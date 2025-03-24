The NL East: A Three Team Race

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Emma Sharon/George Napolitano - Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — The Dodgers, Braves, Phillies, and Mets. They are the four of the elite teams in the National League and at the end of this September that will be determined. Of course, the defending World Series champion Dodgers got a jump on the 2025 season, taking a two game series from the Cubs in Japan.

But the official start of Opening Day for MLB begins Thursday. The Dodgers and Cubs have 160 games remaining, for the other 28 teams a beginning of what they say is a long campaign and quest to play October baseball.

Latino Sports will take you along for the ride. Yours truly, Julio Pabón, founder of this esteemed outlet, editor Robert Rizzo, ace photographer Bill Menzel and a ton of others, will be on the field, in the clubhouses, and perched at our second home known as the press box.

And attention on the National League East with the Mets, Phillies, and Braves. All three will compete for the division crown, how many reach the postseason? Those in baseball say this is the elite division in baseball as all three teams reached the postseason in 2024, the Mets with their marvelous run from mid-June. Majestic home run balls in the postseason from Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso, losing the best-of-seven NLCS to the Dodgers.

As they say, pitching will win ball games. The Mets are at a disadvantage, the Braves and Phillies with an advantage. Juan Soto changes the complexion of the Mets with his 15-year $765 million contract and with a lineup that will score runs with the return of Pete Alonso.

The Phillies have power and speed. The Braves offense will produce runs and await the expected return of 2023 NL LatinoMVP & MLB’s 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. who left their lineup last May with a left knee that required surgery. Certainly if everything plays out, barring that unexpected injury and mid season roster moves, the NL East will provide that exciting ride to October.

The Nationals and Marlins impact in the division? Two teams in that rebuilding stage, their only expectations to be spoilers and the Marlins could rival the White Sox as the worst team in baseball. Though the Nationals showed some progression last season with a young roster that matured in the second half.

In no particular order of a final standing, here is my brief outlook of the Mets, Braves, and Phillies:

NY Mets: The Mets’ top half of their lineup is in that category of elite. Lindor at leadoff, second in 2024 NL MVP voting, finalist for the 2024 NL LatinoMVP award and one stolen base shy of a 30/30 season. Will Lindor get off to his customary slow start and then pile it on? Soto, the career .421 OPS, a generational talent, 2021 NL LatinoMVP, nominee for the 2024 AL LatinoMVP, and considered the best hitter in baseball who gets on base — who moved across town from the Yankees and familiarity with New York.

And Soto leads to Alonso, the Mets re-signed their home grown first baseman projected to hit 35 or 40 home runs, Then again, Alonso is coming off an off year and showed signs of not chasing pitches as much in the spring.

Mark Vientos is no longer a rookie, his breakout season last year with 27 home runs, second half and postseason that ignited the Mets offense and proficiency to handle third base.

What hurts is injury to catcher Francisco Álvarez (broken left hand) and will start the season on the IL, though expected to a mid May return and provide home run power with 25 home runs.

There are some question marks. Brett Baty on Monday hit his fourth home run of the spring, the Mets prospect could command second base with Jeff McNeil (oblique injury) not anywhere close to baseball activity, and starting the season on the IL. Youngster Luisangel Acuña is on the roster and should start against left-handers.

Questions about a rotation without Sean Manaea (right oblique) and Frankie Montas (right lat) on the IL. Manaea’s first start is expected in late April and Montas’ recovery with more time. Clay Holmes gets the Opening Day nod in Houston, a spring untouched and handling a once relief ace role with the Yankees to starter with the Mets.

Tyler MeGill (RHP) earned a spot after bouncing around the minors, Kodai Senga (RHP) with the sinker and after missing last season with shoulder triceps and calf issues. Griffin Canning (RHP) with a cutter and 5.19 ERA (2024). David Peterson (LHP) is a key here (2.90 ERA, 121 IP, 101 K’s) last season.

And the bullpen is revamped. Ryan Stanek was re-signed and proved to be valuable in the postseason, Paul Blackburn in the pen and can always be used as a starter. Edwin Díaz (two-time LatinoMVP Reliever of the Year) with hopeful command of the slider and fastball has proved to be an elite closer.

Lefty A.J, Minter a major acquisition, a comeback from hip surgery provides the setup role for Diaz if ready. Minter, though, with a nasty slider and gets the ground ball outs.

Injuries be told, the Mets without Álvarez will be challenged. It’s not all about Soto. It comes down to Vientos also replicating his breakout year.

Prediction: 88 wins and contending for division title or one of three NL Wild Cards.

ATL Braves: If the Braves manage to stay injury free and that is the question after a 2024 season and team OPS of .724, a major decline from the year before. An offense led without Acuña Jr. and DH Marcell Ozuna (finalist for 2024 NL LatinoMVP) led with 39 home runs and 104 RBI.

Matt Olsen, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris with Acuña Jr, and this lineup rivals others in the league as being superior. And they added free agent left fielder Jurickson Profar. Perhaps the better rotation next to the Dodgers and Phillies as they lost left-hander Max Fried via free agency to the Yankees.

Regardless, a formidable rotation with reigning NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale, Reynaldo López (a candidate for the 2024 NL LatinoMVP Pitcher award), and the return of 2023 MLB strikeout leader Spencer Strider.

Prediction: 91 wins, contending for division or one of three NL Wild Cards.

PHI Phillies: No different with the Phillies and how pitching will lead them. Their sixth starter Andrew Painter is a top prospect in baseball. Zack Wheeler is always an ERA leader and strikeout artist, Aaron Nola with the commanding fastball, Christopher Sanchez is consistent, and Jesús Luzardo adds depth as Taijuan Walker will replace Ranger Suárez (IL) to start the season.

Reliable rotation and Walker has looked good this spring. Always look for a leadoff home run from Kyle Schwarber. Outfielders Nick Castellanos, Max Kepler, and Brandon Marsh make contact and get on base.

And then there is perennial MVP candidate Bryce Harper who is capable of hitting 40 home runs and driving in 100 RBI, assuming he stays healthy. Bryson Scott is bound to have a comeback season after playing with an injured right elbow. Alec Bohm, a subject of numerous trade talk needs consistently (.941 OPS before All-Star break, .687 after).

Regardless, the Phillies will score runs. They run the bases well, and their defense is far from mediocre. September is always their month leading to momentum for another postseason run that fell short to the surprise Mets last year in the NLDS.

Prediction: 90 wins, contending for division or one of three NL Wild Cards.

Notice I did not predict a division winner. It’s going to be a race to the end and head-to-head meetings could be the ultimate and deciding factor. Why I also say wins in April are more important than September.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: (@Ring 786), Facebook.com Rich Mancuso

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports