NFL Announces Schedule for 2025 International Games

First-Ever Regular Season Games in Dublin, Berlin and Madrid to be Played Sept. 28, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16

League Returns to São Paulo Week 1 of the 2025 Regular Season

Three London Games to be Held Across Consecutive Weekends on Oct. 5, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19

NEW YORK — May 13, 2025 — The National Football League today announced the schedule for the 2025 International Games that will be played across Europe in Dublin, Ireland, London, U.K., Berlin, Germany and Madrid, Spain — as part of the league’s long-term commitment to global expansion, driving year-round engagement in international markets.

On Sunday, Sept. 28, the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, in the country’s first-ever regular season NFL game.

The Vikings will then travel to London to play the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the U.S. — on Sunday, Oct. 5, which sees the team play two consecutive international games. This game will also be the 40th regular season game to be played in the capital.

The New York Jets will then take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 12, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The third and final game in London will feature the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19. This will be the 14th game in the capital for the Jaguars, as part of the team’s multi-year commitment to playing games in the U.K.

For the first time in Berlin, Germany, the Indianapolis Colts will host the Atlanta Falcons at the Olympic Stadium Berlin on Sunday, Nov. 9. The 2025 Berlin game is part of the NFL’s commitment to playing regular season games across Germany and will be the fifth regular season game in the market, with the league having previously played games in Munich and Frankfurt.

The 2025 international slate will culminate in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, Nov.16 with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Washington Commanders at the Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid C.F., in the league’s first-ever regular season game in Spain.

The Los Angeles Chargers will kick off the 2025 International Games Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 5 in São Paulo, Brazil at Corinthians Arena. The opponent for this game will be announced on May 14, with the full 2025 NFL schedule release.

“The 2025 NFL season will see seven regular season games played outside of the U.S. — the most ever regular season international games to date, including historic first games in iconic venues in Berlin, Dublin and Madrid,” said NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business, Major Events & International Peter O’Reilly. “The 2025 International Games schedule showcases an exciting selection of matchups featuring major NFL stars, bringing our game directly to fans around the world, and underscores our collective commitment to global growth as we continue our journey to becoming a truly global sport.”

Fans can register for ticket information at nfl.com/internationalgames. Tickets will go on sale this summer.

The full 2025 NFL International Games schedule includes:

DATE MATCHUP LOCATION NETWORK & TIME Sept. 5 (Week 1 of the 2025 Regular Season) Los Angeles Chargers* (opponent to be announced May 14) Corinthians Arena São Paulo, Brazil To be announced Sept. 28 (Week 4 of the 2025 Regular Season) Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers* Croke Park Dublin, Ireland NFL Network 9:30 AM EST Oct. 5 (Week 5 of the 2025 Regular Season) Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns* Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London, U.K. NFL Network 9:30 AM EST Oct. 12 (Week 6 of the 2025 Regular Season) Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets* Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London, U.K. NFL Network 9:30 AM EST Oct. 19 (Week 7 of the 2025 Regular Season) Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars* Wembley Stadium London, U.K. NFL Network 9:30 AM EST Nov. 9 (Week 10 of the 2025 Regular Season) Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts* Olympic Stadium Berlin, Berlin, Germany NFL Network 9:30 AM EST Nov. 16 (Week 11 of the 2025 Regular Season) Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins* Bernabéu Stadium Madrid, Spain NFL Network 9:30 AM EST

The 2025 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 PM ET on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN will broadcast all 2025 International Games in international markets outside of the U.S.

For more, visit nfl.com/schedules/nfl-schedule-release/.

Press Release Courtesy of the NFL

