Latest Voting Update for 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Judge Remains Leading Vote-Getter in Majors as Ohtani Continues to Pace NL; Three Days Remaining in Phase One Voting Before MLB Network Announces Finalists at 6:00 p.m. ET on Thursday Night; ESPN to Unveil Starters on Wednesday, July 2nd; Full Rosters on Sunday, July 6th

Four-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays has overtaken the top spot at first base in the American League in the latest update for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, while fellow four-time All-Star Ronald Acuña Jr. of the host Atlanta Braves and two-time All-Star Javier Báez of the Detroit Tigers have climbed the outfield standings in their respective leagues.

The 2025 PRO SPIRIT MLB All-Star Ballot, which is available exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com/vote, all 30 Club web sites, the MLB App and the MLB Ballpark App, will be accessible until the voting period for Phase 1 concludes this Thursday at 12:00 p.m. ET. During the initial voting period, fans can submit up to five ballots each day on MLB platforms. Each day, after submitting a fifth vote on the ballot, fans will be given the option to be redirected to the mobile game, PRO SPIRIT for an exclusive opportunity to vote for a sixth time. In PRO SPIRIT, fans and gamers can follow the prompts to cast a sixth vote. On Thursday, the top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders) in each league will be revealed on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. (ET), and they will advance to the second phase of voting to determine who makes the All-Star teams and starts for each league. Once again, the leading vote-getter in each league during the first phase of voting will receive an automatic starting assignment at the All-Star Game and bypass the second phase of voting. (Note: if an outfielder is a league’s leading vote-getter, Phase 2 voting at the position will still take place to determine the remaining two starters among the next four outfield finalists)

Guerrero, the fan-elected starting first baseman last year and a winner of the fan election in three of the last four seasons overall, has amassed 1,192,604 total votes to jump ahead of seven-time All-Star and 2022 NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt of the New York Yankees (1,118,501). Guerrero, who led the Majors in fan voting in 2021 before claiming the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP presented by Chevrolet, is aiming to tie a Blue Jays franchise mark with a fourth career fan election. Goldschmidt, who won three fan elections at first base in the NL (2014, 2015, 2022), is trying to become the first New York first baseman to win a fan election since Mark Teixeira in 2009. Tampa Bay’s Jonathan Aranda, who is bidding for his first All-Star selection, remains third among AL first basemen with 879,030 votes while Spencer Torkelson of the Tigers is still in striking distance with 797,210, as the pair attempt to move up the rankings and advance to Phase 2.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge continues to lead all of Baseball with his 2,699,483 total votes as he looks to bypass Phase 2 and receive an automatic starting assignment as the AL leading vote-getter in Phase 1.

The 33-year-old, who also led all of Baseball in fan voting for a second time last season (also 2022), could become just the fourth player since fan balloting returned in 1970 to lead the Majors in voting on at least three occasions. The only players to accomplish the feat previously include Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. (5) and Rod Carew (4), and 2025 Hall of Fame Inductee Ichiro Suzuki (3). In addition, Judge would become just the third Yankees player ever with at least seven fan elections, joining Hall of Famers Derek Jeter (9) and Dave Winfield (7). Judge, a two-time AL MVP (2022 and 2024), is aiming for his seventh All-Star selection and seventh fan-elected starting assignment after earning the honor in each of the last four seasons, and in six of the last seven All-Star Games overall.

Judge is followed in the AL outfield by teammates Riley Greene and Báez of the Major League-leading Tigers. Greene has tallied 1,370,098 votes, while Báez (901,969) has moved ahead of both 11-time All-Star Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels (889,474) and 2024 AL All-Star Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians (810,746).

Greene, an All-Star for the first time in his career last season, and Báez, who was a two-time All-Star in the NL (2018-19), are attempting to become the second pair of Tigers outfielders to earn a starting assignment in the same season along with Ron LeFlore and Rusty Staub in 1976. Overall, they would become the fifth and sixth Tigers outfielders ever to earn a fan-elected start, joining Magglio Ordoñez (2007), Chet Lemon (1984) and the aforementioned LeFlore and Staub. Trout, who is aiming for his 12th career Midsummer Classic selection and 11th fan-elected start, would become just the third player in AL history to earn at least 11 fan elections with one Club, joining Hall of Famers Cal Ripken Jr. (BAL, 17) and George Brett (KC, 11). The three-time AL MVP is followed in the AL outfield by Kwan; two-time All-Star and 2019 AL MVP Cody Bellinger of the Yankees (712,153); Kerry Carpenter of the Tigers (664,318) and four-time All-Star George Springer of the Blue Jays (602,412).

