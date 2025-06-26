Finalists announced for 2025 PRO SPIRIT MLB All-Star Ballot

Image Credit: MLB

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees Leads Majors in Voting for Second Consecutive Season to Claim Starting Outfield Assignment in American League; Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers to Start for National League at Designated Hitter after Leading League in Voting;

Phase 2 Window to Vote for Finalists Begins on Monday at 12:00 p.m. (ET); ESPN to Unveil Starters on Wednesday, July 2nd; Full Rosters on Sunday, July 6th

Finalists for the 2025 PRO SPIRIT MLB All-Star Ballot were announced this evening on MLB Network. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers will bypass the second phase of voting after leading their respective leagues in voting during Phase 1 and earning automatic starting assignments at the 2025 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard.

The second phase of voting, which begins on Monday, June 30th at 12:00 p.m. (ET), features the top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders in the NL; next four outfielders in the AL after Judge) in each League based on vote totals from Phase 1, which ran from June 4th-26th.

Phase 2 voting, which is available exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com/vote, all 30 Club web sites, the MLB App and the MLB Ballpark App, will give fans the opportunity to vote among the finalists at each position during a window that concludes at 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, July 2nd. Later that night, the winners will be announced on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. (ET) during the MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show presented by PRO SPIRIT. During this second phase of voting, in which fans can vote once per day on MLB platforms, vote totals will reset (i.e., vote totals from Phase 1 do not carry over) and the winner at each position (including three outfielders in the NL; and two remaining outfielders in the AL) will be named a starting position player for the 2025 Midsummer Classic.

Judge led all Major Leaguers with 4,012,983 total votes, pacing the Majors in voting for a second consecutive season and for the third time in his career after also doing so in his AL MVP-winning 2022 season. The 33-year-old, who leads the Majors with a .361 batting average and ranks second with 28 home runs, becomes just the fourth player since fan balloting returned in 1970 to lead the Majors in voting on at least three occasions.

The only other players to accomplish the feat include Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. (5) and Rod Carew (4), and 2025 Hall of Fame Inductee Ichiro Suzuki (3). Judge is now a seven-time All-Star having won fan elections for each of his All-Star assignments, which now includes the last five consecutive seasons. Judge becomes just the third Yankees player ever with at least seven fan elections, joining Hall of Famers Derek Jeter (9) and Dave Winfield (7).

Ohtani paced all National League players and ranked second across the Majors behind Judge with 3,967,668 votes. The three-time MVP claims his fifth career All-Star selection and will make his fifth consecutive fan-elected start at the Midsummer Classic as a designated hitter (2021-23 in the AL; 2024-25 in the NL). The two-way star had already been the first player ever to win as many as four straight fan elections at the position.

Ohtani, who led AL players in balloting for the 2023 Midsummer Classic, is now the first player since Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. to lead both the AL and NL in voting during a season (Griffey led the AL in voting with Seattle on five occasions before leading the NL in 2007 as a member of the Cincinnati Reds). The Dodgers have now claimed the starting designated hitter spot in the NL lineup in three straight seasons as Ohtani’s back-to-back starts follow the fan-elected start by J.D. Martinez in 2023.

American League Finalists

(With Phase 1 Vote Totals)

Catcher

Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners (3,040,594): Major League Baseball’s home run leader is aiming for his first career All-Star selection and would become Seattle’s first-ever fan-elected starting backstop. Raleigh, who is attempting to become Seattle’s first fan-elected starter overall since Nelson Cruz was elected the starting designated hitter for the 2015 Midsummer Classic, accumulated the second-highest vote total in the AL behind Judge.

Major League Baseball’s home run leader is aiming for his first career All-Star selection and would become Seattle’s first-ever fan-elected starting backstop. Raleigh, who is attempting to become Seattle’s first fan-elected starter overall since Nelson Cruz was elected the starting designated hitter for the 2015 Midsummer Classic, accumulated the second-highest vote total in the AL behind Judge. Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays (1,210,173): Aiming for his second All-Star selection and second fan election after earning the start at the 2022 Midsummer Classic. Kirk would join Roberto Alomar (4), José Bautista (4), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3) and Joe Carter (2) as the only players in franchise history with multiple fan elections.

First Base

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays (2,089,666): The fan-elected starting first baseman last year and a winner of the fan election in three of the last four seasons is aiming to join the aforementioned Alomar and Bautista as the only Blue Jays with four fan elections. Guerrero led the Majors in fan voting in 2021 before claiming the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP presented by Chevrolet.

