Saturday Is a Day Made for Jokes – La Chisteadera de los Sábados

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A preschool teacher takes her students to the zoo, and of course, she leads the way.

“Look, this is an ostrich, those are macaws, the one on the right is a stork.”

Then one of the children steps forward and speaks to the stork:

“Listen, do you remember me?”

-o-o-o-

“Ma’am, seeing you smile, I decided to invite you to my house.”

“You are daring!”

“Not daring, dentist.”

-o-o-o-

The judge asks the defendant:

“Young man, where do you work?”

“Here and there.”

“What do you do for a living?”

“This or that.”

“Take him to jail!” ordered the judge.

So the defendant asked:

“And when are you going to release me?”

“Sooner or later.”

-o-o-o-

Eve didn’t want to eat the apple.

“Eat it, it’s sweet, very tasty,” the snake told her.

“No!” Eve replied.

“You’ll be like the Angels and become immortal.”

“I already said no.”

The snake, desperate, then said:

“Look, you’re not going to get fat.”

And you already know the rest of the story.

-o-o-o-

A little boy was traveling with his mother on a plane. The passenger next to him wanted to entertain the child and asked:

“How old are you?”

“Two, sir.”

“You don’t look like a two years old, you are quite big. Do you know what happens to children who lie?”

“Yes, sir, we travel for free on airplanes.”

-o-o-o-

A drunk, holding onto a pole, suddenly shouts:

“I’ll give a thousand dollars to whoever takes me home!”

A taxi driver quickly stops his vehicle and says:

“I’ll take you, boss. Tell me where you live.”

“Oh, come on man, if I remembered where my house is, I wouldn’t have offered to pay a thousand dollars.”

-o-o-o-

Jaimito asked his mother:

“What is Heaven like?”

“A wonderful place, where God is and where all the good people go.”

“And Hell, what is it like?”

“Very bad. The Devil is there, and he takes away all those who misbehave.”

“What about normal people like me, where do we go?”

-o-o-o-

Every night, one of my three children would ask me:

“Mom, what are we going to eat?”

Tired of answering every night, it occurred to me to always tell them: “food.” We were doing very well for five days, until my oldest daughter replied:

“Oooh, no! Food again?!”

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life, which has given so much, even to a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

La Chisteadera de los Sábados

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Una maestra de preescolar lleva a sus alumnos al zoológico y, desde luego, los va guiando.

“Miren, esta es una avestruz, aquellas son guacamayas, la del lado derecho es una cigüeña”.

Entonces uno de los niños se adelanta y le habla a la cigüeña:

“Óyeme, ¿te acuerdas de mí?”

-o-o-o-

“Señora: al verla sonreír, he dispuesto invitarla a mi casa”.

“¡Que atrevido!

“Atrevido no, dentista”.

-o-o-o-

Primer acto: Aparece en el escenario una mosca con bata.

Segundo acto: Llega otra mosca con bata.

Tercer acto: Una tercera mosca, también con bata en la escena

¿Cómo se llama la obra?

“Combata las moscas”.

-o-o-o-

El señor juez, le pregunta al acusado:

“Jovencito, ¿dónde trabaja?”

“Aquí y allá”.

“¿De qué vive?”

“De esto o aquello”.

“¡Llévenselo a la cárcel!”, ordenó el señor juez.

Por lo que preguntó el acusado:

“¿Y cuándo me van a soltar?”

“Tarde o temprano”.

-o-o-o-

Eva no quería comerse la manzana.

“Cómetela, es dulcita, muy sabrosa”, le dijo la serpiente.

“¡No!”, respondió Eva.

“Serás como los Ángeles y te convertirás en inmortal”.

“Ya dije que no”.

La culebra, desesperada, le dijo entonces:

“Mira no te va a engordar”.

Y el resto de la historia ya tú lo sabes.

-o-o-o-

Un pequeño niño, viajaba con su madre en un avión. El pasajero de al lado, quiso entretener a la criatura y le preguntó:

“¿Cuántos años tienes?”

“Dos, señor”.

“No parece, te ves muy grande. ¿Sabes lo que les ocurre a los niños mentirosos?”

“Sí, señor, viajamos gratis en los aviones”.

-o-o-o-

Un borrachito, agarrado de un poste, grita de pronto:

“¡Le doy mil dólares al que me lleve a mi casa!”.

Rápidamente un taxista detiene su vehículo y le dice:

“Yo lo llevo, jefe. Dígame dónde vive”.

“¡Uy, amigo, si me acordara dónde está mi casa, no le pagaría mil dólares”.

-o-o-o-

Jaimito le peguntó a su mamá:

“¿Cómo es el Cielo?”

“Un lugar maravilloso, donde está Papa Dios y a donde van todas las personas buenas”.

“Y el Infierno, ¿cómo es?”.

“Eso es muy triste. Allá está el Diablo y él se lleva a todos los que se portan mal”.

“Y entonces, los normales como yo, ¿a dónde vamos?”.

-o-o-o-

Todas las noches, alguno de mis tres hijos me preguntaba:

“Mamá, ¿qué vamos a comer?”

Cansada de responder cada noche, se me ocurrió responderles siempre: “comida”. Llevábamos cinco días muy bien, hasta que la hija mayor me replicó:

“¡Oooh, no! ¿¡otra vez comida!?”

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5