Other highlights of the AL Ballot include:

Major League Baseball’s home run leader Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners is leading all AL catchers and ranks second overall in the AL with 1,901,389 votes. Raleigh, trying for his first All-Star selection, could become Seattle’s first-ever fan-elected starting backstop. He continues to rank ahead of 2022 fan-elected starter Alejandro Kirk of the Blue Jays (757,659) and Dillon Dingler of the Tigers (602,089).

Rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson of the Athletics (1,120,791) remains ahead of 2024 All-Star and MVP runner-up Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals (868,584) and 2022 World Series Champion Jeremy Peña of the Houston Astros (608,345). Wilson could become just the second different A’s shortstop to earn a fan election, joining Bert Campaneris (1973-75). In addition, he would be the first-ever rookie shortstop to win a fan election and could become just the second rookie in All-Star history to start at shortstop, joining Baltimore’s Ron Hansen, who started both editions of the 1960 All-Star Game. Witt is aiming to join Fred Patek (1978) and Alcides Escobar (2015) as Kansas City shortstops to win a fan election.

Two-time All-Star Gleyber Torres continues to pace second basemen with 1,133,888 total votes in his first season with the Tigers, while Baltimore Orioles sophomore Jackson Holliday(806,133) and nine-time All-Star Jose Altuve of the Astros (795,123) remain engaged in the AL’s closest race to advance to Phase 2. Torres would join Lou Whitaker (1984-86) and Placido Polanco (2007) as Detroit second basemen to earn a fan election. Holliday would become Baltimore’s first starting second baseman since Brian Roberts in 2005, and Altuve is seeking his second consecutive starting assignment, his third in four seasons, and his seventh fan election overall.

Six-time All-Star José Ramírez of the Guardians, who ranks third among all AL players with 1,780,631 total votes, continues to hold a comfortable advantage at third base as two-time All-Star Alex Bregman (654,377) hangs on to second place in his first season with the Boston Red Sox. Tigers third baseman Zach McKinstry (502,516) has moved ahead of Toronto’s Addison Barger (475,392) in the race to unseat Bregman for second place and the right to advance to Phase 2. With a fourth fan election, Ramírez would become the first player in franchise history to accomplish the feat, surpassing the three fan elections by Sandy Alomar Jr. and Kenny Lofton.

Baltimore’s Ryan O’Hearn, who has garnered 937,205 votes, has maintained his lead atop the field of designated hitters as he aims to join Nelson Cruz (2014) as Baltimore designated hitters to earn a fan-elected starting assignment at the Midsummer Classic. O’Hearn is followed by sophomore Ben Rice of the Yankees (409,336), and the would-be first-time All-Star is attempting to hold off a quartet of designated hitters who remain in striking distance to advance to Phase 2 in 2023 All-Star Brent Rooker of the A’s (396,290), Colt Keith of the Tigers (363,723), three-time All-Star Yordan Alvarez (329,757) of the Astros and 2024 All-Star Anthony Santander of the Blue Jays (324,841).

Acuña, who has been on a tear since being activated from the Injured List for his season debut on May 23rd, has jumped two spots in the NL outfield to rank fourth overall with 1,140,061 total votes behind leaders Pete Crow Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs (2,005,630), two-time All-Star Teoscar Hernández of the Los Angeles Dodgers (1,366,537) and three-time All-Star Kyle Tucker of the Cubs (1,219,866). Acuña is trying for a fifth career fan election, which would match Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and Dale Murphy for the most in franchise history. Crow-Armstrong, bidding for his first All-Star selection, and Tucker, vying for his first fan election, are attempting to become the first pair of Cubs outfielders to win fan-elected starting assignments since Alfonso Soriano and Kosuke Fukudome in 2008. Hernández, who won a fan election in the AL in 2021 with Toronto, is attempting to give the Dodgers a fan-elected outfielder for the fifth time in seven seasons (Matt Kemp, 2018; Cody Bellinger, 2019; and Mookie Betts, 2022-23).

