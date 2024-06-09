WATCH: Xander Zayas Earns UD Against A Tough Patrick Teixeira | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS

The following video was released on Top Rank Boxing’s Youtube Channel – Xander Zayas Earns UD Against A Tough Patrick Teixeira | FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS – Xander Zayas shows out for Puerto Rican Day Parade Weekend and earns UD against Brazilian Patrick Teixeira
