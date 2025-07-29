Leagues Cup 2025 Guide: Everything fans need to know

This year’s official event features 36 clubs competing – 18 select MLS teams and all 18 LIGA MX sides. The rivalry-filled tournament runs from July 29 to August 31.
All matches will air on MLS Season Pass. Select games are on Televisa Univision’s various networks, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The winner receives:
- The Leagues Cup trophy, featuring two bowls – one for LIGA MX and one for MLS.
- Prize money and bragging rights.
In its third edition, Leagues Cup 2025 will also award three spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup – given to both finalists and the Third Place match winner.
The Concacaf Champions Cup provides a pathway towards the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
KEY DATES
- Phase One: July 29 – August 7
- Quarterfinals: August 19-20
- Semifinals: August 26-27
- Third Place: August 31
- Final: August 31
The MLS and LIGA MX regular seasons will continue through August, with most Leagues Cup knockout matches played midweek.
The 12 MLS teams not competing during Phase One will have a break until Matchday 28 on August 9.
PARTICIPATING TEAMS
The top nine teams in each MLS conference from the prior season qualify (18 total) alongside every LIGA MX team (18 total), creating a 36-team tournament.
Since Vancouver Whitecaps FC competed in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup as Canadian Championship winners, they won’t participate in Leagues Cup 2025. Instead, expansion club San Diego FC will join the tournament.
MLS teams
- Atlanta United
- Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew
- Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy
- LAFC
- Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal
- New York City FC
- New York Red Bulls
- Orlando City SC
- Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake
- San Diego FC
- Seattle Sounders FC
LIGA MX teams
- Atlas FC
- Atlético de San Luis
- Club América
- Club León
- Cruz Azul
- Guadalajara
- FC Juárez
- Mazatlán FC
- CF Monterrey
- Club Necaxa
- CF Pachuca
- Club Puebla
- Pumas UNAM
- Club Querétaro
- Tigres UANL
- Club Tijuana
- Toluca
- Santos Laguna
PHASE ONE
In a new format for 2025, all Leagues Cup Phase One matches exclusively feature games between MLS and LIGA MX sides.
Each club plays three matches against three opponents from the opposite league within their set. Leagues Cup Phase One matches are determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region.
Points & standings system
MLS and LIGA MX teams will compete and earn points in a league-specific table against teams from their own league.
For example, a win by an MLS club earns points in the Leagues Cup MLS table. A win by a LIGA MX team contributes to the Leagues Cup LIGA MX table.
The top four clubs from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals. The tables were designed to ensure more interleague matches in the Knockout Rounds.
There are no draws; games go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie. Teams are awarded points as follows in Phase One:
- Regulation draw: 1 point for both teams
- Penalty shootout win: 2 points
- Regulation win: 3 points
KNOCKOUT ROUNDS
Like Phase One, all quarterfinal contests will feature only MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups.
The quarterfinal pairings will be decided based on Leagues Cup Phase One performance.
- MLS 1 vs. LIGA MX 4
- MLS 2 vs. LIGA MX 3
- MLS 3 vs. LIGA MX 2
- MLS 4 vs. LIGA MX 1
The four advancing clubs will compete in the two semifinal matches (irrespective of league).
The Leagues Cup 2025 Third Place match and Final will determine the three clubs that qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
In the knockout stages, tied matches go straight to penalty shootouts (single-elimination).
Leagues Cup 2025 will feature 62 matches, including at least 58 MLS vs. LIGA MX games.
Hosting privileges
As MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi champions, the LA Galaxy will enjoy hosting privileges throughout the tournament.
Additionally, Club América and the next five top-ranked LIGA MX clubs – Cruz Azul, Toluca, Tigres UANL, CF Monterrey and Pumas UNAM – will have varying degrees of hosting privileges to ensure less travel.
- Club America (Semifinal)
- CF Monterrey (Round of 16)
- Chivas de Guadalajara (Round of 32)
- Tigres UANL (Group Stage)
LEAGUES CUP 2024
In last year’s Leagues Cup, Columbus hosted LAFC in a memorable final at Lower.com Field, which also served as a rematch of MLS Cup 2023.
Cucho Hérnandez opened the scoring for the hosts just before the halftime break with a towering header, only for French icon Olivier Giroud to score a header of his own to equalize for the Black & Gold early in the second half.
However, Cucho would not be denied, beating goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the 92nd minute before Jacen Russell-Rowe scored another second-half stoppage-time goal to secure a 3-1 victory and the Crew’s second trophy of the Wilfried Nancy era.
