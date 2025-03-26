Luis Castro Was Not Cipriano Castro’s Son – Luis Castro No Era Hijo de Cipriano Castro

“Those who believe that lies sell more than the truth are not journalists”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, please, send your full name and the city or town where you are writing from.

As of yesterday at noon, I had received 53 messages about Salvador Pérez’s story published on Sunday.

This is one of those emails, signed by Pablo Echenagucia, from Caracas:

“Salvador is truly extraordinary, a fine gentleman and a big leaguer with four of the five skills. Not like those who, even though they are recognized as very good hitters, get angry because they are reported to be deficient defensively; or others who want to be inducted into the Hall of Fame just because they fielded a few ground balls and threw well to first base.”

Freddy R. Briceño, from Ocumare de la Costa, comments and asks: “You wrote that the second Latin American big leaguer, after Cuba’s Esteban Bellán, was Luis Castro, and you identify him as Colombian. But I read that he was Venezuelan, son of President Ciprino Castro. What’s the truth?”

Dear friend Fred: That was published by Daniel Crespo Varona Sr., but it’s a lie. Luis Castro was born in Medellín, Colombia, son of Néstor Castro, a banker who sent him to study at Manhattan College, where he trained as a baseball player until Connie Mack brought him to her Athletics in 1902, when they were based in Philadelphia. Luis’s body was buried and remains in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Flushing, New York. He died in 1941, two months before his 65th birthday.

Levy Benshimol, a fellow journalist from Caracas, asks: “Do you think, like me, that this year’s Major League season will be full of hits and runs? Based on what I’ve seen from the pitching in spring training, especially the closers.”

Dear friend Levy: Sometimes that happens in spring training, because the pitchers aren’t in shape, but then, in the regular season, they reach their peak condition… Tomorrow is another day… we’ll see!

Robinson E. Volcanes R. from Lima, Peru, asks: “How much does a big leaguer who has played 10 seasons receive in pension?”

Dear friend Robby: It depends on how much he has contributed to the Players’ Association.

Thank you life for giving me so much, including a reader like you.

(En Español)

Luis Castro No Era Hijo de Cipriano Castro

“Quienes opinan que la mentira vende más que la verdad, no son periodistas”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Hasta ayer a medio día, había recibido 53 mensajes acerca del reportaje de Salvador Pérez publicado el domingo.

Este es uno de esos emails, firmado por Pablo Echenagucia, de Caracas:

“Salvador es realmente extraordinario, fino caballero y bigleaguer con cuatro de las cinco habilidades. No como esos que, aún siendo reconocidos como bateadores muy buenos, se enojan porque les publican que son deficientes a la defensiva; u otros que quieren ser elevados al Hall de la Fama solo porque recogieron unos cuantos roletazos y tiraron bien a primera base”.

Freddy R. Briceño, de Ocumare de la Costa, comenta y pregunta: “Ud. escribió que el segundo bigleaguer latinoamericano, después del cubano Esteban Bellán, fue Luis Castro, y lo identifica como colombiano. Pero yo leí que era venezolano, hijo del Presidente Ciprino Castro. ¿Cuál es la verdad?”

Amigo Fred: Eso lo publicó Daniel Crespo Varona padre, pero es mentira. Luis Castro nació en Medellín, Colombia, hijo de Néstor Castro, quien era banquero y lo envió a estudiar en el Manhattan College, donde se entrenó como pelotero, hasta que Connie Mack lo llevó a sus Atléticos, en 1902, cuando tenían a Philadelphia como casa. El cadáver de Luis fue sepultado y permanece, en el cementerio St. Mary, de Flushing, Nueva York. Murió en 1941, a dos meses de cumplir 65 años.

Levy Benshimol, compañero periodista, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Crees, como yo, que la temporada de Grandes Ligas este año será de muchos hits y carreras?, según he visto el pitcheo en los entrenamientos, especialmente los cerradores”.

Amigo Levy: A veces en los entrenamientos ocurre eso, porque los lanzadores no están en forma, pero después, en la campaña regular llegan a sus mejores condiciones… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

Robinson E. Volcanes R. de Lima, Perú, pregunta: “¿Cuánto recibe como pensión un bigleaguer que haya jugado en 10 temporadas?”

Amigo Robby: Depende de cuánto haya aportado a la Asociación de Peloteros.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

