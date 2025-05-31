Estrada Returns And Offers Rockies Some Hope

Image Credit: Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — This was a homecoming Friday evening at Citi Field when you consider Rockies infielder Thairo Estrada got his big league career started crosstown with the Yankees. That was a limited stint, the Yankees signed a now 29-year old (Benjuma, Venezuela) as an international free agent in 2012 with a bonus deal of $49,000.

Then the Yankees had a prospect and every attempt was made to have them in their plan, but baseball has setbacks. Estrada was optioned back-and-forth from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

He recorded his first two MLB hits in April of 2019, played 17 games at second base, nine at shortstop, two in left and right.

“These are the memories you take with you when you leave the game,” he said about his time with the Yankees with interpreter and third base coach Andy González. “New York is where I got my start. It’s good to be back here.”

The Rockies, headed to a MLB historic worst record, (9-48) in many ways are just playing out the string. Their clubhouse is quiet, players are not secluding themselves in a sanctuary of limits restricted to the media, though the Rockies are accustomed to road trips not covered on their local media side.

It’s different, as the Rockies continue their season of attempting to not establish those records of futility, They are last in runs scored, batting average. Estrada, though hopes to be give them a boost after sitting out the first two months with a fractured wrist sustained in spring training

He sat in the dugout for the first time this season, got the start at second, in the cleanup spot. A career of futility included DFA’d when the Yankees acquired Rougned Odor in April of 2021, a trade to the Giants with some success, now with the Rockies after opting free agency, one-year, $3.25 million contract. In between Estrada was shot in his right hip, a robbery attempt in Bejuma while he and his wife were dining in a cafe and recovered at a Tampa hospital where the bullet was removed.

Then he said, “The situation in Venezuela is not very good, not very safe. It makes you think about not going back anymore.”

Now, though, Estrada believes he is in a good place. Despite the Rockies continued attempt to avoid a losing history, he returned to the lineup against the Mets. It was a long road back and interim manager Warren Schaffer said he will be a big addition to the lineup as the everyday second baseman with experience.

“This is my first time being out of the lineup for so long because of an injury,” he said. “It’s a little frustrating when you can’t help the team any way, I’m back now. It’s great to be back and I’m ready to play to help the team win.”

His season debut 0-for-3, hit-with a pitch and a run scored. The Rockies would lose 4-2 and increase their futility. In the third inning with the Mets leading 1-0, bases loaded and two outs, Estrada on a 0-1 pitch got hold of a David Peterson curve. A liner that Francisco Lindor leaped and caught that ended a Rockies chance to go-ahead.

It was part of that bad luck, but Estrada was encouraged. He was back in the lineup and looks to contribute in this series with the Mets and beyond. His career best season was 2023 with the Giants, (.271, 14 home runs, 49 RBI), potential and reason the Yankees witnessed.

On hitting in the cleanup spot, he said it wasn’t the first time. “Nothing changes for me. Going to have fun and do the best I can. The numbers are the numbers. Most important thing is to stay healthy with passion and play hard. Whatever happens, happens.”

A good attitude and something the Yankees also said was a great part of his game. Estrada also can provide consistency. and prior to the injury off a spring game pitch from Rangers right hander Kumar Rocker in late March, he was hitting .400 and drove in seven runs. The liner to Lindor had bat speed (107.2) exit velocity.

And he is part of that increasing fraternity of Latino talent that continue to represent MLB, 63 from Venezuela that places second of international players next to the Dominican Republic with 100, according to MLB’s 2025 Opening Day team rosters across the game.

He smiled and said, “Wow. One of the best things. A lot of players and rest that want to be in the Major leagues. Not only for me but rest of the Latin players to get this opportunity.”

The opportunity is now for Estrada as he hopes to make an impact to prevent the Rockies at this pace from heading to that bad and historic record losing season.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

