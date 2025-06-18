Lionel Messi leads MLS best-selling jerseys in 2025

Lionel Messi continues to captivate fans, topping the list of best-selling adidas MLS jerseys midway through the 2025 season.
Inter Miami CF teammate Luis Suárez trails Messi at No. 2. Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón (No. 3), San Diego FC forward Chucky Lozano (No. 4) and Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe (No. 5) round out the top five.
The below rankings are based on sales at MLSstore.com operated by Fanatics from January 1 through May 1, 2025.
Top 25: Best-selling MLS player jerseys, 2025 season
- Lionel Messi – Inter Miami CF
- Luis Suárez – Inter Miami CF
- Miguel Almirón – Atlanta United
- Hirving “Chucky” Lozano – San Diego FC
- Darlington Nagbe – Columbus Crew
- Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders FC
- Wilfried Zaha – Charlotte FC
- Diego Chara – Portland Timbers
- Patrick Agyemang – Charlotte FC
- Diego Rossi – Columbus Crew
- Ashley Westwood – Charlotte FC
- Luca Orellano – FC Cincinnati
- Denis Bouanga – LAFC
- Pedro de la Vega – Seattle Sounders FC
- Marco Reus – LA Galaxy
- Sergio Busquets – Inter Miami CF
- Christian Benteke – D.C. United
- Cavan Sullivan – Philadelphia Union
- Olivier Giroud – LAFC
- Riqui Puig – LA Galaxy
- Emmanuel Latte Lath – Atlanta United
- Kévin Denkey – FC Cincinnati
- Benjamin Cremaschi – Inter Miami CF
- Albert Rusnák – Seattle Sounders FC
- Jesús Ferreira – Seattle Sounders FC
Fast facts
• Two clubs have a league-best four players on the list: reigning Supporters’ Shield champions Inter Miami CF and Seattle Sounders FC.
• Overall, 12 MLS clubs are represented on the list.
• There are 15 nationalities represented, led by the United States (6) and Argentina (3).
• Six players are aged 24 or younger, including two former MLS NEXT All-Stars: Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan (15) and Inter Miami CF midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi (20).
• Four are first-year MLS players: Emmanuel Latte Lath (Atlanta United), Chucky Lozano (San Diego FC), Kévin Denkey (FC Cincinnati) and Wilfried Zaha (Charlotte FC).
• Three players have won a FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi (Argentina), Olivier Giroud (France) and Sergio Busquets (Spain).
• Eight players have won an MLS Cup presented by Audi title.
• Eight players were 2024 MLS All-Star selections.
Details and Information Courtesy of Major League Soccer
