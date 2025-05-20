In the 2025 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV, “Unforgettable Awaits”

Image Credit: NBA

NEW YORK — “Unforgettable Awaits,” the new campaign for the 2025 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV, is now streaming across all @NBA social platforms and on the NBA App. The road to the NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV continues, Tuesday, May 20 when the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:30 p.m. ET in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on ESPN, and on Wednesday, May 21 when the Indiana Pacers take on the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on TNT.

Set to the GRAMMY Hall of Fame-inducted classic “Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole, the spot pays tribute to the legendary moments that have defined NBA Finals history, from LeBron James’ chase-down block in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals, to the embrace between Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal after winning the championship in 2000, and many others. Interwoven with these historic highlights are everyday NBA fans recreating the moments in their own lives, showcasing just how unforgettable the NBA Finals can be.

The campaign also features celebrity NBA fans in Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Costner and Tony Award-winning actress Mindy Kaling. Costner appears on a movie set and tosses a cup into the trash, evoking Magic Johnson’s “junior sky hook.” Kaling plays ping-pong against her father, Avu, and brags about her victory with Stephen Curry’s “night, night” celebration.

Watch “Unforgettable Awaits” below:

“The next chapter of NBA history will be written in the Finals,” said Tammy Henault, Chief Marketing Officer, NBA. “This campaign captures the excitement and anticipation of what’s ahead, while celebrating the stars who have risen to the occasion in the past. The Finals are upon us, and when you watch, you’re likely to witness truly unforgettable basketball moments.”

“Unforgettable Awaits” was directed by Paul Geusebroek and produced in collaboration with Translation. The spot will run in broadcast and live across all NBA social and digital platforms. A corresponding print, digital, audio and out-of-home campaign will also extend “Unforgettable Awaits” globally.

The 2025 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV tip off on Thursday, June 5 on ABC.

Press Release Courtesy of the National Basketball Association

