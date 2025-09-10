Emmet Sheehan Shines as Teoscar Hernández’s Two Home Runs Sink Rockies

Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — One thing that cannot be denied about the Colorado Rockies is that, although they are several years away from being a contender, they can be a pesky spoiler to any team. It only takes one or two wins to upend the standings in the NL West between the Dodgers and Padres. On Tuesday night, LA’s Emmet Sheehan, 5-3, 3.59 ERA, attempted to keep that from happening as the Rockies countered with Germán Márquez, San Felix, Venezuela, 3-12, 6.19 ERA.

The Dodgers got things started in the second inning with a leadoff double by Will Smith, who tagged up and advanced to third on a flyball out and scored on a Márquez wild pitch. In the third inning, after a walk to Shohei Ohtani, red-hot Mookie Betts planted a 388-foot two-run home run into the left field Pavilion to give LA a 3-0 lead.

In inning four, 2024 National League LatinoMVP runner-up Teoscar Hernández, Cotui, Dominican Republic, blasted a 423-foot home run into left-center field pavilion, giving LA a 4-0 lead.

The Dodgers kept the line moving in the next inning when Ohtani knocked in Andy Pages, Havana, Cuba, home with a single.

Lost, but on everyone’s mind was Sheehan, who was perfect through the first five innings on the 60th anniversary of Sandy Koufax’s perfect game at Dodger Stadium on September 9, 1965. He eventually would give up three hits and one run in the sixth. Sheehan gave the Dodgers a bunch of quality innings and left with a line of seven innings pitched, three hits, one run, one walk, and nine strikeouts. He threw 93 pitches, 62 for strikes.

Freddie Freeman would hit a solo 409-foot home run, and Hernández hit his second home run of the night in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving LA a solid 7-1 lead.

The Dodger bullpen almost gave the fans something they haven’t seen in a while: two clean innings to close a game. But Kirby Yates, who came in to close the game, gave up a 409-foot home run to Hunter Goodman and a two-out double to Jordan Beck before finally getting the last out.

This win, coupled with a Padres loss to the Reds on Tuesday, puts the Dodgers up by two games now in the NL West division.