The fan-elected starting first baseman last year and a winner of the fan election in three of the last four seasons is aiming to join the aforementioned Alomar and Bautista as the only Blue Jays with four fan elections. Guerrero led the Majors in fan voting in 2021 before claiming the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP presented by Chevrolet. Paul Goldschmidt, New York Yankees (1,588,603): Seeking his eighth career All-Star selection and his first in the AL after going to the Midsummer Classic in six straight seasons with Arizona (2013-18) and in 2022 with St. Louis. The 37-year-old won three fan elections at first base in the NL (2014, 2015, 2022) and is trying to become the first New York first baseman to win a fan election since Mark Teixeira in 2009.

Second Base

Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers (1,981,665): The two-time All-Star is bidding for his first career fan election in his first season with the Tigers. Torres would join Lou Whitaker (1984-86) and Placido Polanco (2007) as Detroit second basemen to earn a fan election.

The two-time All-Star is bidding for his first career fan election in his first season with the Tigers. Torres would join Lou Whitaker (1984-86) and Placido Polanco (2007) as Detroit second basemen to earn a fan election. Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles (1,302,186): The number one overall selection in the 2022 MLB Draft is seeking his first trip to the Midsummer Classic. The 21-year-old would become Baltimore’s first starting second baseman since Brian Roberts in 2005.

Third Base

José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians (2,777,085): The six-time All-Star is seeking his fourth fan election (also 2017-18 and 2024) and would become the first player in franchise history to claim four fan-elected starting assignments, surpassing the three fan elections by Sandy Alomar Jr. and Kenny Lofton. In addition, he would join Hall of Famers Brooks Robinson (4), George Brett (11), Wade Boggs (10), and Cal Ripken Jr. (5), as well as Alex Rodriguez (6) as AL third basemen with at least four fan elections.

The six-time All-Star is seeking his fourth fan election (also 2017-18 and 2024) and would become the first player in franchise history to claim four fan-elected starting assignments, surpassing the three fan elections by Sandy Alomar Jr. and Kenny Lofton. In addition, he would join Hall of Famers Brooks Robinson (4), George Brett (11), Wade Boggs (10), and Cal Ripken Jr. (5), as well as Alex Rodriguez (6) as AL third basemen with at least four fan elections. Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox (934,133): Attempting to make his third All-Star Game (also 2018-19) while trying to earn his second fan election (2019). Bregman would join Hall of Famer Wade Boggs (1987-92), Shea Hillenbrand (2002) and former teammate Rafael Devers (2021-22) as Red Sox third basemen to win a fan election.

Shortstop

Jacob Wilson, Athletics (1,801,528): The 23-year-old rookie could become just the second different A’s shortstop to earn a fan election, joining Bert Campaneris (1973-75). In addition, he would be the first-ever rookie shortstop to win a fan election and could become just the second rookie in All-Star history to start at shortstop, joining Baltimore’s Ron Hansen, who started both editions of the 1960 All-Star Game.

The 23-year-old rookie could become just the second different A’s shortstop to earn a fan election, joining Bert Campaneris (1973-75). In addition, he would be the first-ever rookie shortstop to win a fan election and could become just the second rookie in All-Star history to start at shortstop, joining Baltimore’s Ron Hansen, who started both editions of the 1960 All-Star Game. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals (1,306,825): The 2024 AL MVP runner-up is seeking his second consecutive All-Star selection and his first fan election. Witt would join Freddie Patek (1978) and Alcides Escobar (2015) as the only Royals shortstops to garner a fan election.

Designated Hitter

Ryan O’Hearn, Baltimore Orioles (1,762,125): Aiming for his first All-Star selection while trying to join Nelson Cruz (2014) as the only Baltimore designated hitters to earn a fan election.

Aiming for his first All-Star selection while trying to join Nelson Cruz (2014) as the only Baltimore designated hitters to earn a fan election. Ben Rice, New York Yankees (674,120): Also vying for his first All-Star selection and attempting to become the first fan-elected designated hitter for the Yankees.

Outfield

Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers (2,332,378): Bidding for his first fan election after making his Midsummer Classic debut in 2024. Along with his teammate Javier Báez, aiming to join Magglio Ordoñez (2007), Chet Lemon (1984), Ron LeFlore (1976) and Rusty Staub (1976) as Tigers outfielders to earn a fan-elected start.

Bidding for his first fan election after making his Midsummer Classic debut in 2024. Along with his teammate Javier Báez, aiming to join Magglio Ordoñez (2007), Chet Lemon (1984), Ron LeFlore (1976) and Rusty Staub (1976) as Tigers outfielders to earn a fan-elected start. Javier Báez, Detroit Tigers (1,585,554): The two-time NL All-Star (2018-19) and his teammate Greene are trying to become the second pair of Tigers outfielders to earn a starting assignment in the same season along with the aforementioned LeFlore and Staub in 1976.

