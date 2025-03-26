Eleven different regular studio programs blanket MLB Network’s coverage of the 2025 MLB season

Image Credit: MLB

First MLB Network Showcase of 2025 features the Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, April 2, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Entering its 17th regular season, MLB Network will produce more content than ever before in 2025, highlighted by a wide variety of comprehensive studio programs and the best live games every week. Opening Day coverage begins Thursday, March 27, at 9 a.m. ET and will feature live look-ins of games across MLB Tonight presented by Konami and Big Inning presented by Nissan.

MLB Network’s first live game of the season will be the Chicago Cubs visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks at 10 p.m. ET. Now available Direct-To-Consumer, MLB Network is set to deliver the following studio programs on a daily basis:

9 a.m. ET , The Leadoff Spot – New this season, MLB Network will simulcast the final hour of SiriusXM’s daily show, The Leadoff Spot. Co-hosted by a combination of veteran baseball analysts – Steve Phillips , Xavier Scruggs and Eduardo Pérez – the program will deliver expert commentary, plus interviews with baseball newsmakers and club personnel.

, – New this season, MLB Network will simulcast the final hour of SiriusXM’s daily show, The Leadoff Spot. Co-hosted by a combination of veteran baseball analysts – , and – the program will deliver expert commentary, plus interviews with baseball newsmakers and club personnel. 10 a.m. ET , MLB Central – Mark DeRosa , Robert Flores and Lauren Shehadi provide the wake-up call for baseball fans with an informative, irreverent and humorous look at the game, covering the previous night’s action and the slate of games ahead. Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, DeRo’s Deep Dives from the Skybox inside MLB Network’s Studio 21 remain an annual fixture on the program. Former big leaguers turned MLB Network analysts, including Bill Ripken , Al Leiter and Sean Casey, will contribute throughout the season.

, – , and provide the wake-up call for baseball fans with an informative, irreverent and humorous look at the game, covering the previous night’s action and the slate of games ahead. Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, DeRo’s Deep Dives from the Skybox inside MLB Network’s Studio 21 remain an annual fixture on the program. Former big leaguers turned MLB Network analysts, including , and will contribute throughout the season. 12 p.m. ET , MLB Now presented by Blue Buffalo – Coined “The show for the thinking fan,” host Brian Kenny examines the latest analytics and trends in the game. Signature segments Digging In, Baseball-y Plays of the Day and Managerial Check will be featured, as panelists Bob Costas , Russell Dorsey , Jon Heyman, Ron Darling, Dan O’Dowd, Steve Phillips , Joel Sherman and others provide thoughtful discussion on how the play on the field and data-driven decisions continues to evolve in baseball.

, presented by Blue Buffalo – Coined “The show for the thinking fan,” host examines the latest analytics and trends in the game. Signature segments Digging In, Baseball-y Plays of the Day and Managerial Check will be featured, as panelists , , , and others provide thoughtful discussion on how the play on the field and data-driven decisions continues to evolve in baseball. 4 p.m. ET , Intentional Talk – Co-hosts Ryan Dempster , Kevin Millar and Siera Santos provide entertaining analysis alongside revealing player interviews that are driven by their signature sense of humor. Millar and Dempster cover the news of the day from all angles, plus big leaguers expose their hidden talents and divulge untold tales in the Secret Santos segment.

, – Co-hosts , and provide entertaining analysis alongside revealing player interviews that are driven by their signature sense of humor. Millar and Dempster cover the news of the day from all angles, plus big leaguers expose their hidden talents and divulge untold tales in the Secret Santos segment. 5 p.m. ET , MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show – New this season, MLB Network has expanded its early edition of the Emmy Award-winning MLB Tonight to a two-hour, daily national pregame show. The program will feature creative and outside-the-box segments that have become its signature, plus interviews with star players, detailed demonstrations from Studio 42’s replica baseball field, analysis of all 30 clubs and live look-ins of games. The acclaimed trio of Greg Amsinger , Harold Reynolds and Dan Plesac , will regularly anchor the program, including tomorrow on Opening Day, Thursday, March 27.

, – New this season, MLB Network has expanded its early edition of the Emmy Award-winning MLB Tonight to a two-hour, daily national pregame show. The program will feature creative and outside-the-box segments that have become its signature, plus interviews with star players, detailed demonstrations from Studio 42’s replica baseball field, analysis of all 30 clubs and live look-ins of games. The of , and , will regularly anchor the program, including tomorrow on Opening Day, Thursday, March 27. Late night MLB Tonight’s will continue to air every week throughout the season, mainly hosted by veterans Matt Vasgersian and Adnan Virk , alongside analysts Jake Peavy , Chris Young , Yonder Alonso and more.

and , alongside analysts , , and more. 1 a.m. ET, Quick Pitch presented by Harbor Freight – MLB Network host Abby Labar brings fans up to speed on everything that happened that day in baseball. Scores, jaw-dropping highlights, mesmerizing statistics, important news and the best calls from announcers across the country.

Big Inning, MLB Network’s action-packed show hosted by Matt Yallof and Gregg Caserta, will see an increased on-air presence in 2025, featuring extensive live looks-ins of games in progress and highlights of all the biggest moments. MLB Network will once again produce its own MLB Network Showcase game telecast package, with the first matchup featuring the Atlanta Braves visiting the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, April 2, at 8:30 p.m. ET. Matt Vasgersian, Tom Verducci and Jon Morosi will call the game.

New this season, MLB Network will launch Off Base Podcast and MLB Network Podcast. Leading into afternoon baseball, the 30-minute shows will air back-to-back on Sundays at 11 a.m. ET beginning March 30, the first weekend of the regular season. Following their on-air Sunday debuts, Off Base Podcast at 11 a.m. ET and MLB Network Podcast at 11:30 a.m. ET, the entire shows will be released digitally on podcast platforms for fans everywhere. Veteran host Lauren Gardner and former Major League first baseman and outfielder Xavier Scruggs will offer their fresh takes on the week in baseball through the Off Base Podcast, while the MLB Network Podcast presented by New Balance will feature entertaining and insightful conversations with people from all over the baseball world, including Hall of Famers, current players, former All-Stars and celebrity fans.

Hosted by A.J. Andrews and celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Play Ball presented by Nike will return to MLB Network this season on Saturday’s at 10 a.m. ET. Designed to educate young fans about the great game of baseball, Kansas City Royals All-Star Bobby Witt Jr. will join the show this season as the first-ever Play Ball Ambassador. Throughout the year, the Royals shortstop will be featured on various segments like “Witt & Wisdom”, where he gives techniques on the field and “Use Your Witt!”, a weekly trivia game. Around The Bases, featuring a new player each week answering rapid-fire questions and Reel Legends, a dive into historical moments, will all be part of the action-packed show.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

