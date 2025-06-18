Lionel Messi leads MLS best-selling jerseys in 2025

Image Credit: MLS

The below rankings are based on sales at MLSstore.com operated by Fanatics from January 1 through May 1, 2025.

Lionel Messi continues to captivate fans, topping the list of best-selling adidas MLS jerseys midway through the 2025 season.

Fast facts

• Two clubs have a league-best four players on the list: reigning Supporters’ Shield champions Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC.

• Overall, 12 MLS clubs are represented on the list.

• There are 15 nationalities represented, led by the United States (6) and Argentina (3).

• Six players are aged 24 or younger, including two former MLS NEXT All-Stars: Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan (15) and Inter Miami CF midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (20).

• Four are first-year MLS players: Emmanuel Latte Lath (Atlanta United), Chucky Lozano (San Diego FC), Kévin Denkey (FC Cincinnati) and Wilfried Zaha (Charlotte FC).

• Three players have won a FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi (Argentina), Olivier Giroud (France) and Sergio Busquets (Spain).

• Eight players have won an MLS Cup presented by Audi title.