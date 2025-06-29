Frustration Continues For Severino And The A’s

Image Credit: MLB

BRONX, NY — The Athletics moved to Sacramento. Their home games are played at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento and not far from downtown, a minor league ballpark shared with the River Cats. Temporary home for the Athletics and in 2028, a relocation to Las Vegas, that retro park for fans.

In the interim relocation agreement with MLB, it’s been a transition of the A’s doing their best to please a fan base, still resenting why they ever moved from the Oakland Coliseum, though a baseball franchise that could hardly draw as compared to the San Francisco Giants across a bridge in the bay area.

Regardless, there was a commitment from ownership to be competitive, and in a new market that had to please an old and new base of fans. The A’s have a reputation of not going with the economics of baseball, spending and paying lots of money to lure in the big free agent name has never been their repertoire.

Their reputation, one of the lowest salaried team profiles in baseball, and the Mets’ Juan Soto $765 million salary of 15 years surpasses any payroll of the Athletics in the past ten years. Hard to believe in this era of baseball economics, but that’s a fact.

But they have to please this fan base in a new market even if this is a temporary relocation under the same name of the Athletics. In a few years, they will be known as the Las Vegas A’s. In a town “Sin City” for staging huge boxing events but home to sports franchises in the NFL (Raiders), Coyotes (NHL) and Aces (WNBA). The NBA could soon see expansion in Las Vegas, they say there is room for that happening.

So during the offseason the A’s went shopping, and spent. Their unprecedented three-year/$67 million contract went to right-hander Luis Severino, a history of injuries and coming off a one-year/$13 million deal with the New York Mets.

He was comfortable in New York, across town with the Mets after spending a few years in the Yankees starting rotation. The Mets, though, went in another direction putting their energy and spending to sign Soto.

Severino was not affordable after getting a qualifying offer from the Mets. The A’s called and it appeared to be a good investment because Severino was 11-7, a 3.91 ERA, and 161 strikeouts in 182 innings pitched.

He was the prized free agent for a new and old fan base. Severino was the beginning of a new era for A’s baseball, but it has not worked for him or his new team after helping the Mets rotation last year advance to the NLCS.

“I just need to get into a good stretch,” Severino said Sunday afternoon after his latest setback, losing to his former Yankees team in the Bronx. It was another loss (2-9) as the Yankees took the three game series with their 12-5 win.

Severino’s line of 3.2 innings pitched, five hits, seven runs. He allowed seven runs for the fourth time this season, also May 11th against the Yankees. And this was his second consecutive start of allowing seven runs.

For sure the A’s are disappointed. For sure the A’s fan base is not pleased, neither is Severino who admits that a recurring issue of tipping pitches needs to improve. He says changing mechanics and positioning his glove on the mound is a work in progress.

Regardless these are not Severino numbers. A Yankees four-run third inning included a walk, fielding error, hit by pitch, and a Jazz Chisholm Jr. three-run triple. He threw a two-out fastball to Aaron Judge in the fourth inning. The two-run homer was number 29 for Judge, part of his 44th career multi-home run game.

He couldn’t locate the fastball, sinker, and changeup pitches. Last season that was a boost for the Mets pitching rotation. It’s been a recurring issue and should there be a cause for concern?

Rumors persist that his contract will be part of discussion as the A’s look to be sellers prior to the July 31 trade deadline. The A’s with youth and potential for the future are sitting last in the AL West, (34-52) a disappointing season and Severino was part of their optimism.

“If they trade me, I can’t do nothing making it better or not,” he said. “My job is here to try and pitch.”

His job also, to try and improve as long as the A’s have him. There is that potential, he showed that in New York playing for both teams. But Sacramento and a ballpark doing its best to replicate a Major League Baseball venue is not to Severino’s liking.

He does not say Sutter Health Park is a culprit for his poor first half of the season, though comments of inadequate clubhouse quarters, and leaving the dugout to the outfield to get there are an issue. He has been vocal about the A’s home not properly suited to be home for a Major League team, though not disciplined it has created some adversity with ownership.

“Not trying to hurt anybody’s feelings saying that,” he said. “I’m not the only one feeling that way. Concentrate on getting better. This is not me, the numbers I have Every time I get the ball just want to make a statement. Today if you see the last game compared to this one I changed my mechanics. My glove, the positioning.”

He said this is not the year he was planning. Yet there is still a lot of baseball to be played and plenty of more starts for Severino, whether it is with the A’s or another team.

“I think frustration comes when you don’t have success and I think that’s fair,” commented A’s manager Mark Kotsay about Severino. “Certain situations adversity. He’s not looking to make excuses and just has to pitch better.”

All along it has been the intent for Severino to pitch well. Getting better is not impossible, though Kotsay and the A’s are still in this waiting game.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

