Letters from Beyond: From Commissioner Landis to the Athletics – Cartas desde el Más Allá: Del Comisionado Landis para Los Atléticos

That is, from Kenesaw Mountain Landis to John Fisher, owner of the team with the most moves in history.

Yes, Mr. Fisher, from Philadelphia, where the illustrious Connie Mack founded it in 1901, that club was moved to Kansas City in 1955, to Oakland in 1968, to Sacramento in 2025, and in 2029, it will be moved to Las Vegas.

By the way, I heard you shout, with a pleasure as if you had invented the seedless mango: “We are the Las Vegas team!”

Mr. Fisher: That is not praiseworthy, but an insult to baseball, a monumental ridiculousness.

In 1920, I was baseball’s first commissioner until my trip to this Here and Now that you call the Here and Now in 1944, when I was 78 years old. I dedicated those 25 years to eradicating gamblers from baseball. They were considered a nasty plague.

Now Commissioner Rob Manfred, with accomplices as dangerous as you, is going after gamblers, since Las Vegas has only two industries: gambling and prostitution.

Oh, by the way, baseball has been prostituted. I think the epithet is apt, given that Mets owner Steve Cohen is going to build two casinos on the land that once housed the historic Shea Stadium, next to the team’s current home in Flushing.

In addition to Manfred, you, and Cohen, you can bet on Major League games through half a dozen online companies.

A mess of official betting within baseball. A world of gamblers, the same ones we’ve been trying to expel since 1871.

Because the battle against that plague began when the First Major League, the National Association, was founded. The best times were from 1920 to 2015, when Manfred got his buttocks in the commissioner’s chair.

By the way, Pete Rose was execrated by baseball for being a gambler even after his death.

It’s pitiful, enough to make you cry!… Or to kick all of you.

A spectacle and business as clean as baseball has been for most of its history, in that clean and beautiful era I mentioned, now in your hands.

Who will the A’s spectators be in Las Vegas?… Well, the gamblers. We’ve gone back a century, thanks to Manfred, Fisher, Cohen & Company.

I don’t wish them any good…

Landis.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

Del Comisionado Landis para Los Atléticos

O sea, de Kenesaw Mountain Landis, para John Fisher, propietario del equipo con más mudanzas en la historia.

Pues sí, señor Fisher, de Philadelphia, donde lo fundó el ilustre Connie Mack, en 1901, fue llevado ese club a Kansas City en 1955, a Oakland en 1968, a Sacramento en 2025 y en 2029, será trasladado a Las Vegas.

Por cierto, le oí a usted gritar, con un placer como si hubiera inventado el mango sin semilla: “¡Somos el equipo de Las Vegas!”

Señor Fisher: Eso no es meritorio, sino un insulto al beisbol, un ridículo monumental.

En 1920 fui el primer comisionado del beisbol hasta mi viaje a este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá en 1944, cuando había cumplido mis 78 años. Dediqué esos 25 años a erradicar a los apostadores del beisbol. Se les consideraba una mala plaga.

Ahora el comisionado Rob Manfred, con cómplices tan peligrosos como Ud., busca a los apostadores, puesto que Las Vegas tiene solo dos industrias, las apuestas y la prostitución.

¡Ah!, de paso, es que el beisbol se ha prostituido. Creo acertado el calificativo, cuando el propietario de los Mets, Steve Cohen, instalará dos casinos en el terreno que ocupaba el histórico Shea Stadium, es decir al lado de la actual casa del equipo de Flushing.

Además de Manfred, Ud. y Cohen, puede apostarse en juegos de Grandes Ligas, a través de media docena de empresas en la Internet.

Un relajo de apuestas oficializadas dentro del beisbol. Un mundo de apostadores, los mismos que hemos estado tratando de expulsar desde 1871.

Porque la batalla contra esa plaga comenzó cuando se fundó la Primera Liga Grande, la National Association. La mejor época se vivió desde 1920 hasta 2015, cuando Manfred puso sus nalgas en el sillón del comisionado.

A todas éstas, Pete Rose execrado del beisbol por apostador hasta después de muerto.

¡Es lamentable, para ponerse a llorar!… O para entrarles a patadas a todos ustedes.

Un espectáculo y un negocio tan limpio, como ha sido el beisbol en la mayor parte de su historia, en esa limpia y linda época que cité, ahora en manos de ustedes.

¿Quiénes serán los espectadores de los Atléticos en Las Vegas?… Pues, los apostadores. Hemos retrocedido un siglo, gracias a Manfred, Fisher, Cohen & Company.

No les deseo nada bueno…

Landis.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5