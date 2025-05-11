Dodgers’ Andy Pages: Future $100 Million Dollar Man?

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — Watching ballplayers at every level for the past 60 or more years and evaluating them at the Major League level for 10, I have seen them come and go. I have gotten some wrong and others right.

I remember the ones I got wrong more than the players I got right. Why? Because you try not to make the same mistake twice.

That’s a good way to get fired in this business. So now that I am no longer the special assistant to Tom “Tbone” Giordano when he was the senior advisor to the General Manager of the Texas Rangers and then the Atlanta Braves, I can rest assured that now whatever I see or not see in a player, and recommend to my boss, I can’t get fired…

So here we go… I will go out on a limb and give you my observation and evaluation as if it were a scouting report on a player I feel my team needs to get and sign long-term. That player is the Dodgers’ 24-year-old outfielder and 2024 nominee for the Latino Sports LatinoMVP National League Rookie of the Year Award, Andy Pages, of Havana, Cuba.

I will leave out most of the coded abbreviations used in scouting reports.

The report would look something like this: Player of utmost interest. Los Angeles Dodgers’ Andy Pages. Birthplace: Havana, Cuba. OF B/T: R/R. 6′ 1″/212 Age: 24. Can play all three outfield positions. Has excellent range and speed. Can climb wall and has a strong, accurate, above-average Clemente-type arm. Runners will not try to score from second base on base-hit to any outfield position he is playing. Has power and hits to all fields. Is clutch and excells with runners in scoring position. Outstanding athlete with great makeup. Has high ceiling. Recommend AQUIRE!

Today, if I were part of the Dodgers’ scouting department, I would recommend watching his development over an entire 162-game season plus the postseason, allowing him to develop further at this level.

Do not send him down to Triple-A if he has an off month as he has the unique opportunity to learn from a cast of future Hall of Fame teammates where he can be a sponge and soak up all that knowledge from them.

Also, I recommend signing him long-term ASAP. He will not come cheap when he gets to free agency. Pages has the potential to be a perennial All-Star over a long career and he could be a future $100 million dollar man.

