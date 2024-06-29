Image Credit: MLB

The following was announced by Major League Baseball on Thursday, June 27th – Finalists Announced for 2024 MLB All-Star Ballot Presented by BuildSubmarines.com; Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees Named Starting Outfielder in AL After Pacing Major Leagues in Voting During Phase 1; Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies Draws Start at First Base After Leading All National League Players in Phase 1 Balloting; Phase 2 Window to Vote for Finalists Begins on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. (ET); ESPN to Unveil Starters on Wednesday, July 3rd; Full Rosters on Sunday, July 7th

All-Star Game finalists! Phase 2 voting opens Sunday, June 30 at 12 pm ET: https://t.co/dMMnsOXZ3w pic.twitter.com/pKfLRa0XFY — MLB (@MLB) June 27, 2024

Finalists for the 2024 MLB All-Star Ballot presented by BuildSubmarines.com were announced earlier this evening on MLB Network. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies will bypass the second phase of voting and have earned automatic starting assignments at the 2024 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard after leading their respective leagues in voting during Phase 1.

The second phase of voting, which begins on Sunday, June 30th at 12:00 p.m. (ET), features the top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders in the NL; next four outfielders in the AL after Judge) in each League based on vote totals from Phase 1, which ran from June 5th-27th.

Phase 2 voting, which is available exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com/vote, all 30 Club web sites, the MLB App and the MLB Ballpark App, will give fans the opportunity to vote among the finalists at each position during a window that concludes at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, July 3rd. Later that night, the winners will be announced at 7:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN during the All-Star Starters Reveal presented by BuildSubmarines.com. During this second phase of voting, in which fans can vote once per day on MLB platforms, vote totals will reset (i.e., vote totals from Phase 1 do not carry over) and the winner at each position (including three outfielders in the NL; and two remaining outfielders in the AL) will be named a starting position player for the 2024 Midsummer Classic.

Aaron Judge = All-Star starter! The @Yankees slugger led ALL players with 3,425,309 votes to earn his 6th All-Star selection. pic.twitter.com/YYDlUvDEnA — MLB (@MLB) June 27, 2024

Judge led all Major Leaguers with 3,425,309 total votes and paced the Majors in voting for a second time after also doing so in his AL MVP-winning 2022 season. The 32-year-old, who leads the Majors with 30 home runs on the season, has picked up his sixth All-Star selection and sixth fan-elected starting assignment after earning the honor in each of the last three seasons, and in five of the last six All-Star Games overall. Judge is now the 11th player since fan balloting returned in 1970 to lead the Majors in voting on multiple occasions, and he is the first since José Bautista did so for a second time in 2014. Other to accomplish that feat include Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. (5), Rod Carew (4), Hank Aaron (2), Johnny Bench (2), Cal Ripken Jr. (2) and Ozzie Smith (2), as well as Ichiro Suzuki (3), Albert Pujols (2) and Alex Rodriguez (2). Judge is also just the fourth Yankees player ever with at least six fan elections, joining Hall of Famers Derek Jeter (9) and Dave Winfield (7), as well as Rodriguez (6).

The National League has its All-Star first baseman! Bryce Harper paced the NL with 3,277,920 votes to earn his 8th All-Star selection. pic.twitter.com/GaMiH6gl2c — MLB (@MLB) June 27, 2024

Harper paced all National League players and finished second across the Majors behind only Judge with 3,277,920 votes to grab his eighth All-Star selection and seventh fan-elected starting assignment (also: 2013, 2015-18, 2022). The 31-year-old, who led all of Baseball in fan voting in 2017 and paced the NL in his first MVP season in 2015, is just the third Philadelphia first baseman (fourth time) to earn a fan-elected start. The two-time NL Most Valuable Player joins Pete Rose (1981-82) and John Kruk (1993) in accomplishing the feat.

American League Finalists

(With Phase 1 Vote Totals)

Catcher

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles (2,791,952): An All-Star in 2023, Rutschman is seeking his first starting assignment and could become the sixth consecutive different catcher to draw a start in the AL. With a fan election, he would join Matt Wieters (2014) and Terry Kennedy (1987) as Baltimore backstops to win the honor.

