Letters from the Beyond: From Pope Francis to Pope Leo XIV – Cartas desde el Más Allá: Del Papa Francisco para el Papa Leo XIV

Honorable Leo:

Now it’s known that your family is a baseball fan. And not only that, but the Cubs and White Sox compete for your fanaticism. You also play tennis.

Your heart is in sports, and since you were born in Chicago, it’s only natural that you love baseball. As a native of Argentina, I have always been a fan of soccer, especially Boca Juniors, and of motorsports, due to the fury of my country during the era of Juan Manuel Fangio (1950-1958).

You were born at Mercy Hospital, baptized Robert Francis Prevost, raised and served as an altar boy in Dolton, a neighborhood of 22,000 people on the South Side of Chicago, and you are, of course, the first Pope born in the United States.

Habemus Papa USA!

Well, the South Side team is the White Sox.

This baseball and tennis thing is festive, we can treat it with a smile. But the accusations against you that you provided protection and even shelter to priests accused of pedophiles is very serious.

There are numerous accusations, and neither the accused nor you have denied them.

Imagine, Leo, that you were the father of a 10- or 12-year-old child sexually abused by a priest. How would you feel?!…

Not only are you the first Pope born in the United States, not only are you the first Pope whose family, and you yourself, are baseball fans, but you are also the first Pope to face accusations as serious as those.

I suggest you ask them to investigate you thoroughly, to see what they find in your life story. If you are guilty, you must resign from the papacy, for the good of our Catholic Church and for your conscience to find peace, if peace were possible after having provided aid to pedophile priests.

Look at the statement that has been released: “Leo XIV, the new Pope, failed to adequately investigate allegations of child sexual abuse… He has been accused of mishandling these crimes. He failed to adequately investigate multiple allegations against Catholic priests in Peru. And in the United States, he sheltered an alleged pedophile in a monastery.”

Good luck, Leo. My blessings to you, and to the entire baseball world, as I wish you a happy exit from the pedophile carnival in which some place you…

Francis.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

Del Papa Francisco para el Papa Leo XIV

Honorable Leo:

Ahora se sabe que tu familia es amante del beisbol. Y no solo eso, sino que Cachorros y Medias Blancas se disputan tu fanatismo. Además, también juegas tenis.

Tu corazón está en el deporte, y como naciste en Chicago, es lógico que ames al beisbol. Yo, como nativo de Argentina, he sido siempre seguidor del fútbol, especialmente del Boca Junior, y del automovilismo por la furia de mi país en la época de Juan Manuel Fangio (1950-1958).

Naciste en el Mercy Hospital, te bautizaron como Robert Francis Prevost, te criaste y fuiste monaguillo, en Dolton, barrio de 22 mil habitantes, al Sur de Chicago, y eres, desde luego, el primer Papa nacido en Estados Unidos.

¡Habemus Papa USA!

Bueno, el equipo del Sur de Chicago es el de los Medias Blancas.

Esto del beisbol y el tenis es festivo, podemos tratarlo con una sonrisa. Pero las acusaciones que te han hecho de que brindaste protección y hasta refugio a curas acusados de pedófilos, es algo muy serio.

Son acusaciones numerosas y, ni los acusados ni tú las han desmentido.

Imagínate, Leo, que fueras el papá de una criatura de 10 o 12 años, abusado sexualmente por un sacerdote. ¡¿Cómo te sentirías?!…

No solo eres el primer Papa nacido en Estados Unidos, no solo eres el primer Papa cuya familia y tú mismo, son fanáticos del beisbol, sino que también eres el primer Papa con acusaciones tan graves como esas.

Te sugiero pedir te investiguen profundamente, a ver qué encuentran en la historia de tu vida. Si eres culpable, tienes que renunciar al papado, por el bien de nuestra Iglesia Católica y para que tu conciencia logre la paz, si es que sería posible tu paz después de haber brindado ayuda a los curas pedófilos.

Mira el texto que se ha hecho público: “León XIV, el nuevo Papa, no investigó adecuadamente las acusaciones de abuso sexual infantil… Ha sido acusado de gestionar incorrectamente esos delitos. No investigó adecuadamente múltiples denuncias contra sacerdotes católicos en Perú. Y en Estados Unidos, refugió a un presunto pedófilo en un monasterio”.

Buena suerte, Leo. Mis bendiciones para ti, y para todo el mundo del beisbol, a la vez que te deseo salgas bien parado de la feria pedofílica en la cual algunos te ubican…

Francisco.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5