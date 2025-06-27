Journalist’s Day Today in Venezuela – Día del Periodista en Venezuela

On June 27, 1818, Simón Bolívar founded the newspaper El Correo del Orinoco.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “Happy Journalist’s Day in Venezuela, colleagues. May our God continue to grant us gifts and enlightenment, and may our fellow journalist, Liberator Simón Bolívar, continue to illuminate our path, so that we may continue to be the gunners of thought, educators of the people, through timely, truthful, and diverse information, as part of the thoughts of others, in a free country.”… Levy Benshimol R. Former President of the National College of Journalists of Venezuela…

-o-o-o-

A brick is the cry of a little dog… Dick Secades.

A shoe comforts… Therefore, embrace it… Anonymous.

-o-o-o-

** Yankees and American League manager Aaron Boone, who is currently in this year’s All-Star Game, seems determined to have his starting pitcher be the ace of his staff in the Bronx, Max Fried, the first pitcher this season with 10 wins…

** When a pitcher can throw the ball at 90 miles per hour, it’s considered a star. Well, write down the name Jacob Misiorowski of the Brewers. This 23-year-old, making his major league debut, has had most of his pitches clocked at 100 mph and even 102 mph. And, since he’s very controlled, in his first three starts, he’s allowed only three hits and his ERA is 1.13… You’re doing great, kid, doing great!…

** In seven innings, one needs to make 21 outs. And the Angels’ 34-year-old Japanese left-hander, Yusei Kikuchim, stroke out 12 in that number of innings. That’s how he beat the Red Sox, 5-2, to complete the three-game sweep in Anaheim…

** They haven’t revealed the name of the 22-year-old fan who, during a game with the White Sox in Chicago, insulted the memory of the mother of Diamondbacks’ Dominican Ketel Marte. They also haven’t revealed what the insult was. But the Chicago team announced that they have banned the talkative pitcher from the stadium for life…

** The Yankees have seen the return of two very important players as we approach the second half of the season: slugger Giancarlo Stanton and reliever Luke Weaver, who will be used in save situations, as will Devin Williams…

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Día del Periodista Hoy en Venezuela

El 27 de junio de 1818, Simón Bolívar fundó el diario El Correo del Orinoco.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “Feliz Día del Periodista en Venezuela, colegas. Que nuestro Dios, nos siga otorgando dones y luces, y que nuestro colega periodista, Libertador Simón Bolívar, nos continúe iluminando el camino, para seguir siendo los artilleros del pensamiento, educadores del pueblo, mediante la información oportuna, veraz y plural, como parte de los pensamientos ajenos, en un país libre”… Levy Benshimol R. Expresidente del Colegio Nacional de Periodistas de Venezuela…

-o-o-o-

Un ladrillo es el gritillo de un perrillo… Dick Secades.

El zapato con-suela… Por eso, abrázalo… Anónimo.

-o-o-o-

** El mánager de los Yankees y de la Liga Americana en el Juego de Estrellas de este año, Aaron Boone, parece decidido a su que pítcher abridor sea, el as de su staff, en el Bronx, Max Fried, primero de la actual temporada con 10 victorias…

** Cuando un lanzador es capaz de tirar la pelota a 90 millas por hora, se piensa que es estelar. Pues, anoten por ahí el nombre de Jacob Misiorowski, de los Cerveceros. A este muchacho, de 23 años, debutante en Grandes Ligas, le han cronometrado mayoría de lanzamientos sobre las 100 millas y hasta 102. Y, como es muy controlado, en sus primera tres aperturas, permitió solo tres incogibles y su efectividad es de 1.13… ¡Vas bien, muchacho, vas bien!…

** En siete innings hay que hacer 21 outs. Y el japonés de los Angelinos, Yusei Kikuchim, zurdo, de 34 años, dejó strikeouts a 12 en ese número de entradas. Así les ganó a los Medias Rojas, 5-2, para completar la barrida de tres juegos en Anaheim…

** No han revelado el nombre del espectador de 22 años, que, en juego con los Medias Blancas, en Chicago, insultó la memoria de la madre del dominicano de los Diamondbacks, Ketel Marte. Tampoco han dado conocer cuál fue el insulto. Pero el equipo de Chicago anunció que le prohibieron de por vida, la entrada al parlanchín, a ese estadio…

** Los Yankees han visto regresar a la acción a dos que son muy importantes ahora, que nos acercamos a la segunda mitad de la campaña, el slugger, Giancarlo Stanton y el relevista, Luke Weaver, quien será utilizado en situaciones de salvar, al igual que Devin Williams…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5