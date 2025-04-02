Dodgers acquire Esteury Ruiz

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired outfielder Esteury Ruiz from the Athletics in exchange for right-handed pitcher Carlos Duran. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred right-handed pitcher Kyle Hurt to the 60-day injured list.

Ruiz, 26, will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Last season, he played 29 games for the Athletics, hitting .200 with five stolen bases and two homers. In 2023, he finished his rookie season leading the league with 67 stolen bases after hitting .254 with 24 doubles and five homers. He was designated for assignment on March 30 and was originally signed by the Kansas City Royals on July 3, 2015 out of Azua, Dominican Republic.

Duran, 23, had a 2.08 ERA in Oklahoma City with eight strikeouts in 4.1 innings. He has a 4-20 record with a 4.06 ERA in 82 minor league games. He was signed by the Dodgers as an international free agent on March 8, 2018.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

