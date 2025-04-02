Ketel Marte inks six-year/$116.5 million contract extension with Diamondbacks

Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — The ‘Marte Partay’ will live on in Arizona for a long time.

Arizona Diamondbacks’ switch-hitting second baseman Ketel Marte reportedly inked a multi-year contract extension with the organization Wednesday afternoon prior to the middle contest of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium between the D-Backs and Yankees.

The 31-year-old, hailing from Nizao, Dominican Republic, a two-time All-Star, 2024 NL Silver Slugger award winner and MVP of the 2023 National League Championship Series, will earn $116.5 million total across 2025-2030, included with a 2031 player option for $11.5 million–according to several reports.

“Ketel is an unbelievable player for us,” Diamondbacks’ Sr. Vice President and Assistant General Manager Amiel Sawdaye, recently said in an interview with Front Office Focus of Arizona Sports.

“He is the type of guy that you want to see in a Diamondbacks uniform for his whole career. He’s carried us in the playoffs, he’s carried at points in the year (past regular seasons). I think locking up our core is really important.”

In 136 games played last season on a slash line of .273/.372/.560, Marte recorded 36 home runs, 95 RBI, seven stolen bases and 65 walks, which earned him the honors of being named a finalist for 2024 NL LatinoMVP award.

Marte’s $116.5 million contract extension marks the third-largest in Diamondbacks franchise history–surpassing Corbin Carroll’s deal of eight-years/$111 million while only trailing Zack Greinke’s six-year/$206.5 million contract and Corbin Burnes’ recent agreement of six-year/$210 million.

Despite making his MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners back in 2015 before getting dealt to Arizona in 2017, Marte has become one of, if not, the best second basemen in the game dating back to the 2019 campaign–a season in which he finished fourth among National League MVP award finalists.

