Kenley Jansen of the Angels named the AL Reliever of the Month for July; Edwin Díaz of the Mets named the NL Reliever of the Month for July

Closer Kenley Jansen of the Los Angeles Angels has been named the American League Reliever of the Month for July, and All-Star closer Edwin Díaz of the New York Mets has been voted the National League Reliever of the Month for July.

The announcements were made earlier today on MLB Network. Díaz claimed his 10th career Reliever of the Month Award, extending his Major League record since the award was established in 2005. It is his fourth award with New York after previously winning with the Mets earlier this year in May, and prior to that in June, July and August 2022. He also won five times as a member of the Mariners, including July 2017 and four times across 2018 (April & June-August). He is one of three Mets to earn the honor, joined by 2025 Hall of Fame inductee Billy Wagner (July 2007); and Seth Lugo (July 2019).

Jansen earned his third honor and his first in the American League after previously winning in June 2017 and July/August 2020 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is the first Angels reliever to win the award since Carlos Estévez last June. Other Angels to win the award include Francisco Rodríguez (August 2006 & June 2008); Mike Mayers (September 2020); and Raisel Igesias (July 2021).

Kenley Jansen , Los Angeles Angels (@kenleyjansen74)

The 37-year-old went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER/11.1 IP), converting all five of his save opportunities across 11 appearances in which he allowed just four hits with no walks, 13 strikeouts, a 0.35 WHIP, a .108 opponents’ average and 10.32 strikeouts per 9.0 innings. The Curaçao native ranked second in WHIP among qualified relievers; tied for fourth in wins; tied for eighth in fewest hits allowed; ranked 11th in opponents’ average; and tied for 11th in saves. The four-time All-Star was one of 11 qualified relievers to not allow a run, and was one of eight qualified relievers to not yield a walk in July. He is the first Angels reliever to appear in at least 11 games and not allow a run or walk in a calendar month since Fernando Salas in August 2014 (13 G).

The 2020 World Series Champion closed his month with three consecutive saves on July 27th-29th, becoming the first Angels pitcher with a save on three consecutive days since Huston Street in 2016. It was the first time Jansen converted a save on three consecutive days since September 30-October 2, 2022 as a member of the Braves. The two-time Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year converted his 20th save of the year on July 29th against Texas, becoming the fourth player in Major League history with at least 20 saves in 13-or-more seasons, joining Hall of Famers Lee Smith (13 seasons); Trevor Hoffman (15 seasons); and Mariano Rivera (16 seasons). Jansen now has 467 career saves, 11 shy of tying Smith for third-most all-time. He has not allowed an earned run in 17 consecutive games since June 16th, matching a career high (also: 6/18-8/30/2011 & 9/5/2014-6/9/2015).

Edwin Díaz , New York Mets (@sugardiaz39)

The 31-year-old went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA (0 ER/11.0 IP), converting seven of his eight save opportunities across 10 appearances in which he allowed just four hits with four walks, 18 strikeouts, a 0.73 WHIP, a .114 opponents’ average and 14.73 strikeouts per 9.0 innings. The Puerto Rico native led the Majors in saves and was one of 11 qualified relievers to not allow a run in July. Along with his five saves without allowing a run in May, Diaz is the first Mets reliever to record at least five saves and not allow a run in a calendar month twice in a single season.

He is the first Mets reliever to accomplish the feat three times in his career, also accomplishing the feat with seven saves in July 2022. The three-time All-Star recorded his 20th save of the year on July 21st at Los Angeles (AL), striking out the side in the ninth inning, with the final out marking his 800th career strikeout. Since saves became official in 1969, he is one of 11 pitchers in Major League history to record at least 20 saves in at least seven of their first nine seasons, joining Craig Kimbrel, Jonathan Papelbon, Troy Percival, Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman, Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter, Aroldis Chapman, Kenley Jansen, Huston Street, Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera and Robb Nen. The 2018 Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year and 2022 Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year converted saves of at least four outs on July 2nd in the second game of a doubleheader against Milwaukee (1.1 IP); July 12th at Kansas City (2.0 IP); and July 23rd against Los Angeles (AL) (1.1 IP). His four saves this season of at least four outs are tied with Detroit’s Will Vest for the most in the Majors. Since his debut in 2016, his 25 saves of at least four outs are fourth-most in the Majors trailing Raisel Iglesias (40); Jansen (38); and Josh Hader (26).

The third-round selection in the 2012 Draft (by SEA) picked up saves on back-to-back days twice in July, turning the trick on July 2nd-3rd against Milwaukee; and July 26th-27th at San Francisco. He has struck out at least one batter in each of his last 12 appearances since June 6th, tied for the eighth-longest streak of his career and his longest since striking out a batter in 15 consecutive games from July 6-August 25, 2024.

Others receiving votes for AL Reliever of the Month included All-Star Andrés Muñoz (1.80 ERA, 10 G, 6 SV, 10.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 5 BB, 13 SO) of the Seattle Mariners; All-Star Aroldis Chapman (1.13 ERA, 9 G, 5 SV, 8.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 12 SO) and Garrett Whitlock of the Boston Red Sox; Emmanuel Clase (3.09 ERA, 11 G, 6 SV, 11.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 9 SO) of the Cleveland Guardians; Jeff Hoffman (4.50 ERA, 10 G, 6 SV, 10.0 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 13 SO) of the Toronto Blue Jays; Tyler Holton (2-0, 1.32 ERA, 11 G, 13.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 HR, 1 BB, 13 SO) of the Detroit Tigers; and Andrew Kittredge (1-1, 1.88 ERA, 14 G, 14.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 14 SO) of the Baltimore Orioles, prior to being acquired by the Chicago Cubs at the Trade Deadline.

Others receiving votes for NL Reliever of the Month included All-Star Adrian Morejon (4-1, 0.69 ERA, 12 G, 13.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 17 SO) and Jeremiah Estrada (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 12 G, 1 SV, 11.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 15 SO) of the San Diego Padres; David Bednar (0.96 ERA, 10 G, 6 SV, 9.1 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 2 BBB, 10 SO) of the Pittsburgh Pirates, prior to being acquired by the New York Yankees at the Trade Deadline; All-Star Trevor Megill (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 8 G, 6 SV, 7.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 10 SO) of the Milwaukee Brewers; Daniel Palencia (0.00 ERA, 10 G, 6 SV, 9.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 1 BB, 9 SO) of the Chicago Cubs; and Alex Vesia (0.82 ERA, 11 G, 1 SV, 11.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 16 SO) of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

