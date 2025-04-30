Latino Players Who Were Drafted And Went Undrafted In The 2025 NFL Draft

Image Credit: NFL

TAMPA, FL — The 2025 NFL Draft marked a significant milestone for Latino representation in professional football, with several players of Latin American heritage making their way into the league. Here’s a comprehensive overview of these athletes and their journeys:​

Elijah Arroyo – Tight End, Seattle Seahawks (2nd Round, Pick 50)

Born in Cancún, Mexico, Elijah Arroyo was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round. A standout tight end from the University of Miami, Arroyo amassed 590 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in the 2024 season, earning second-team All-ACC honors.

His early selection underscores his potential impact at the professional level. Arroyo’s athleticism and ability to stretch the field make him a valuable asset in the passing game. His size (6’4″, 245 lbs) and versatility have drawn comparisons to NFL tight ends who excel in both blocking and receiving roles.

Andrés Borregales – Kicker, New England Patriots (6th Round, Pick 182)

Hailing from Caracas, Venezuela, Andrés Borregales was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round. As a kicker for the Miami Hurricanes, he showcased remarkable accuracy, converting 18 of 19 field goal attempts, including a career-long 56-yarder, and all 62 extra-point tries in his final season.

With the Patriots’ selection, Borregales became the third Venezuelan-born to reach the NFL. Borregales was also the first kicker selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. New England viewed him as a top prospect at the position and feel he can be their kicker of the future.

Damien Martínez – Running Back, Seattle Seahawks (7th Round, Pick 223)

Damien Martínez, of Mexican descent through his mother, was picked by the Seahawks in the seventh round. After transferring from Oregon State to Miami, he rushed for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final collegiate season. His performance at the NFL Combine, including a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, highlighted his athletic prowess.

Martinez’s journey from a standout college career to the NFL exemplifies determination and adaptability. As he embarks on his professional career with the Seattle Seahawks, his blend of power, vision, and resilience positions him as a promising addition to their backfield.

Sebastián Castro – Safety, Pittsburgh Steelers (Undrafted Free Agent)

Sebastián Castro, with roots in Jalisco and Zacatecas, Mexico, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. During his senior year at Iowa, he recorded 57 tackles, one interception, and two forced fumbles, earning third-team All-Big Ten recognition. His addition brings depth to the Steelers’ secondary.

Despite not being selected in the draft, Castro’s signing with the Steelers underscores his potential value to the team. His adaptability and special teams prowess make him a strong candidate to contribute in various roles, particularly in nickel and dime packages. As he joins the Steelers’ roster, Castro aims to leverage his collegiate experience and work ethic to secure a spot on the team’s active lineup.

Xavier Restrepo – Wide Receiver, Tennessee Titans (Undrafted Free Agent)

Xavier Restrepo, of Colombian descent, signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. At the University of Miami, he became the program’s all-time leader in receptions and touchdowns, solidifying his reputation as one of the top wide receiver prospects in the draft. According to sources, new Titans quarterback and the first overall pick this this draft, Cam Ward, pushed the team to sign his former Hurricane teammate after he was not selected.

Restrepo will have an opportunity during training camp to make his case for a roster spot, and not only provides depth at the wide receiver position, but adds value in special teams as well.

Federico Maranges – Offensive Lineman, Seattle Seahawks (Undrafted Free Agent)

Federico Maranges, born in Dorado, Puerto Rico, signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. Over his college career at Florida Atlantic University, Maranges became a cornerstone of the Owls’ offensive line, starting multiple seasons and serving as a team captain.

He was recognized on several preseason All-AAC teams and was named to the William V. Campbell Trophy Watch List. His combination of athletic ability, leadership, and academic excellence makes him an appealing prospect for teams seeking both on-field talent and off-field character.​

