Leagues Cup 2025 Guide: Everything fans need to know

All matches will air on MLS Season Pass . Select games are on Televisa Univision’s various networks, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS.

This year’s official event features 36 clubs competing – 18 select MLS teams and all 18 LIGA MX sides. The rivalry-filled tournament runs from July 29 to August 31 .

The Concacaf Champions Cup provides a pathway towards the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

In its third edition, Leagues Cup 2025 will also award three spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup – given to both finalists and the Third Place match winner.

The 12 MLS teams not competing during Phase One will have a break until Matchday 28 on August 9.

The MLS and LIGA MX regular seasons will continue through August, with most Leagues Cup knockout matches played midweek.

Since Vancouver Whitecaps FC competed in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup as Canadian Championship winners, they won’t participate in Leagues Cup 2025. Instead, expansion club San Diego FC will join the tournament.

The top nine teams in each MLS conference from the prior season qualify (18 total) alongside every LIGA MX team (18 total), creating a 36-team tournament .

In a new format for 2025, all Leagues Cup Phase One matches exclusively feature games between MLS and LIGA MX sides.

Each club plays three matches against three opponents from the opposite league within their set. Leagues Cup Phase One matches are determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region.

Points & standings system

MLS and LIGA MX teams will compete and earn points in a league-specific table against teams from their own league.

For example, a win by an MLS club earns points in the Leagues Cup MLS table. A win by a LIGA MX team contributes to the Leagues Cup LIGA MX table.

The top four clubs from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals. The tables were designed to ensure more interleague matches in the Knockout Rounds.

There are no draws; games go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie. Teams are awarded points as follows in Phase One: