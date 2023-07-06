KEN GRIFFEY JR., FÉLIX HERNÁNDEZ, EDGAR MARTINEZ, JULIO RODRÍGUEZ NAMED 2023 ALL-STAR AMBASSADORS

Major League Baseball and the Seattle Mariners today announced that four Seattle superstars are serving as 2023 All-Star Ambassadors: Julio Rodríguez, Ken Griffey Jr., Félix Hernández and Edgar Martinez. The reigning Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year and three Mariners legends will participate in and promote the various MLB All-Star Week events taking place across Seattle from July 6-11.

Rodríguez last week officially announced his participation in the 2023 T-Mobile Home Run Derby after finishing as the runner-up to Juan Soto in the 2022 Derby, an event where he exploded onto the scene as a rookie with 81 home runs in three rounds – the second-most homers ever hit in the annual home run-hitting competition. Rodríguez currently has the second-most home runs on the Mariners (13) behind his teammate Teoscar Hernández (15). On Sunday, July 9, the first 3,000 fans at Capital One PLAY BALL PARK will receive a limited-edition miniature bobblehead of Rodríguez to celebrate the occasion. Rodríguez, alongside his fellow All-Star Ambassadors, will be featured prominently in additional All-Star marketing such as outdoor signage, event displays, broadcast, digital and social media. Rodríguez joins a distinguished list of MLB stars who served as All-Star Ambassadors while playing for the host club including Francisco Lindor, Bryce Harper, Giancarlo Stanton, Torii Hunter, Derek Jeter, Albert Pujols, Justin Upton and David Wright.

Griffey, a Senior Advisor to the Commissioner of Baseball, is partnering with MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association during All-Star Week to host the inaugural “HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile & Powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation,” an All-Star experience for baseball student-athletes from Division-I programs at Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU). The July 7th event at T-Mobile Park will highlight the history and legacy of HBCU baseball programs while also providing 50 HBCU baseball players with the opportunity to showcase their talent on a national stage. The student-athletes have been selected by a committee that includes Griffey, representatives from MLB and the MLBPA, and scouts.

Felix Hernández, who will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame on August 12, will raise an MLB All-Star Flag at the Space Needle and appear at a preview of PLAY BALL PARK for local media and youth players on July 6 to help launch All-Star Week. On Saturday, July 8, Hernández will return to T-Mobile Park for the day where he will serve as pitching coach for the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game and then play in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona. A six-time All-Star and 2010 American League Cy Young winner, Hernández was the last Major League pitcher before the Yankees Domingo Germán to throw a perfect game, when he blanked the Tampa Bay Rays on August 15, 2012. Hernández also made more starts at T-Mobile Park (211 GS) than any other pitcher at any other single ballpark, became the 4th-youngest pitcher to reach 2,000 strikeouts on May 10, 2015 and holds the Mariners Club record for most career wins.

Martinez will join Felix Hernández for the preview of Capital One PLAY BALL PARK with local media and youth players, then help MLB and the Mariners open Baseball’s biggest fan festival on Saturday morning, July 8. Martinez, a seven-time All-Star who spent his entire 18-season career in Seattle, will make additional appearances at PLAY BALL PARK to sign autographs and take photographs with fans, while the first 3,000 fans to arrive inside PLAY BALL PARK on July 8 will receive a mini bobblehead of the Hall of Fame Designated Hitter. On Monday, July 10, both Hernández and Martinez are scheduled to join “Mr. Mariner” Alvin Davis and Dan Wilson for a panel discussion inside PLAY BALL PARK at Lumen Field.

Watch this video for a preview of Capital One All-Star Village, which encompasses the Mariners home, T-Mobile Park, as well as Lumen Field and the Event Center, which will host PLAY BALL PARK and the MLB Draft. Capital One PLAY BALL PARK opens Saturday, July 8th and runs through Tuesday, July 11th. Hours of operation on Saturday and Sunday are 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Hours of operation on Monday and Tuesday are 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. It is MLB’s largest and most playable baseball and softball festival with more than 50 indoor and outdoor attractions for fans of all ages. Indoor PLAY BALL PARK attractions are included in the price of admission, and the only additional costs are for concessions and memorabilia. Access to the outdoor sections of PLAY BALL PARK outside Lumen Field is free for everyone.

Throughout the four days of PLAY BALL PARK, fans have opportunities to receive free autographs and participate in question-and-answer sessions and clinics led by former players, all of which is included with the price of admission to PLAY BALL PARK’s indoor section. Regular admission costs $35, but for a limited time, fans can purchase $10 tickets at AllStarGame.com with the code PBPO. Eligible Capital One cardholders receive four free tickets to PLAY BALL PARK and can redeem them here while supplies last. Access to all activities outside Lumen Field are free of charge. In addition to free tickets, eligible Capital One cardholders also receive exclusive access to PLAY BALL PARK, as well as dedicated Capital One cardholder entrances and express lanes at the most popular attractions.

Registration for Capital One PLAY BALL PARK is mandatory for entry and fans can register at allstargame.com/register. Coming soon, fans can download the all-new MLB All-Star Experience Pass app presented by Capital One to prepare for their PLAY BALL PARK visit.

The 2023 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard marks the third time in franchise history that the Mariners will host the Midsummer Classic, joining the 1979 contest at the Kingdome, when the National League claimed a 7-6 win, and the 2001 event at T-Mobile Park (then named Safeco Field), when the American League earned a 4-1 victory.

In addition to the All-Star Game and PLAY BALL PARK, MLB All-Star Week features the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, All-Star Celebrity Softball presented by Corona, All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by T-Mobile, MLB USA Baseball High School All American Game, High School Home Run Derby, Jr. Home Run Derby finals, legacy projects designed to leave a lasting impact throughout the local community hosting the event, and the new HBCU Swingman Classic.

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby headlines Gatorade All-Star Workout Day on Monday, July 10th from T-Mobile Park. ESPN will exclusively televise the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, which will also be available on ESPN Radio and the ESPN App. Spanish-language radio coverage will be available on Univision Radio and the Uforia Audio App.

The All-Star Game will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and TVA Sports; and worldwide by 70 partners in 16 languages across 210 countries and territories. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States, while ESPN Radio and Univision Radio (Spanish) will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game. For ongoing MLB All-Star Week information, please visit AllStarGame.com and follow @MLB. MLB Network, MLB.com and SiriusXM also will provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage.