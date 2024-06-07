For Zayas: Saturday Could Be His Time

Bob Arum and Xander Zayas - Image Credit: Top Rank Boxing

NEW YORK — Bob Arum, the longtime Hall of Fame promoter of Top Rank Boxing, has always thrived on milking a young and upcoming superstar to the championship ladder. He also has a company that has been successful over the years in promoting Latino fighters to stardom.

Need I mention the names all inductees to the Boxing Hall of Fame up in Canastota, New York, the site again this weekend of the 2024 class that includes two-time champion Iván Calderón (Guaynabo, Puerto Rico) the “Iron Boy” who hardly got the accolades because he fought in the miniscule flyweight division.

But Arum milked Miguel Cotto, the first and only four-division champion from Puerto Rico who sold out Madison Square Garden in New York City numerous times. Cotto was a mainstay and headline fighter who defended his championships during the annual eve of the Puerto Rican National Parade.

And not to forget Arum and his time with Félix Trinidad (Fajardo, Puerto Rico) the exciting puncher who held multiple world championships in three weight classes, considered one of the greatest Puerto Rican fighters of all-time.

And if there was no Bob Arum, then Oscar De La Hoya, Hall of Famer and promoter of Golden Boy Promotions, would not have climbed the totem pole and won 11 world titles in six weight classes.

Arum tried to develop the next De La Hoya, Trinidad, or Cotto with the rising young star Felix Verdejo, but bad influences and other demons stopped a great career. Verdejo is implicated for a murder in Puerto Rico and is no longer associated with Top Rank, not a name to be remembered in the sport.

Years later, Arum still promotes championship fights. He has numerous champions in the Top Rank stable, even has a piece of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury who lost a bid for the unified titles last month in Saudi Arabia. Arum moves along at 92-years of age and continues the tradition of Top Rank Boxing and ESPN this Saturday evening at the Garden with another young superstar in Xander Zayas, the undefeated 21-year old junior middleweight from San Juan and residing in Miami.

Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) meets Brazilian and former world champion Patrick Teixera (34-4, 25 KOs) in the 10-round main event, a fight of significance. It’s that fight Arum has milked to propel Zayas as that next superstar in the sport from Puerto Rico.

It is familiar territory for Zayas, also with an amateur career of more than 130 bouts, winning eleven national championship tournaments including the 2018 U.S. Youth National Championships. He has fought at the Garden four previous times including last June, then also prior to the Sunday afternoon parade.

And Sunday, Zayas will be honored as he marches along the parade route and greets his many fans from Puerto Rico and New York City. But boxing is what Zayas has always been, his first love since putting the gloves on at the age of five. Perhaps next year, as Zayas says, he will highlight the same card for Top Rank as a champion and defending in the main arena.

He wins Saturday night and Zayas is no longer in that category as a fighter who is being milked, already to be reckoned with in a 154-pound division. The division has a Latino contingent in the top-10 including Brian Mendoza, Jesus Ramos Jr., Erickson Lubin, undefeated Vergil Ortiz Jr., and champion Sebastian Fundora who dethroned the previously undefeated Tim Tszyu for the titles in late March.

“On paper, this is the biggest test of my career,” Zayas said Thursday afternoon at the Garden. “I have to pass it with flying colors. I know that. The team knows that.

“We’re focused on winning Saturday night and then focusing on everything else.”

Teixera, though, is not one to look ahead. He can punch, has power, reach, and the southpaw has a 73.53 percent knockout ratio. Zayas has that knockout ability also, winning his last three contests via the TKO or KO route, regardless he looks to stop his opponent rather than go to the scorecards.

“Somebody is going to have to back down in this fight,” said Zayas. “And I don’t believe that will be me. I’m ready to go 10-rounds if necessary. I’m willing to go through everything I have to go through to get the victory.”

And again, as it was last June when Zayas got the 10-round unanimous decision over Ronald Cruz at the Garden, a fight he admitted was the toughest of his career, a heavy presence of vocal Puerto Rican supporters will be in the Theatre that seats 5,500.

This is what Bob Arum envisioned when he signed Zayas at the age of 16, a prospect and inevitable champion in the category of Trinidad and Cotto, two who remain boxing icons in Puerto Rico and world wide.

The quest continues Saturday night for this young superstar. Undercard bouts and one of interest is Nisa Rodriguez (1-0), a Golden Gloves champion and NYPD officer in her second pro appearance in a four-round middleweight clash versus Jordanne Garcia (4-3-3).