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels (1,383,606): The three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star is seeking to become the 12 th player ever with 11 career fan elections. In addition, the 2019 AL leading vote-getter would become just the third player in AL history to earn at least 11 fan elections with one Club, joining Hall of Famers Cal Ripken Jr. (BAL, 17) and George Brett (KC, 11).

The three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star is seeking to become the 12 player ever with 11 career fan elections. In addition, the 2019 AL leading vote-getter would become just the third player in AL history to earn at least 11 fan elections with one Club, joining Hall of Famers Cal Ripken Jr. (BAL, 17) and George Brett (KC, 11). Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians (1,207,419): Is attempting to earn his second consecutive fan election after earning his first career All-Star selection and starting assignment in 2024. Kwan would be the first Cleveland outfielder to win fan elections in consecutive seasons since Manny Ramirez in 1999 and 2000.

National League Finalists

(With Phase 1 Vote Totals)

Catcher

Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers (3,428,856): An All-Star in each of the last two seasons, Smith is contending for his first fan election and would become the first Dodgers backstop to win a starting assignment since Russell Martin in 2007. Smith’s Phase 1 vote total ranked second overall in the NL behind his teammate Ohtani.

An All-Star in each of the last two seasons, Smith is contending for his first fan election and would become the first Dodgers backstop to win a starting assignment since Russell Martin in 2007. Smith’s Phase 1 vote total ranked second overall in the NL behind his teammate Ohtani. Carson Kelly, Chicago Cubs (1,183,100): Seeking his first career Midsummer Classic selection, Kelly would give the Cubs a fan-elected catcher for the fourth time in the last seven All-Star Games following fan elections for Willson Contreras in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

First Base

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers (3,392,751): The eight-time All-Star is attempting to pick up his fifth fan-elected starting assignment and second in three years (2018-21, 2023). The 2020 NL MVP is already one of only two Dodgers first basemen to win a fan election along with Steve Garvey (1974-80). Freeman spent the first 12 years of his career with the Braves and made five All-Star Games with Atlanta.

The eight-time All-Star is attempting to pick up his fifth fan-elected starting assignment and second in three years (2018-21, 2023). The 2020 NL MVP is already one of only two Dodgers first basemen to win a fan election along with Steve Garvey (1974-80). Freeman spent the first 12 years of his career with the Braves and made five All-Star Games with Atlanta. Pete Alonso, New York Mets (2,186,338): The four-time All-Star is bidding for his first career fan election and to join Keith Hernandez (1986) as the only first basemen in Mets history to claim a fan-elected starting assignment.

Second Base

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks (2,534,002): The NL’s fan-elected starting second baseman last season is bidding for his third All-Star selection and third fan-elected start (also 2019). Marte would become the first D-backs player ever with three fan elections and could become the first NL second baseman to win consecutive fan elections since Chase Utley won five straight from 2006-10.

The NL’s fan-elected starting second baseman last season is bidding for his third All-Star selection and third fan-elected start (also 2019). Marte would become the first D-backs player ever with three fan elections and could become the first NL second baseman to win consecutive fan elections since Chase Utley won five straight from 2006-10. Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers (1,868,693): Attempting to make his first career trip to the Midsummer Classic and to become the first Dodgers second baseman to win a fan election since Jeff Kent in 2005.

Third Base

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres (2,495,554): Seeking his seventh career All-Star selection and second starting assignment in the NL after starting at the hot corner in 2022 (also earned fan elections in the AL in 2016 and 2018). With a fan election, would be the first San Diego third baseman to win multiple fan-elected starts.

Seeking his seventh career All-Star selection and second starting assignment in the NL after starting at the hot corner in 2022 (also earned fan elections in the AL in 2016 and 2018). With a fan election, would be the first San Diego third baseman to win multiple fan-elected starts. Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers (1,665,829): The two-time All-Star (2019, 2021) is bidding to join Ron Cey (1974-75, 1977) as the only Dodgers third baseman to win a fan election.

Shortstop

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets (2,296,443): A four-time All-Star with Cleveland in the AL (2016-19), Lindor is bidding for his first All-Star selection in the NL and his first career fan election. He would be the first Mets shortstop to win a starting assignment since José Reyes in 2011.

A four-time All-Star with Cleveland in the AL (2016-19), Lindor is bidding for his first All-Star selection in the NL and his first career fan election. He would be the first Mets shortstop to win a starting assignment since José Reyes in 2011. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (2,094,921): The eight-time All-Star and four-time fan-elected starter in the outfield is trying for his first fan election at shortstop. The 2018 AL MVP would join Trea Turner (2022) and Bill Russell (1980) as the only Dodgers shortstops to receive a fan election.

