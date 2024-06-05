Gil Predicament Is Good One for Yankees

Luis Gil continues on his dominant rookie campaign - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Luis Gil is not a predicament for the Yankees in their pitching rotation. For sure, the 26- year old right-hander (Azua, Dominican Republic) has earned a permanent spot as a starter for manager Aaron Boone, and Tuesday night in the Bronx he continued a marvelous run after being anointed AL Pitcher and Rookie for the month of May.

For sure there is no question about his status after pitching six shutout innings one one-hit ball in leading the Yankees to an opening three-game series 5-1 win over the Twins.

The predicament? Reigning 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole is on the recovery trail. Cole, the Yankees ace in his first rehab game with Double-A Somerset on Tuesday evening pitched 3-⅓ scoreless innings, allowed two hits with six strikeouts. Cole is working his way back from right elbow discomfort that caused him to miss the first two months of the season.

But who needs Cole when you have Gil? Well of course the rotation spot belongs to Cole, then again Gil is pitching like an ace after recording a win in his seventh straight start. Indeed it appears to be a predicament, a good one at that, and the Yankees manager is miles away from settling the question about where Gil will fit in.

Gil throws strikes He gets outs and records the strikeouts. The lone Twins’ hit off Gil, a third inning double from Christian Vázquez, a ball that went over the head of right fielder Juan Soto. Vazquez was left on base after a ground out and Carlos Correa got caught looking at a 97-mile four-seamer.

Gil (8-1) in his rookie season walked three and lowered his ERA to an American League leading 1.82. Correa ended his night with the “Golden Sombrero” (four strikeouts.) How impressive? Though Correa is struggling,

Take a look at some of the other strikeouts and pitch selections of Gil:

Correa swinging first inning (93 curve)

Byron Buxton swinging to end 2nd inning (92 curve)

Willie Castro swinging leading off 3rd inning (96.4 four-seamer)

Alex Kirilloff swing ending 4th inning (90.3 curve)

Carlos Correa looking 6th inning (7-pitch sequence of four-seamers) recording third strikeout against Correa

Gil of a night 👏 pic.twitter.com/mMhITdE7xR — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 5, 2024

A selection of pitches, cutting the corners, and working to perfection with catcher Jose Trevino. The velocity is not an issue. Though Gil will admit he would like to go more than six innings, Boone and those in charge are cautious with the innings. Remember, that good predicament with Cole and his imminent return.

At this rate the Yankees are on pace to win 106 games, (43-19) the best record in baseball. Come October, and barring an epic collapse it will be Gil who will be counted on to continue this dominance in October. It was also the 10th time this season that has seen Gil hold an opposing team to three hits or fewer when getting the start. The changeup also had velocity and was difficult to generate a swing.

“It’s just hard to get a hit off him,” Boone commented about Gil. “His stuff really plays. You know, that fastball is real. The hitters show you that every time. I thought tonight he had a really good changeup. I didn’t think he was overwhelming tonight which is a testament to how he walked through six innings.”

But to an observer, including the Twins who faced Gil for the first time, this was overwhelming. “Tough to hit him,” Correa said. “He’s going to be a good one for a longtime.”

Of course Gil is not making a cause for himself to remain in the rotation. The evidence speaks enough for Boone to manage the predicament when Cole returns, though any conception of removing Gil from the rotation at this point would be ludicrous. Managers will always say you never have enough pitching and the Yankees core leads the league in ERA, starters have gone 16-2 with a 1.55 ERA over their last 21 starts.

“I had to come back from a big injury,” Gil said through an interpreter, referring to missing almost two years due to Tommy John surgery. “A lot of dedication, a lot of hours to put myself in the situation where I could be here and compete.”

He was supposed to be the replacement for Cole. At this point he is a part of the Yankees rotation, a predicament but good one.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor with Latinosports.com

X (Formerly Twitter) @Ring786 Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