An All-Star in 2023, Rutschman is seeking his first starting assignment and could become the sixth consecutive different catcher to draw a start in the AL. With a fan election, he would join Matt Wieters (2014) and Terry Kennedy (1987) as Baltimore backstops to win the honor. Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals (1,429,732): Vying for his ninth career All-Star selection and his fifth fan election (2015-17, 2021). The only AL catchers with at least five fan-elected starts include Hall of Famers Iván Rodríguez (12) and Carlton Fisk (7).

First Base

Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles (2,296,697): Seeking his first career All-Star selection while trying to become the first Orioles first baseman to draw a fan election since Chris Davis in 2013. Other Baltimore first basemen to earn the honor include Boog Powell (1970-71) and Hall of Famer Eddie Murray (1985).

Seeking his first career All-Star selection while trying to become the first Orioles first baseman to draw a fan election since Chris Davis in 2013. Other Baltimore first basemen to earn the honor include Boog Powell (1970-71) and Hall of Famer Eddie Murray (1985). Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (1,976,645): The 2021 Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player earned fan elections in 2021 and 2022, and is attempting to join Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar (4) and José Bautista (4) as the only Blue Jays to receive at least three fan elections.

Second Base

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros (1,976,539): The eight-time All-Star has earned five career fan elections (2015-18; 2022) and already owns the most in team history. With a sixth fan election, he would join Hall of Famers Rod Carew (6) and Roberto Alomar (9) as the only AL second basemen to accomplish the feat.

The eight-time All-Star has earned five career fan elections (2015-18; 2022) and already owns the most in team history. With a sixth fan election, he would join Hall of Famers Rod Carew (6) and Roberto Alomar (9) as the only AL second basemen to accomplish the feat. Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers (1,484,537): Bidding for his third career All-Star selection after also winning fan elections at second base in the AL in 2021 with Toronto and last year with Texas. Could become the first AL second baseman to win consecutive fan elections since Altuve (2015-18).

Third Base

José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians (2,336,628): The five-time All-Star is seeking his third fan election (also 2017-18) and would join Sandy Alomar Jr. and Kenny Lofton for the most fan elections in team history. In addition, he would join Hall of Famers Brooks Robinson (4), George Brett (11), Wade Boggs (10), and Cal Ripken Jr. (5), as well as Alex Rodriguez (6) as AL third basemen with at least three fan elections.

The five-time All-Star is seeking his third fan election (also 2017-18) and would join Sandy Alomar Jr. and Kenny Lofton for the most fan elections in team history. In addition, he would join Hall of Famers Brooks Robinson (4), George Brett (11), Wade Boggs (10), and Cal Ripken Jr. (5), as well as Alex Rodriguez (6) as AL third basemen with at least three fan elections. Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles (1,483,679): Attempting to make his first All-Star Game while trying to become Baltimore’s first starting third baseman since Manny Machado in 2016.

Shortstop

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles (2,664,120): Vying for his first trip to the Midsummer Classic and to become the first Orioles shortstop to win a fan election since Manny Machado in 2018. The 22-year-old, who turns 23 on Saturday, could become the third-youngest AL shortstop to win a fan election, behind only 21-year-old Alex Rodriguez in 1997 and 22-year-old Carlos Correa in 2017.

Vying for his first trip to the Midsummer Classic and to become the first Orioles shortstop to win a fan election since Manny Machado in 2018. The 22-year-old, who turns 23 on Saturday, could become the third-youngest AL shortstop to win a fan election, behind only 21-year-old Alex Rodriguez in 1997 and 22-year-old Carlos Correa in 2017. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals (1,417,629): Also seeking his first All-Star selection and looking to join Freddie Patek (1978) and Alcides Escobar (2015) as the only Royals shortstops to garner a fan election.

Designated Hitter

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros (1,582,813): A two-time All-Star bidding for his first starting assignment. With a fan election, he would become the first Houston designated hitter to win the honor.

A two-time All-Star bidding for his first starting assignment. With a fan election, he would become the first Houston designated hitter to win the honor. Ryan O’Hearn, Baltimore Orioles (1,222,497): Aiming for his first All-Star selection while trying to join Nelson Cruz (2014) as the only Baltimore designated hitters to earn a fan election.

Outfield

Juan Soto, New York Yankees (3,000,121): Finished second among AL players in voting behind his outfield partner Judge and is bidding for his fourth career All-Star selection and first in the AL, as well as his first fan election. With a starting assignment, he would join Judge to give the Yankees a pair of starting outfielders for the second time in three years after Judge and Giancarlo Stanton did so in 2022.

