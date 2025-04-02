Feel Good Story of Newest Yankee

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — You come to admire the struggles and persistence. The success stories that culminate a call to the big leagues. Over the years you admire that persistence and it never gets old, more likely it’s that story book ending or beginning.

And for New York Yankees’ backup catcher J.C. Escarra, a 29-year-old, this story will never get old. With Cuban heritage and residing in Hialeah, Florida, he has reached the pinnacle with previous employment stints as an Uber driver, substitute teacher in the Miami area, coaching kids to help his wife (Jocelyn) pay bills.

And that persistence got him to the big leagues, though released as a first baseman with the Orioles organization in April of 2022, never once with a defeatist attitude. He knew that persistence would land him somewhere, the Yankees though is that success story. He took an Uber to the stadium last Thursday morning from Manhattan and realized not long ago he was behind the wheel and hearing stories from passengers.

Now, Escarra is the story. Constant interviews with the media since manager Aaron Boone summoned him to his office down in Tampa, a day before the Yankees broke camp and headed to the Bronx.

Yes this story never gets old because it’s a feel good one and defined with persistence, a great mentality also got him to the Bronx.

“Being here is a miracle right now,” he said on the field prior to the Yankees opening a three-game series with the Diamondbacks Tuesday evening.” I’ve been released counted out everywhere I’ve gone. Look where I am now. Yankee Stadium playing for the best team in baseball for the New York Yankees. Had to crawl my way back.”

He mentioned playing in Mexican leagues and in the Dominican Republic (Won the batting title in the Winter League), Puerto Rico, independent ball. He signed a minor league contract with the Yankees last January and at Triple-A Scranton in 52 games had a slash line of .302/.403/.527, added to the 40-man roster.

“He’s continued what he did last year,” GM Brian Cashman said, referring to an outstanding spring training of Escarra. He earned a roster spot when slugger Giancarlo Stanton went on the IL with ailing elbows. A backup catcher to Austin Wells, Ben Rice the other but Boone has used him in the DH spot of the lineup.

Proud of his Cuban heritage, Escarra knows the history of the late Luis Tiant, record holder of wins from the country and others that represented Major League Baseball. His mother was the first that got the phone call after Boone gave him the news, a video that went viral and was compelling.

“My mother and family went through it with me,” he said. “What I felt now they have all those feelings. The mentality helped me stay here. Dream come true like a movie out of body experience. Focus, create opportunity for myself.”

Said third base and outfield coach Luis Rojas, “It was his persistence. Mentality is so important if you want to succeed in this game and he has that for sure.”

The opportunity arrived Saturday afternoon in the Bronx, a Yankees 20-9 over the Brewers and team franchise game record nine home runs Escarra pinch hit for Wells in the Yankees’ 7th inning and stadium PA announcer Paul Olden made it official. He received a welcome ovation from what remained of a capacity crowd.

He stepped into the batter’s box and struck out on a foul tip. Returning to the dugout he got the pats on the back from his teammates. Another opportunity in the 8th inning. Escarra got hold of a breaking ball and popped out to third that stranded two on base. In a game that was over early with those Yankees new torpedo bats, this latest success story was in the books.

How much playing time remains to be determined, but persistence and mentality with opportunity in the lineup could present itself to make this story more compelling.

For now, though, Escarra is admiring this new chapter and taking in the moments with all that Yankees history surrounding him on the field.

It has happened before in the Bronx and around baseball. It has occurred in other sports and that’s always an inspiration to others that are presented with a challenge like this one.

“I can focus on this opportunity,” he said with confidence and a smile. “I’m sure others have been counted out and had a tough time. It’s a feel good story. I can help the team win and that I’m here to stay.”

Indeed a feel good story and on the roster for what many say is the most historic franchise in sports.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

