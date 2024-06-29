OMG: José Iglesias performs “OMG” in postgame concert at Citi Field

José Iglesias and the Mets have a "postgame festival" at Citi Field following their 7-2 Friday win on the Astros - Image Credit: MLB

FLUSHING, NY — OMG!

Following the New York Mets’ 7-2 win over the Houston Astros on Friday night at Citi Field, their 16th victory in the month of June, New York’s backup infielder José Iglesias, known as Candelita in the Music World, put on an encore of a performance by singing his newly released track “OMG” on-the-field.

As Citi Field lit up in an array of colors through the ballpark’s LED lights, while all 32,465 fans sang along, waving their hands, and cell phone flashlights, Iglesias’ teammates came piling out of the Mets clubhouse one-by-one to witness the memorable performance — with several of them wearing “OMG” designed t-shirts.

Since Iglesias joined the Mets back on May 31st, the 34-year-old Havana, Cuba native has become a fan favorite, making a drastic impact in all phases of the organization — on the diamond by flashing the leather, at-the-plate by producing when he’s called on, and in the clubhouse, configuring into New York’s ‘positive team vibes,’ as a veteran and mentor to lean on.

In addition, since joining the orange and blue, Iglesias made “OMG” his walk-up song, and had the team play it throughout portions of their respective batting practice sessions at Citi Field. He planned on the well-anticipated song to be officially released to the public in July, but his teammate J.D. Martinez convinced him to drop it earlier than expected.

The Mets all came out for Jose Iglesias’ OMG performance pic.twitter.com/sCgPXL7j9O — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 29, 2024

And now, with “OMG” available to all across the world, in less than 24 hours upon release, it has reached No. 1 on the iTunes Latin songs chart…

“It’s hard to express what I feel right now,” Iglesias said in the Mets clubhouse after his memorable performance. “There is a lot of emotions. It was a great game. The guys get the job done one more time. It’s a dream come true. I’m very humble about it… I’m floating right now.”

Robert Rizzo is a journalist and editor of Latino Sports – Email: RobertRiz994@gmail.com