Finished second among AL players in voting behind his outfield partner Judge and is bidding for his fourth career All-Star selection and first in the AL, as well as his first fan election. With a starting assignment, he would join Judge to give the Yankees a pair of starting outfielders for the second time in three years after Judge and Giancarlo Stanton did so in 2022. Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians (1,723,074): Trying for his first Midsummer Classic appearance and to become the first Guardians outfielder to win a fan election since Juan Gonzalez in 2001.

Trying for his first Midsummer Classic appearance and to become the first Guardians outfielder to win a fan election since Juan Gonzalez in 2001. Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles (1,478,034): Also seeking his first All-Star selection and to become the first fan-elected Baltimore outfielder since Adam Jones in 2014.

Also seeking his first All-Star selection and to become the first fan-elected Baltimore outfielder since Adam Jones in 2014. Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros (1,426,948): Striving for his third All-Star selection and first fan-elected start. The last time Houston had an outfielder win a starting assignment was in 2019, when both George Springer and Michael Brantley picked up the honor.

National League Finalists

(With Phase 1 Vote Totals)

Catcher

William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers (2,314,000): A 2022 All-Star with Atlanta, Contreras is attempting to become the first Brewers catcher to earn a fan election in the NL, and just the second in team history along with Hall of Famer Ted Simmons (1983).

A 2022 All-Star with Atlanta, Contreras is attempting to become the first Brewers catcher to earn a fan election in the NL, and just the second in team history along with Hall of Famer Ted Simmons (1983). J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies (1,837,442): Seeking his fourth career Midsummer Classic selection and first fan-elected start. A fan election by either Contreras or Realmuto will mark the fourth consecutive different NL catcher to win, following Buster Posey (2021), Willson Contreras (2022) and Sean Murphy (2023).

Second Base

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks (1,853,424): Earned an All-Star selection and the fan-elected start at second base in the NL in 2019. Marte could become just the second player in D-backs history to win multiple fan elections, joining Paul Goldschmidt.

Earned an All-Star selection and the fan-elected start at second base in the NL in 2019. Marte could become just the second player in D-backs history to win multiple fan elections, joining Paul Goldschmidt. Luis Arraez, San Diego Padres (1,760,593): The two-time Batting Champion received the fan election last year with Miami and would become the first Padres second baseman ever to win a fan election.

Third Base

Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies (3,175,134): Tallied the second-most votes in the NL behind only his teammate Harper, and is seeking his first career All-Star nod while attempting to become the first Phillies third baseman to win a fan election since Placido Polanco in 2011.

Tallied the second-most votes in the NL behind only his teammate Harper, and is seeking his first career All-Star nod while attempting to become the first Phillies third baseman to win a fan election since Placido Polanco in 2011. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres (991,703): Seeking his seventh career All-Star selection and second starting assignment over three years after starting at the hot corner for the NL in 2022 (also earned fan elections in the AL in 2016 and 2018). With a fan election, would be the first San Diego third baseman to win multiple fan-elected starts.

Shortstop

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (2,425,030): The seven-time All-Star and four-time fan-elected starter in the outfield is trying for his first All-Star selection at shortstop. The 2018 AL MVP would join Trea Turner (2022) and Bill Russell (1980) as the only Dodgers shortstops to receive a fan election.

The seven-time All-Star and four-time fan-elected starter in the outfield is trying for his first All-Star selection at shortstop. The 2018 AL MVP would join Trea Turner (2022) and Bill Russell (1980) as the only Dodgers shortstops to receive a fan election. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies (1,878,159): Trying for his third All-Star selection and second fan election after starting at shortstop for the NL in 2022 as a Dodger. Turner is attempting to become the first Phillies shortstop to win a fan election since Jimmy Rollins in 2002.

Designated Hitter

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers (2,777,173): Attempting to become the first player ever to win claim four consecutive starting assignments at designated hitter. The two-way star, who was also the starting pitcher at the 2021 Midsummer Classic in Colorado, would be the second consecutive Los Angeles designated hitter to start for the NL, following J.D. Martinez in 2023.

