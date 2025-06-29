Latino Andy Pages: Bright Star Rising For Dodgers

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — On May 15, 2025, I wrote about who I believe will be the next $100 million man in baseball: Dodgers’ 24-year-old outfielder and 2024 nominee for the National League LatinoMVP Rookie of the Year Award, Andy Pages, from Havana, Cuba.

Well, here we are a bit past the midway point in the baseball season, and all he has done is make me look good as an evaluator of young talent.

On June 26, 2025, in Colorado, Pages caught a fly ball in center field, turned, and threw a strike to Freddie Freeman at first base to double off the Rockies Tyler Freeman at first base that ended the 3-1 game. It reminded me of something that has been etched in my brain my whole life: the incredibly accurate and powerful throwing arm of the great Roberto Clemente, Carolina, Puerto Rico.

And what about his season so far? To date, he is batting .291 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI. In 305 at-bats, he has only struck out 65 times. Let’s do a little comparison to the “Great” Shohei Ohtani, who, to date, has been on the defensive side of the field for the Dodgers for four innings in three games as a pitcher and at the plate is batting .287, with 29 home runs and 55 RBIs.

In 327 at-bats he has struck out 98 times. I can confidently say Pages is in some pretty good company when we think about who is the most valuable player on the field for the Dodgers.

There is no doubt about it: Ohtani is the Dodgers’ MVP when it comes to selling merchandise and putting fans in the seats, plus all the added revenue from sponsors. Also, when the Dodgers play away games, the signage on the backstop is all Japanese.

Everyone in baseball is making money because of this guy, and that is what it all about, we are talking mega money here folks.

And yes, Ohtani is bigger than big at the plate. But this 24-year-old Latino is right there with this Japanese sensation when it comes to playing this game with skill and passion. But today, I stand corrected from my thoughts on Pages being the next $100 million man in baseball. I believe he will command much more than that when he is a free agent.

Word of warning to the Dodger organization: Lock him up with a long-term deal before it’s too late. Andy Pages is for real!

