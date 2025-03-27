The Dodgers Still Without Mookie Betts – Los Dodgers Aún Sin Mookie Betts

“It’s less difficult to save water than to have to live without water”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: After the Japanese skirmish between the Dodgers and the Cubs, the 2025 Major League Baseball season opens today in the United States. How many have opened, including this one?

The Answer: 155, since 1871, when the first season of the first Major League, the National Association, began. They haven’t failed once and have played through two World Wars and two pandemics.

Betts Still Sick

The Dodgers’ most spectacular player, Mookie Betts, who is now a shortstop, has lost 15 pounds, a victim of the stomach ailment that has kept him out of action for the last few days of training camp. He even missed the Tokyo games.

Manager Dave Roberts didn’t know yesterday if he’d be able to start him in the opening game in the U.S., today, Thursday, at 4 p.m., at Dodger Stadium, with the visiting Tigers.

Betts, the 2018 MVP, had played centerfield, right field, and second base during his 11-year career, but never at shortstop. He has hit .294, 271 home runs, and driven in 831 runs in his career as a big leaguer…

Japanese TV Record

Each of the two opening games in Tokyo, Cubs-Dodgers, was watched by more than 25 million people in Japan, a record.

Since MLB game viewership here is so low that ESPN will no longer broadcast in 2026, I suggest they move the 30 teams to Japanese territory… Just saying!

Juan Soto, Spoiled Brad

Dominican slugger Juan Soto, 26, is described in New York by the Yankees wing as spoiled, because he didn’t sign with the Bronx team, in protest of not being given a free suite for his relatives and friends.

The Yankees, who offered Juan a contract similar to the one he signed with the Mets, claim that no one has been given free suites. Not even Derek Jeter or Aaron Judge.

(En Español)

Los Dodgers Seguían Ayer Sin Mookie Betts

“Es menos difícil ahorrar agua que tener que vivir sin agua”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Después de la escaramuza nipona, Dodgers-Cachorros, se inaugura hoy la temporada de Grades Ligas 2025 en Estados Unidos. ¿Cuántas se han inaugurado contando esta?

La Respuesta: Son 155, desde 1871, cuando comenzó la primera temporada de la primera Liga Grande, la National Association. No han fallado ni una vez y se ha jugado a través de dos Guerras Mundiales y dos pandemias.

Betts Enfermo

El más espectacular de los Dodgers, Mookie Betts, quien ahora es shortstop, ha rebajado 15 libras, víctima del mal estomacal que lo ha mantenido fuera de acción durante los últimos días de entrenamientos. Incluso, no pudo aparecer en los juegos de Tokio.

El mánager, Dave Roberts, no sabía ayer si podrá alinearlo en el juego inaugural en USA, hoy jueves, a las cuatro de la tarde, en Dodgers Stadium, con los Tigres de visita.

Betts, Más Valioso en 2018, había jugado durante su carrera de 11 años en el centerfield, en right field y en segunda base, pero nunca como shortstop. Ha bateado en su vida de bigleaguer para .294, 271 jonrones y ha remolcado 831 carreras…

Récord TV-Nipón

Cada uno de los dos juegos inaugurales en Tokio, Cachorros-Dodgers, fue visto por más de 25 millones de personas en Japón, lo que es un récord.

Como aquí la tele-audiencia de los juegos de MLB está tan baja, que ESPN ya no transmitirá en 2026, sugiero que muden los 30 equipos para territorio japonés… Digo yo, ¿no?…

Jun Soto, Malcriado

El slugger dominicano, Juan Soto, de 26 años, es calificado en Nueva York, por el ala de los Yankees, de mal criado. Porque no firmó con el equipo del Bronx, en protesta porque no le cedían una suite gratis para usarla sus parientes y amigos.

Los Yankees, quienes ofrecían a Juan contrato parecido al que firmó con los Mets, alegan que a nadie le han dado suites gratis. Ni siquiera a Derek Jeter o Aaron Judge.

