ANAHEIM, CA — Kyle Hendricks, 6-8, 4.88 ERA, got the nod for the Angels Tuesday night in game two of a three-game series versus the Reds as Cincinnati sent out its star, Hunter Greene, 5-3, 2.47 ERA, who was drafted out of Notre Dame HS, Sherman Oaks, CA, not far from Anaheim. The same school that Giancarlo Stanton attended.

Greene was recently activated from the IL and is more than a welcome sight for the Reds, who are fighting for the final Wild Card spot in the NL.

The Angels got the action started with two outs in the first inning when Mike Trout lined a double to left field and scored on the next pitch when Taylor Ward singled to right field for his 92nd RBI of the season. The Reds answered back in the next inning with a solo 415-foot home run into dead center field by Noelvi Marte, Cotui, Dominican Republic, that could have been worse if not for an Angel double play in front of Marte’s solo shot.

But then Greene began to take command with a barrage of 98-99-100 mph fastballs that moved with both sink and run—striking out five of the next eight batters after giving up that first inning run. And then it was Elly De La Cruz time.

After a single by Elly De La Cruz, Sabana Grande de Boya, Dominican Republic (2023 NL LatinoMVP ROTY), he once again turned on the burners, scoring from first on a double by Miguel Andujar, San Cristobal, Dominican Republic. Two batters later, Andujar scored on a double by Marte. Cruz and Andujar weren’t finished.

After a walk to the 23-year-old and a single by Andujar, the young phenomenon in Cruz must have broken the Olympic record for scoring from first base on a single as he made it a 4-1 game in a blink of an eye.

Hendricks left with a line of six innings pitched, eight hits, four runs, all earned, and one home run. Joe Adell hit the first pitch from Greene in the seventh, a 452-foot line drive to center field, and that was it for Greene, who left with a line of 6.1 innings pitched, six hits, three runs, all earned, 12 strikeouts, and one home run. With Greene gone, the Angels began to tee off on Red’s reliever Graham Ashcraft to add another run to make it a 4-3 game.

And then Joe Adell hit his second home run of the night to left field to tie the score at 4-4 after eight innings.

The Reds scored two runs off of one of the greatest closers in baseball, Kenley Jansen, Willemstad, Curacao, and took the game 6-4. Until the Angels tied it up, they were getting smoked by Greene throwing 100 mph fastballs and Cruz flying around the bases.

A great comeback wasted by an ineffective Jansen, which was uncharacteristic of him.

