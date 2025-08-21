Concepción Talks About Today’s Baseball – Concepción Habla Sobre el Beisbol Actual

There’s a toy that even the smallest child can manipulate at will… It’s called Grandma… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: David Concepción played his entire 19-year career, 1970-1988, with the Reds, becoming one of the greatest shortstops in history. What were his offensive numbers?

The Answer: .267 batting average, 101 home runs, 150 RBIs, 321 stolen bases in 430 attempts.

-o-o-o-

Concepción Criticizes Today’s Baseball

David Concepción, at his residence in Doral, Miami, is being treated for bacteria that invaded his lungs. He says he feels sore but optimistic.

And with the strength to express his opinion: “Baseball has changed a lot for the worse. Everyone is trying to hit home runs, so we no longer see hit-and-runs, squeeze plays, and very few stolen bases. Players behave more clowns than professional athletes. The spectacle has lost quality and respect.”

-o-o-o-

Álvarez’s Injury Sinks the Mets Even More

The injury to Guatire’s Venezuelan catcher, Francisco Álvarez, has been fatal among all the fatalities the 2025 Mets have suffered.

Since July 21, when he was recalled from Triple-A, the 23-year-old was batting .323, with four home runs, six doubles, and a triple, in addition to his defensive effectiveness.

Francisco injured his right thumb on a slide at second base… Tomorrow is another day, we’ll see!

The Millionaire Marte Doesn’t Like Baseball

Ketel Marte, a 31-year-old Dominican from Nizao, was made a multimillionaire by Major League Baseball, but he doesn’t like playing baseball.

He’s a utility player, who has earned $62,715,000 in his 11 seasons, including $14 million this year. He’s signed to the Diamondbacks through 2031, but he frequently asks not to be allowed to play.

After taking three days off for the All-Star Game, he took three more.

While most players want to play every day, he wants to be at home, and he cares little that his team is fighting for a wild-card spot. He’s not a bad at the plate; he has a .282 career average, with 166 home runs and 571 RBIs.

Manager Torey Lovullo says he “takes too many days off.”

-o-o-o-

(En Español)

David Concepción y El Beisbol de Ahora

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: David Concepción jugó durante toda su carrera de 19 años, 1970-1988, con los Rojos, siendo uno de los mejores shortstops en la historia. ¿Cuáles fueron sus números ofensivos?

La Respuesta: Promedio al bate de .267, 101 jonrones, 150 impulsadas, 321 bases robadas en 430 intentos.

-o-o-o-

Concepción Critica el Beisbol Actual

David Concepción, en su residencia de El Doral, en Miami, es tratado de unas bacterias que le invadieron los pulmones. Dice sentirse adolorido pero optimista.

Y con fuerzas para opinar: “El beisbol ha cambiado mucho para mal. Todos tratan de sacar jonrones, por lo que ya no vemos el hit-and-run (bateo y corrido), squeeze plays, y muy pocos robos. Los peloteros son más payasos que atletas profesionales. El espectáculo ha perdido calidad y respeto”…

-o-o-o-

Lesión de Álvarez Hunde Más los Mets

La lesión del catcher venezolano de Guatire, Francisco Álvarez, ha sido fatal dentro de todas las fatalidades de los Mets 2025.

Desde el 21 de julio, cuando fue subido de Triple A, el joven, de 23 años, bateaba para .323, con cuatro jonrones, seis dobles y un triple, además de su efectividad defensiva.

Francisco se lesionó el dedo pulgar de la mano derecha en un slide en segunda base… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

Al Millonario Marte No le Gusta el Beisbol

A Ketel Marte, dominicano de Nizao en plena juventud, 31 años, lo hicieron multimillonario las Grandes Ligas, pero no le gusta jugar al beisbol.

Es utility, ha cobrado en sus 11 temporadas, 62 millones 715 mil dólares, 14 millones este año, está firmado por los Diamondbacks hasta 2031, pero, y muy seguido, pide que no lo pongan a jugar.

Después de los tres días libres por El Juego de Estrellas, tomó tres días más.

Mientras la mayoría de los jugadores quieren jugar a diario, él desea estar en su casa, y le importa muy poco que su equipo esté luchando por clasificar vía comodín. No es mal bate, en su carrera, tiene promedio de .282, con 166 jonrones y 571 impulsadas.

El mánager, Torey Lovullo, dice que “pide demasiados días libres”.

-o-o-o-