Outfield

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs (3,021,265): Attempting to claim his first All-Star selection in his second full Major League season. The dynamic 23-year-old, along with his teammate Kyle Tucker, is attempting to become the first Cubs outfielder to win a fan election since Dexter Fowler in 2016.

Attempting to claim his first All-Star selection in his second full Major League season. The dynamic 23-year-old, along with his teammate Kyle Tucker, is attempting to become the first Cubs outfielder to win a fan election since Dexter Fowler in 2016. Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers (2,343,058): The two-time All-Star (2021, 2024) is seeking his second fan election and first in the NL after earning the fan-elected start for the AL in 2021. Hernández, along with his teammate Andy Pages, is trying to give the Dodgers a fan-elected starting outfielder for the fifth time in seven seasons (Matt Kemp, 2018; Cody Bellinger, 2019; and Mookie Betts, 2022-23).

The two-time All-Star (2021, 2024) is seeking his second fan election and first in the NL after earning the fan-elected start for the AL in 2021. Hernández, along with his teammate Andy Pages, is trying to give the Dodgers a fan-elected starting outfielder for the fifth time in seven seasons (Matt Kemp, 2018; Cody Bellinger, 2019; and Mookie Betts, 2022-23). Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves (1,888,867): The 2023 NL MVP, who will participate in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby in his home ballpark, is aiming for his fifth All-Star selection and fifth fan election after winning fan-elected starting assignments in four straight All-Star Games from 2019-23. With a fifth fan election, Acuña would match Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and Dale Murphy for the most in franchise history.

Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs (1,794,776): The three-time AL All-Star (2022-24) is vying for his first career fan election. Along with Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs duo is attempting to become the first pair of Cubs outfielders to win fan-elected starting assignments together since Alfonso Soriano and Kosuke Fukudome in 2008.

The three-time AL All-Star (2022-24) is vying for his first career fan election. Along with Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs duo is attempting to become the first pair of Cubs outfielders to win fan-elected starting assignments together since Alfonso Soriano and Kosuke Fukudome in 2008. Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers (1,789,553): The 24-year-old is seeking his first career trip to the Midsummer Classic. Along with his teammate Hernández, the duo is trying to become the first pair of Dodgers outfielders to win fan elections in the same season.

The 24-year-old is seeking his first career trip to the Midsummer Classic. Along with his teammate Hernández, the duo is trying to become the first pair of Dodgers outfielders to win fan elections in the same season. Juan Soto, New York Mets (1,490,489): The four-time All-Star (2021-24) is bidding for his second career fan election and first in the NL after earning a fan-elected starting assignment in the AL last season. Soto is attempting to become the first Mets outfielder to win a fan election since Yoenis Céspedes in 2016.

Overall, 16 Major League Clubs have advanced players from Phase 1, with the Dodgers advancing a Major League-best eight players and the Tigers and Yankees advancing an AL-high three players each. Including Judge and Ohtani, 12 of the 34 players (35.3%) moving on from Phase 1 are internationally born, spanning seven different countries and territories outside of the 50 United States.

The NL All-Star Team, which will be managed by Dave Roberts of the defending World Series Champion Dodgers, and the AL All-Star Team, led by Aaron Boone of the defending AL Champion Yankees, will each have nine elected starters via the fan balloting program. The pitchers and reserves for both squads – totaling 23 for each side – will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office. The balance of the All-Star rosters will be announced during the MLB All-Star Selection Show presented by PRO SPIRIT on Sunday, July 6th at 5:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN.

Like it did in Phase 1, the 2025 MLB All-Star Ballot will offer audio CAPTCHA functionality for visually impaired fans. Spanish-language ballots are also available to fans via MLB.com/vota.

Fans will once again have the opportunity to participate in the official voting for the Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet. During the Midsummer Classic, fans can vote exclusively at MLB.com and the 30 Club sites – online or via their mobile devices – with the 2025 All-Star Game MLB.com MVP Vote presented by Chevrolet, and their collective voice will represent 20 percent of the official vote determining this year’s recipient of the Arch Ward Trophy.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 15th); Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 14th); All-Star Saturday featuring the All-Star Futures Game and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Geico (July 12th); the MLB Draft presented by Nike (July 13th-14th); the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile (July 11th); and Capital One All-Star Village (July 12th-15th). The 95thMidsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and TDA Sports; and worldwide by partners in more than 200 countries. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game, while Univision will provide Spanish language coverage on radio. MLB Network and MLB.com will also provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit allstargame.com and follow @MLB on social media.