Following the fourth-place Acuña in the NL outfield standings is four-time All-Star Juan Soto of the New York Mets (1,048,781); 2023 All-Star Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks (1,019,472); and Andy Pages of the Dodgers (962,219). Soto is vying for his second starting assignment, and first in the NL, after earning a fan election in the AL last season. Carroll is attempting to become the first Arizona outfielder with multiple fan elections following his starting assignment during his Rookie of the Year-winning 2023 season. In his second Major League season, the 24-year-old Pages is aiming for his first career All-Star selection.

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has received 2,521,718 votes to remain the NL’s leading vote-getter and the second-highest vote-getter in the Majors behind Judge as he tries to lock in a starting position and bypass Phase 2. The four-time All-Star and three-time MVP, who led AL players in balloting for the 2023 Midsummer Classic, would become the first player since Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. to lead both the AL and NL in voting during a season (Griffey led the AL in voting with Seattle on five occasions before leading the NL in 2007 as a member of the Cincinnati Reds).

Ohtani, seeking his fifth consecutive fan-elected starting assignment at designated hitter, was already the first player ever to win four straight fan elections at the position. He is followed in voting by San Francisco’s Rafael Devers (1,103,085) and Seiya Suzuki of the Cubs (641,687).

Other highlights of the NL Ballot include:

Two-time All-Star catcher Will Smith of the Dodgers has accumulated the second-highest vote total in the NL with 2,099,944 votes to remain well in front of first-time All-Star hopeful Carson Kelly of the Cubs (769,860). Smith, who is contending for his first fan election, would become the first Dodgers backstop to win a starting assignment since Russell Martin in 2007. Kelly has seen his lead for second place and the right to advance to Phase 2 increase over a group of catchers, including three-time All-Star J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies (489,289), Francisco Alvarez of the Mets (448,238) and Hunter Goodman of the Colorado Rockies (446,453). A starting assignment for Kelly would give the Cubs a fan-elected catcher for the fourth time in the last seven Midsummer Classics.

Eight-time All-Star Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers remains in front at first base with 2,095,672 total votes, which ranks third overall in the NL behind his teammates Ohtani and Smith. Freeman, who spent the first 12 years of his career and made five All-Star Games with the Braves, is attempting to pick up his fifth fan-elected starting assignment and second in three years. Freeman continues to lead four-time All-Star and two-time T-Mobile Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso of the Mets (1,536,045) as he attempts to pick up his first fan election. Chicago’s Michael Busch (530,614) and Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper (520,401) follow Alonso in the standings.

Four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor of the Mets has maintained his lead at shortstop among a star-studded group. Lindor has accumulated 1,641,053 votes, outpacing eight-time All-Star and 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts of the Dodgers (1,211,461), 2024 All-Star Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds (689,640) and three-time All-Star Trea Turner of the Phillies (661,489). Lindor, bidding for his first fan election, would be the first Mets shortstop to win a starting assignment since José Reyes in 2011, while Betts seeks his first starting role as a shortstop after winning four fan elections as an outfielder.

Six-time All-Star Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres remains the third base leader in the NL with 1,683,022 votes to rank ahead of two-time All-Star Max Muncy of the Dodgers (891,799) and 2018 All-Star Eugenio Suárez of the D-backs (538,765). Machado is vying for his fourth fan-elected start overall and first since 2022 with the Padres. Muncy is attempting to become just the second Dodgers third baseman to win a fan election, joining Ron Cey (1974-75, 1977), while Suárez is bidding to become the second D-backs third baseman to earn a fan-elected start, joining Matt Williams (1999).

Arizona’s Ketel Marte, the NL’s fan-elected starting second baseman last season, continues to lead at his position with 1,561,235 votes. The two-time All-Star, who also earned the starting assignment in 2019, would become the first D-backs player ever with three fan elections. In addition, Marte could become the first NL second baseman to win consecutive fan elections since Chase Utley picked up five straight from 2006-10. Marte remains in front of a pair of would-be first-time All-Stars in Tommy Edman of the Dodgers (1,059,174) and Nico Hoerner of the Cubs (636,422).

