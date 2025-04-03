Devers Has Covered His Own Mouth – Devers Se Ha Tapado La Boca Él Mismo

“Correct! Baseball is annoying. Hey, but only for annoying people”… Red Smith (journalist).

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: It was 59 years ago today, because it was April 3, 1966, when one of the greatest pitchers in history was signed. Do you remember that fact?

The Answer: Coming out of the University of Southern California, Tom Seaver was signed by the Mets on that date. They gave him a bonus of $51,000 and sent him to their Triple-A team in Jacksonville.

Seaver died on August 31, 2020, at the age of 75, in Calistoga, California. He pitched in the major leagues for 20 seasons, until 1986, and compiled a 311-205 record, 2.86 ERA. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 with 425 out of 430 votes.

Overweight Charlatan

The boastful chatterbox, Rafael Devers, who refused to allow Alex Bregman to play third base for the White Sox instead of him, entered the season very fat. And as a designated hitter, he was batting .000, until last night. In 21 plate appearances, he had zero hits and 15 strikeouts.

-o-o-o-

“My wife laughs at everything I do… That’s why we don’t have kids”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

Foreigners in the MLB

This season, 265 big leaguers born outside the United States are playing. And there are 954 players on the rosters plus injured lists.

There are 100 from the Dominican Republic, 63 from Venezuela, 26 from Cuba, 16 from Puerto Rico, 13 from Canada, 13 from Japan, 11 from Mexico, four from Curaçao, four from Panama, three from South Korea, three places with two each, Aruba, Australia, and Colombia; and one each, Bahamas, Brazil, Germany, Honduras, Nicaragua, Peru, and South Africa.

Grandfathers In the Big Leagues

The oldest players on Opening Day rosters: Justin Verlander, Giants, 42; Charlie Morton, Orioles, 41; Yuli Gurriel, Padres, 40; Max Scherzer, Blue Jays, 40; Justin Turner, Cubs, 40; Carlos Santana, Indians, 38; Chris Martin, Rangers, 38; Yu Darvish, Padres, 38; Martín Maldonado, Padres, 38; Andrew McCutchen, Pirates, 38.

Then, the Yankees signed former Mets pitcher Adam Ottavino, 39.

-o-o-o-

“Children are special: They make parents feel older and grandparents younger”… Joey Adams.

Thanks to life, for giving me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, online at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Devers Se Ha Tapado La Boca Él Mismo

“¡Correcto! El beisbol es fastidioso. ¡Ey!, pero solo para las personas fastidiosas”… Red Smith (periodista).

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Hace hoy 59 años, porque fue el tres de abril de 1966, cuando fue firmado uno de los mejores pitchers en la historia. ¿Recuerdas ese hecho?

La Respuesta: Procedente de la Universidad del Sur de California, fue firmado por los Mets, en aquella fecha, Tom Seaver, a quien entregaron un bono por 51 mil dólares y fue enviado al equipo Triple A, que tenían en Jacksonville.

Seaver murió el 31 de agosto de 2020, a los 75 años de edad, en Calistoga, California. Lanzó en Grandes Ligas durante 20 temporadas, hasta 1986 y dejó récord de 311-205, 2.86. Fue elevado al Hall de la Fama en 1992 con 425 votos de 430.

Charlatán y Gordo

El charlatán presumido, Rafael Devers, que se negaba a permitir que Alex Bregman jugara en tercera base con los Medias Blancas en vez de él, llegó muy gordo a la temporada. Y como designado, bateaba para 000, hasta antenoche. En 21 apariciones al bate, cero hit, 15 strikeouts.

-o-o-o-

“Mi esposa se ríe de todo lo que yo hago… Por eso no tenemos hijos”… Joey Adams.

-o-o-o-

Extranjeros en la MLB

En esta temporada juegan 265 big leaguers nacidos fuera de Estados Unidos. Y hay 954 peloteros en los rosters más listas de lesionados.

De Dominicana son 100, de Venezuela 63, de Cuba 26, de Puerto Rico 16, de Canadá 13, 13 japoneses, 11 mexicanos, cuatro de Curazao, cuatro de Panamá, tres de Korea del Sur, tres lugares con dos cada uno, Aruba, Australia y Colombia; y con uno, Bahamas, Brasil, Alemania, Honduras, Nicaragua, Perú y Sur África.

Abuelos Big Leaguers

Los más viejos en los rosters el día inaugural: Justin Verlander, Gigantes, 42 años; Charlie Morton, Orioles, 41 años; Yuli Gurriel, Padres, 40; Max Scherzer, Blue Jays, 40; Justin Turner, Cachorros, 40; Carlos Santana, Indios, 38; Chris Martin, Rangers, 38; Yu Darvish, Padres, 38; Martín Maldonado, Padres, 38; Andrew McCutchen, Piratas, 38.

Después, los Yankees contrataron al lanzador, ex de los Mets, Adam Ottaviano, de 39 años.

-o-o-o-

“Los niños son especiales: Hacen sentir a los padres más viejos y a los abuelos más jóvenes”… Joey Adams.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

