best record in the AL (83-62) and their overall run differential strength is tied with the Rangers and trails the Yankees. Nine players reached or surpassed 11 home runs. They play fundamental baseball, 20-9 in one-run games.

Torres has posted a .362 on-base percentage, the best mark by a second baseman in the AL, and third in the majors. With two walks against Yankees pitching, he leads second basemen with 75. And with runners in scoring position, a .392 average leads the majors.

Judge with a first inning home run (No. 44) surpassed Yankees legend Yogi Berra (358) for sole possession of fifth place on the franchise list. Last month against the Astros, Torres recorded his 550th career RBI with a walk.

Torres, though, has never been concerned about a record. He looks to get on-base and lead his team to a win. He says this Tigers team has chemistry and all the elements to achieve something special.

“We’ve played really good from the beginning,” he said. “The way we compete, and we all stay on the same page. We really try to win more games. It’s really, really good for us to be with our mentality to be where we are.”

Though, overall the sense is Torres never left New York. His family was among the 38,653 in attendance. He has fond memories of the stadium, visiting local establishments, and of course the aura of being a New York Yankee.

“I really liked the fans,” he said. “Fortunately, whatever happened last year is in the past. I always tried to do the best for the team and for the fans. I tried to bring the energy every night when I got the opportunity to play.”

And he had the fortunate opportunity of being in a Yankees lineup with Judge and Juan Soto, not many can say they were in the same roster with two high profiled and potent hitters.

For now, though it’s a Tigers uniform and seeking his return to the World Series.

“Playing with Detroit, it’s the same mentality,” he said. “Do the best I can for the team and it’s never pressure. It’s just I think the pressure is on myself to get better every time and do my job. I think that’s always my mentality.”

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

