NFL Announces Matchup for 2025 São Paulo Game

The Los Angeles Chargers Will Play the Kansas City Chiefs in the League’s Return to São Paulo

YouTube to Stream São Paulo Matchup to Worldwide Audience for Free

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL — The National Football League recently announced details around the 2025 NFL São Paulo game, as part of the league’s long-term commitment to global expansion driving year-round engagement in international markets.

In the NFL’s anticipated return to South America, the Los Angeles Chargers will kick off the 2025 International Games on Friday, Sept. 5 as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo. The game will again be presented by the NFL’s bank partner in Brazil, XP.

Brazil is an important global market for the NFL, with more than 36 million fans of the game — the second largest international fan base after Mexico.

“We are delighted to host another incredible NFL matchup in São Paulo alongside our partners SPTuris, the City of São Paulo and S.C. Corinthians, to kick off the 2025 International Games and the 2025 regular season,” said NFL Brazil General Manager Luis Martinez. “Both innovative and storied franchises, the Chiefs and the Chargers will bring unforgettable energy to Brazil and will continue to make history for our fans in-market. We look forward to the NFL’s awaited return to South America in September!”

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to play the Chargers in São Paulo to help kick off the 2025 NFL season,” said Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. “As a family and as an organization, we have made a commitment to growing the game of American football internationally. This commitment started with my father, Lamar Hunt, who was always finding ways to bring the game to new fans. The 2025 game in São Paulo is a tremendous opportunity for our team, and we are excited to bring Chiefs Kingdom to South America later this year.”

“We are very pleased with the confirmation of the Kansas City Chiefs as the Chargers’ opponent in the 2025 NFL São Paulo Game,” said São Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes. “The city of São Paulo is more than ready to welcome not only the team, but its thousands of passionate fans — who will certainly enjoy our city — with open arms. Generating 61 million dollars of economic impact in 2024, the NFL São Paulo game has become extremely strategic for us.”

“Hosting a historic team like the Kansas City Chiefs not only demonstrates the success of our first game in 2024, but also how our city is a strategic destination for major sports franchises globally,” said SPTuris President Gustavo Pires. “The NFL São Paulo game being broadcast across countries around the world and on a large scale within the U.S., will once again positively showcase the city of São Paulo and Brazil.”

Beyond the NFL’s second game in-market, the league is committed to growing the game at every level in Brazil engaging with fans year-round through partners, programs and initiatives, including NFL Flag and community events.

YouTube and the NFL also announced the platform will exclusively* stream the São Paulo game to a worldwide audience on YouTube and YouTube TV — marking the first exclusive NFL game to be streamed live and for free in its entirety on YouTube.

Additional games part of the international slate across Dublin, Ireland, London, U.K., Berlin, Germany and Madrid, Spain were announced earlier this week.

On Sunday, Sept. 28, the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, in the country’s first-ever regular season NFL game.

The Vikings will then travel to London to play the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the U.S. — on Sunday, Oct. 5, which sees the team play two consecutive international games. This game will also be the 40th regular season game to be played in the capital.

The New York Jets will then take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 12, also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The third and final game in London will feature the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 19. This will be the 14th game in the capital for the Jaguars, as part of the team’s multi-year commitment to playing games in the U.K.

For the first time in Berlin, Germany, the Indianapolis Colts will host the Atlanta Falcons at the Olympic Stadium Berlin on Sunday, Nov. 9. The 2025 Berlin game is part of the NFL’s commitment to playing regular season games across Germany and will be the fifth regular season game in the market, with the league having previously played games in Munich and Frankfurt.

The 2025 international slate will culminate in Madrid, Spain on Sunday, Nov.16 with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Washington Commanders at the Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid C.F., in the league’s first ever regular season game in Spain.

Fans can register for ticket information at nfl.com/saopaulo. Tickets will go on sale this summer.

The full 2025 NFL International Games schedule includes:

*Indicates designated team

DATE MATCHUP LOCATION NETWORK & TIME Sept. 5 (Week 1 of the 2025 Regular Season) Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers* Corinthians Arena São Paulo, Brazil YouTube 8:00 PM EST Sept. 28 (Week 4 of the 2025 Regular Season) Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers* Croke Park Dublin, Ireland NFL Network 9:30 AM EST Oct. 5 (Week 5 of the 2025 Regular Season) Minnesota Vikings vs. Cleveland Browns* Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London, U.K. NFL Network 9:30 AM EST Oct. 12 (Week 6 of the 2025 Regular Season) Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets* Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London, U.K. NFL Network 9:30 AM EST Oct. 19 (Week 7 of the 2025 Regular Season) Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars* Wembley Stadium London, U.K. NFL Network 9:30 AM EST Nov. 9 (Week 10 of the 2025 Regular Season) Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts* Olympic Stadium Berlin, Berlin, Germany NFL Network 9:30 AM EST Nov. 16 (Week 11 of the 2025 Regular Season) Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins* Bernabéu Stadium Madrid, Spain NFL Network 9:30 AM EST

The 2025 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on Wednesday, May 14 at 8 PM ET on NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN will broadcast all 2025 International Games in international markets outside of the U.S.

For more, visit nfl.com/schedules/nfl-schedule-release/.

