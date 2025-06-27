“Fly Angels Fly”

Image Credit: Amber Douglas Rodriguez/Latino Sports

ANAHEIM, CA — What the heck is going on in Anaheim with the Angels? They began the 2025 season with a few wins, but by May 14, they sunk to a record of 17-25. Fans and media began to say: “Same old Halos.” However, something is different about this team, which has not appeared in the postseason since 2014.

Last year, you could see the amalgamation of veterans and young players as they grinded through a long season. There were signs of things to come with the young players, that included 24-year-old shortstop Zach Neto, 25-year-old catcher Logan O’Hoppe, and 23-year-old first baseman Nolan Schanuel. And now, they have promoted their number one prospect, 23-year-old second baseman, Christian Moore, from Brooklyn, New York who looks every bit the player they saw as their number one pick in last years draft, number eight overall.

With the addition of veteran catcher Travis d’Arnaud this off season and veterans already on their roster like, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, Jorge Soler, Havana, Cuba, and future Hall of Fame and three-time MVP Mike Trout, all providing the offense, the team began to turn it around this year. They are ranked number four in home runs with 118, last year they were ranked number twenty-two.

The pitching staff, both starters and bullpen, have shined this year. The addition of starter Yusei Kikuchi and super-star closer Kenley Jansen, Willemstad, Curacao, to go along with veteran Tyler Anderson and 26-year-old “fireballer” José Soriano, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, have been giving the Angels more than they could have asked for this season.

After that 17-25 start, they embarked on a seven-game winning streak, which included sweeping the Dodgers in three games at Dodger Stadium and then sweeping the A’s in four games in Sacramento. They also swept the powerful Yankees in New York and the Red Sox at home.

So, how did this transformation all happen? Other teams have more talent, and that’s fine, but what the Angels have now is real baseball men like Manager Ron Washington and GM Perry Minasian, who are guiding this group and putting them in a position to win every night. Washington is one of the best motivational speakers I have ever been around and is a seasoned manager with two AL-Pennants in Texas.

As a coach for the Mets, A’s, and Braves, he has helped numerous players earn Gold Glove awards over the years. But his experience and knowledge of the game has guided this revitalized Angels club to a record of 40-40 at the midpoint of the season.

These players have bought into Washington’s plan to make them better ballplayers.

Unfortunately, the 73-year-old professor of the game had to take a temporary leave of absence from the dugout because of an illness but is expected to return this season. For this club it will only give them more incentive to win every game. We all wish him a speedy recovery and return to the helm. “Fly Angels Fly.”

