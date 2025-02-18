Live Spring Training games start Thursday, Feb. 20 on MLB Network

Image Credit: MLB

MLB Network to visit all 30 Clubs in 15 days starting Wednesday, Feb. 26 with the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals; Andre Dawson Classic features two live matchups this Friday, Feb. 21

With full squad workouts underway, MLB Network is set to air more than 60 live Spring Training games over the next six weeks beginning this Thursday, Feb. 20. A dozen teams will be featured in live games across the first week of MLB Network’s Spring Training game schedule, starting with the Chicago Cubs visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers this Thursday at 3 p.m. ET from Glendale, Ariz. The New York Yankees will host the Tampa Bay Rays this Friday at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and the Orioles visiting the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. The ABS Challenge System will be in use for all of these games except for the Pirates vs. Orioles matchup. MLB Network’s Spring Training game schedule presented by Best Western through Tuesday, March 25 is available here.

MLB Network will expand its coverage of MLB’s Spring Breakout, featuring baseball’s top prospects and current stars of Minor League Baseball.

MLB Network will air all 16 Spring Breakout games from March 13-16, with eight being carried live. The action will begin with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Red Sox’s top prospects against the Tampa Bay Rays’ top prospects on Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Chicago Cubs against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hot Stove with Matt Vasgersian and Harold Reynolds will reveal all the Spring Breakout rosters on Thursday, March 6 at 11 a.m. ET. In addition to MLB Network’s coverage, all Spring Breakout games will be available on MLB.com, MLB.TV and in the MLB App.

Presented by T-Mobile, analysis of every team will be featured across MLB Network’s comprehensive 30 Clubs in 15 Days series beginning Wednesday, Feb. 26, with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB Network’s Emmy Award-winning MLB Tonight will spotlight one Grapefruit League team and one Cactus League team every day throughout the series, with MLB Network’s social platforms producing additional content. A collection of MLB Network personalities, including Yonder Alonso, Greg Amsinger, Mark DeRosa, Robert Flores, Cliff Floyd, Brian Kenny, Jake Peavy, Siera Santos, Lauren Shehadi, Adnan Virk and Chris Young will be on-site to interview each club’s stars and participate in MLB Network’s signature on-field demonstrations. Manager interviews, analyst predictions and interviews with teams’ top prospects will also be featured. MLB Network’s 30 Clubs in 15 Days schedule is available here.

MLB Network will broadcast two live matchups of the 2025 Andre Dawson Classic this Friday, Feb. 21, beginning with Alabama State vs. Grambling at 4 p.m. ET, followed by University of Missouri vs. Florida A&M at 8 p.m. ET. The Andre Dawson Classic formerly known as the “Urban Invitational,” marks the 17th year of the annual MLB-hosted showcase of HBCU baseball around the start of the college season. In addition to MLB Network’s coverage, the 2025 tournament will feature more games streamed than ever before with nine matchups available on MLB.com, MLB.TV and in the MLB App.

Press Release Courtesy of MLB

