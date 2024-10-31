The World Series So Unpredictable – La Serie Mundial Tan Impredecible

“Don’t try to kiss someone in the dark… It’s much sexier under the nose”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Question of the Week: “Baseball is beautiful. The ultimate expression of art. Baseball combines the perfect harmony and magnificence of ballet with drama and ingenuity”… Who wrote that?

Answer: Baseball Commissioner from February 8, 1969 to September 30, 1984, Bowie K. Kühn.

-o-o-o-

Before the Game

“We love to make history”… Yankees catcher Austin Wells before last night’s game.

Yankees Reality

That’s where the Yankees were coming last night!

Well, the Yankees have a simple problem in the World Series: Everything they did well, the Dodgers did better.

A Packed House

The third house, after the one built by Babe Ruth, received 49,354 spectators last night. That’s enough to fill a city, so to speak.

The Difference

Last night, the Dodgers’ planes were surely flying New York-Los Angeles, but the Yankees’ ships were waiting, with crew and dinner ready, because their night, flying or not, depended on Gerrit Cole on the mound and on how Aaron Judge finally continued to fulfill his mission of putting runs on home plate, making the ball fly in Yankee Stadium… And there you have it…

A Home Run

Proven!: All the Yankees had to do was overcome the intermittent home run factory that is Freddie Freeman.

Sometimes They Have Too Many, 11-3

And that was in just one fourth game. But there have been many fewer in others.

From Coast to Coast

A World Series between the two coasts, the Atlantic and the Pacific… Flight time between this side and that: 6 hours 19 minutes…

His Majesty’s Mischief

Baseball wise: On Tuesday the Yankees looked like the Dodgers of the first three games. It was when the champagne was abandoned and sad in the visiting clubhouse at Yankee Stadium.

Anthony Freeman

Suddenly Anthony Volpe seemed to be Freddy Freeman disguised as a Yankee.

The Irony of Things

It is a team of giants, but suddenly one of short stature was the one leading the charge.

Everything Was Not Much

Until last night’s game, all the Dodgers had lost was the opportunity to score a shutout and become world champions.

Brilliant Bullpen

Hey, those who shined in the bullpen last night, giving new life to the Yankees: Clay Holmes, Mark Leiter Jr. and Luke Weaver.

And suddenly, a modest Caracas native named Geyber Torres saw his name at the top, along with those of Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge.

Thank you for life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

La Serie Mundial Tan Impredecible

“No trates de besar a alguien bajo la oscuridad… Es mucho más sexi, bajo la nariz”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

La Pregunta de la Semana: “El beisbol es precioso. La máxima expresión del arte. Combina el beisbol la armonía perfecta y la magnificencia del ballet, con el drama y la ingenuidad”… ¿Quién escribió eso?

La Respuesta: El comisionado del beisbol, desde el ocho febrero de 1969 hasta el 30 de septiembre de 1984, Bowie K. Kühn.

-o-o-o-

Antes del Juego

“Nosotros adoramos hacer la histria”… Austin Wells, catcher de los Yankees, antes del juego de anoche.

Realidad Yankees

¡Por allá venían anoche los Yankees!

Bueeeeno, los Yankees con un simple problema en la Serie Mundial: Todo lo que ellos hicieron bien, los Dodgers lo hicieron mejor.

La Casa Repleta

La tercera casa, después de la que construyó Babe Ruth, recibió antenoche 49 mil 354 espectadores. Con eso se puebla una ciudad, como quien dice.

La Diferencia

Anoche, los aviones de los Dodgers, seguro que volaban Nueva York-Los Ángeles, pero las naves de los Yankees, esperaban, con tripulación y cena listas, porque su noche, volando o no, dependía de Gerrit Cole sobre la lomita y de cómo Aaron Judge finalmente continuara cumpliendo con su misión de poner carreras en home, haciendo volar la pelotita en Yankee Stadium… Y ya ven…

Una Jonronería

¡Comprobado!: Todo lo que tenían que hacer los Yankees, era superar la fábrica intermitente de jonrones que es Freddie Freeman.

A Veces Sobran, 11-3

Y eso en un solo cuarto juego. Pero han faltado muchas menos en otros.

De Costa a Costa

Una Serie Mundial entre las dos costas, la del Atlántico y la del Pacífico… Tiempo de vuelo entre este lado y aquel: 6 horas 19 minutos…

Travesuras de S.M.

Sabio el beisbol…: El martes los Yankees parecieron los Dodgers de los tres primeros juegos. Fue cuando la champaña quedó abandonada y triste en el clubhouse de visitante de Yankee Stadium.

Anthony Freeman

De pronto Anthony Volpe pareció ser Freddy Freeman disfrazado de Yankee.

Alcurnias Cambiadas

Es un equipo de gigantes, pero de pronto uno de baja estatura fue quien encabezó el mandado.

Todo No Era Mucho

Hasta antes del juego de anoche, todo lo que habían perdido los Dodgers era la oportunidad de la blanqueada para titularse campeones mundiales.

Brillante Bullpen

¡Ey!, los que antenoche brillaron en el bullpen dándole nueva vida a los Yankees: Clay Holmes, Mark Leiter hijo y Luke Weaver.

Y de pronto, un modesto caraqueño llamado Geyber Torres, vio su nombre en la cúspide, junto con los de Anthony Volpe y Aaron Judge.

Gracias la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5