Attempting to become the first player ever to win claim four consecutive starting assignments at designated hitter. The two-way star, who was also the starting pitcher at the 2021 Midsummer Classic in Colorado, would be the second consecutive Los Angeles designated hitter to start for the NL, following J.D. Martinez in 2023. Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies (1,508,216): The two-time All-Star is seeking his first career fan election while trying to become the second Philadelphia fan-elected designated hitter in the NL following Harper in 2022.

Outfield

Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres (2,559,897): In his 11 th season, is bidding for his first career All-Star selection and to become the first Padres outfielder to win a fan election since Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn in 1999.

In his 11 season, is bidding for his first career All-Star selection and to become the first Padres outfielder to win a fan election since Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn in 1999. Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers (2,307,430): Trying for his third All-Star selection and second fan election after drawing a start in the NL outfield in 2019; would become the third Brewers player with multiple fan elections in the NL, joining Ryan Braun (4) and Prince Fielder (2).

Trying for his third All-Star selection and second fan election after drawing a start in the NL outfield in 2019; would become the third Brewers player with multiple fan elections in the NL, joining Ryan Braun (4) and Prince Fielder (2). Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers (2,134,971): An All-Star with the Blue Jays in 2021, Hernández is trying to give the Dodgers a fan-elected starting outfielder for the fifth time in six Midsummer Classics.

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres (2,054,316): A fan-elected starter in 2021 at shortstop, Tatis is aiming for his second career fan election. Like Profar, he’s trying to become the first Padres outfielder since Gwynn in 1999 to earn a fan election. Together, Tatis and Profar could become the first Padres teammates to earn outfield starts, and the first teammates to accomplish the feat in the NL since Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker for Cincinnati in 2021.

A fan-elected starter in 2021 at shortstop, Tatis is aiming for his second career fan election. Like Profar, he’s trying to become the first Padres outfielder since Gwynn in 1999 to earn a fan election. Together, Tatis and Profar could become the first Padres teammates to earn outfield starts, and the first teammates to accomplish the feat in the NL since Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker for Cincinnati in 2021. Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies (1,677,297): Seeking his first career trip to the Midsummer Classic and to become the first Phillies outfielder to win a fan election since Raul Ibañez in 2009.

Seeking his first career trip to the Midsummer Classic and to become the first Phillies outfielder to win a fan election since Raul Ibañez in 2009. Nick Castellanos, Philadelphia Phillies (1,487,234): Attempting to earn his third All-Star selection and second fan election (also 2021). Like Marsh, would become the first Phillies outfielder since Ibañez in 2009 to earn the honor. The Phillies have never had two outfielders win starting assignments in the same season.

Overall, 12 Major League Clubs have advanced players from Phase 1, with Philadelphia and Baltimore advancing a Major League-best six players each. Including Judge and Harper, 14 of the 34 players (41.2%) moving on from Phase 1 are internationally-born, spanning six different countries and territories outside of the 50 United States. In addition, 20 (58.8%) come from diverse backgrounds.

The AL All-Star Team, which will be managed by Bruce Bochy of the defending World Series Champion Texas Rangers, and the NL All-Star Team, led by Torey Lovullo of the defending NL Champion Arizona Diamondbacks, will have nine elected starters via the fan balloting program. The pitchers and reserves for both squads – totaling 23 for each side – will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The balance of the All-Star rosters will be announced during the All-Star Selection Show presented by BuildSubmarines.com on Sunday, July 7th at 5:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN.

Like it did in Phase 1, the 2024 MLB All-Star Ballot will offer audio CAPTCHA functionality for visually impaired fans during Phase Two of voting. Spanish-language ballots will also be available to fans via MLB.com/vota.

Fans will once again have the opportunity to participate in the official voting for the Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet. During the Midsummer Classic, fans can vote exclusively at MLB.com and the 30 Club sites – online or via their mobile devices – with the 2024 All-Star Game MLB.com MVP Vote presented by Chevrolet, and their collective voice will represent 20 percent of the official vote determining this year’s recipient of the Arch Ward Trophy.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 16th), Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 15th), All-Star Saturday featuring the All-Star Futures Game and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona (July 13th), the MLB Draft presented by Nike (July 14th-16th), the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile (July 12th), and Capital One All-Star Village (July 13th-16th). The 94th Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and RDS; and worldwide by partners in more than 200 countries. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game, while Univision will provide Spanish language coverage on radio. MLB Network and MLB.com will also provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit allstargame.com and follow @MLB and @AllStarGame on social media.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports